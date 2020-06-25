Box (NYSE:BOX) offers solutions that currently benefit from favorable tailwinds propelling cloud stocks. Investors have to be patient for Box to evolve new use cases and product features. Box is pulling all the right strings to deliver outstanding results in the long run. Given the appeal of content storage and collaboration platforms, the subdued valuation makes the potential payoff from Box's current options attractive.

Demand (Neutral)

Global Reach-Content Collaboration-Seat Expansion-Regulatory Compliance

Source: Box

Box offers cloud content collaboration and storage products for small and large enterprises. These products have a global reach. Demand for cloud content platforms has boosted Box's growth factor in recent quarters. Box has also gotten ahead of possible demand-side headwinds by adding security and privacy capabilities to its offerings. Box is experiencing sluggish growth in a market with relatively low growth due to market saturation. Players with these growth dynamics have to add new features to drive customer retention and engagement. They also have to explore cost-cutting measures to accelerate FCF growth. Box has set all initiatives to drive total shareholder return in motion.

Going forward, Box is guiding for 10% revenue growth in FY'21. This will be driven by selling into its installed base. This strategy has limited upside in the short term. In the long run, Box has to deliver more growth initiatives for the market to rerate its growth factor.

Business/Financials (Bullish)

Platform-Cost Cutting-Product Updates-Margins-FCF

Box has to keep evolving the capabilities of its products to retain customers and to drive upsell. Since Box's primary solution is content management, it has to be more creative when evolving its platform. Securing the downsides is just as important as securing the upsides.

Securing the downsides involves investing in privacy and security capabilities to ensure compliance across all content sharing regions. Securing the downsides also involves investing in features to drive customer retention. Box has plans to introduce more features at BoxWorks Digital.

Looking at the year ahead, we have an exciting roadmap of innovation and enhancements that will continue to drive adoption and enable our customers to work in new ways. And we will be sharing some of these new and advancement at this year's BoxWorks, which will be an all-digital event for the first time ever, taking place on September 17

Cloud software companies organize these conferences with doubts about the market's ability to understand the pace of innovation and ideas being shared. Going forward, these doubts will cease to exist. There will be more customers and developers demanding new features and solutions to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Securing the upsides requires the extensibility of its platform. In Box's case, since it has a primary solution that revolves around content management, it has to sit with top IT execs across multiple industries to work out scalable use cases for its offerings. This means Box will seldom wait for developers to create new solutions. This doesn't prevent it from offering tools to developers to explore new use cases for its products.

Financials

Box's gross margin is expected to improve due to its cost optimization activities. GAAP gross margin improved by 100 basis points last quarter. Box doesn't have any product to defund. Therefore, cost management will be more of a cost-efficiency drive. As the chart below explains, SG&A expense as a percent of overall revenue is improving.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Box has to achieve its business efficiency target, while growing ACV (annual contract value) by convincing customers to make more upfront commitments. The risk to this expectation can be hedged with access to external credit facilities to smoothen billings volatility. With time, deferred revenue will ramp to shore up cash flow. The improving cash flow trend is reassuring. The cash on its balance sheet is also attractive.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Integrations-Partnerships-International Expansion

Box has to integrate and partner with other cloud platforms to drive usage and retention. While it is one of the best players in the content collaboration space, its leadership position will only be sustained by collaborating with other productivity and business continuity platforms. Management highlighted interesting collaborations during the last earnings call:

We delivered an enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams to make Box and Microsoft 365 experience as easy as possible... Additionally, we continued to expand our integration with Zoom, which allows users to create or join a Zoom meeting directly from Box. Unsurprisingly, usage of Box and our Zoom integration has grown dramatically

On the macro front, Box will have to endure shorter payment plans from SMBs impacted by COVID-19. Box has the liquidity to stomach this short-term volatility. The dynamics between billings and margins improvement will keep more cash in the door. This will push the bulk of value creation to sales execs and product designers who need to keep experimenting until usability hacks drive better customer retention.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Analysts-Momentum-Moat-Cash Flow

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha, peers include: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Atlassian (TEAM), and, Slack (NYSE:WORK))

Box has a low future growth forecast and low valuation ratios compared to its peers. Companies in this spot are mostly in the middle of a turnaround or strategy revision. Box recently named three new directors to its board after Starboard's recent stake in the business. This indicates there is more value to be unlocked.

Mispricing is created when the market underestimates a product, which is still a small percentage of revenue or capabilities that can drive more value. In Box's case, its industry-specific solutions have the potential to be a huge success. Helping clients across multiple sectors to create new business workflows and collaboration solutions could lead to more revenue-generating ideas. As it stands, the existing features have to evolve to address more complex IT workflows beyond regulatory compliance and document signing capabilities. As these capabilities evolve, Box's valuation will reflect its true potentials. In the meantime, investors should monitor new product updates.

Risks

Source: Author

The most significant risk factor with Box is demand. Market saturation means cost-efficiency initiatives have to yield the expected outcome until it finds a lasting solution to revitalize growth.

Financial risk factors will only be a concern if talent management cost is proving challenging to optimize. Macro risk factors will be fleeting due to strong demand for cloud collaboration platforms. Valuation risk factors will also be of little concern as Box is already trading at a depressed valuation compared to its peers.

Conclusion (Hold)

Investors have to wait for Box to keep evolving new use cases for its products. Valuation is attractive for investors that want to bet on the optionality that its solutions offer. Box has to keep working on new and existing features with the hope of driving customer retention and expansion. Betting on the long-term outcome is a risk worth taking at the current valuation.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.