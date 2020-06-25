S&P 500: Mind The Uncertainty In The Short Run

Two and a half months ago, we wrote an article entitled 'The equity recovery can last for a while', in which we argued that stocks valuations in the US could diverge significantly from the economic reality. At that time, the SP500 index just consolidated to its 50% Fibonacci retracement of its February/March range, was still trading below its 50D SMA and many investors were concerned that the 200D SMA could revert its function and become a major resistance for US stocks. Figure 1 shows that despite the deterioration in economic news and the massive wave of unemployment (more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in the past three months), the SP500 has constantly been trending higher and momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are showing strong bullish signals in the near term. How high can the SP500 go from here?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

It is interesting to see that many smart investors who were very defensively positioned in the past few months admitted that they clearly underestimated the power of the Fed in its ability to lift up equities. It is true that the Fed cannot print jobs or profits, but the sharp rise in the annual change in the Fed assets has had a strong influence in equities' valuation since March. Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the YoY change in the Fed assets has significantly co-moved with the annual change in the SP500 in the past cycle; with the Fed balance sheet expected to reach 8 to 9 trillion USD this year and up to $12tr by the end of 2021, does it mean that the massive liquidity will continue to pile into risky assets such as US stocks?

It is important to notice that while some companies have been completely 'forgotten' in the SP500 (over 5 percent of SP500 stocks were down more than 50% in the end of May), the FAAANM 'super 6' stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) continue to skyrocket; figure 2 (right frame) shows that the FANG+ index is trading nearly 10% higher than its February high. The world's reliance on these companies during the Great Lockdown combined with the liquidity injections have led to more money chasing the Giant momentum stocks. It is striking to see that the SP500 index ex FAAANM has barely outperformed World (ex-US) equities in the past 5 years.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

US stocks have persistently outperformed the rest of the world since the start of 2018 due to the stronger dollar amid rising uncertainty. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that periods of trending US Dollar (NEER) tends to be associated with an outperformance of US equities (SPY) relative to the rest of the world (VEU). We do not expect the USD to weaken dramatically from current levels as the uncertainty will continue to favor safe havens in the short to medium term. More importantly, the CitiFX economic surprise index is showing that fundamentals in the US have been recovering much more rapidly than in the Euro area, which could weigh on the single currency coming forward (figure 3, right frame). Even though the EURUSD exchange rate has been showing some signs of strength in the recent two months, we do not buy the trend as we think that the euro is still very vulnerable to the political uncertainty and sluggish growth coming forward and any positive bounce on the pair could be seen as a good opportunity to short the euro at higher levels.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

SP500 outlook

Overall, it is difficult to get extremely bearish on equities given the level of intervention from US officials since March and the increasing dominance of the US FAAAMN stocks. The SP500 index could continue to receive support below 3,000 with investors buying the dip each time US equities consolidated slightly.

Institutional investors remain very 'bearishly' positioned in this environment; figure 4 (right frame) shows that the total assets of US money market funds reached a record high of $4.34tr in the first quarter of 2020, up $1.3tr since the start of 2019 and could surge to even higher levels in Q2. Many smart investors have been positioned very defensively in the past few months as they expect the rising uncertainty to keep price volatility elevated during the summer. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that the EPU Global index surged to a historical high of 420 in May and is pricing in a higher VIX.

We would not short the SP500 at current levels, but we would remain extremely cautious in the coming weeks as the CARES Act, which added $600 a week to unemployment benefits, will expire on July 31 and could generate a little shock to the market. If Congress decides not to extend the extra payments, unemployment benefits will revert back to 'normal'; it varies by state but was estimated at $380 a week on average in Q4 2019. Hence, we would be more comfortable holding risk-off assets such as the US dollar or the Japanese yen.

Figure 4

Source: Baker et al. (2016), Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.