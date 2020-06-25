Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has just announced plans for a huge reopening in the UK that most prominently will see the reopening of pubs next month on the 4th of July. The UK public are very excited to see the opening of the likes of Wetherspoons (OTC:JDWPF) and Marston's (OTCPK:MARZF) pubs again in the near future. However, gyms have been left behind and must remain closed until at least July. Although Gym Group's (OTCPK:GYYMF) viability as a business over the long run still remains relatively strong, the short-term uncertainty surrounding the situation regarding UK gyms and the potential for reduced demand when they do open means I am remaining neutral for now.

Gym Group's shares are down 45% since the start of the crisis, when all of the company's 195 gyms across the UK were closed. When the crisis took hold, the company posted its final results back in March 2020. The results were up until the end of December 2019 and were relatively strong. The company reported a pre-tax profit of £14 million, which was up 36% from the prior year, and revenue growth of 23.6% to £150 million.

The total number of members were also growing into the first few months of 2020, in line with expectations. Membership grew from 794,000 at the end of 2019 to 870,000 members by mid-March time. The company had expected a period of large disruption to the business, as just four days after the release of the final results, the company announced closure of all of its gym branches across the country.

The directors of the company acted quickly to ensure liquidity remained strong through the period of turbulence. The company organised a share placing to raise up to 20% of the issued share capital (£40 million) in order to boost balance sheet liquidity. The company also extended its £70 million bank credit facility in order to provide additional new commitments of £30 million for an 18-month period from September 2020. So the available bank facility increased to £100 million. However, £70 million from the bank facility had already been fully drawn down. The company had cash on hand of £22.2 million at 31 March, with cash burn of £5 million a month after cost-cutting measures. Following the equity raise plus an additional £30 million available under its bank facility, the company has ample liquidity to see itself through this period of closure. The company's bank facility alone can cover six months' worth of capital expenditure related to the closures; however, it may not opt to access this if conditions improve by September in relation to its gym closures, which I believe they certainly will.

The board of Gym Group is positive that its liquidity could see the company through even the worst-case scenarios of gyms being closed for the remainder of 2020 as outlined when it announced the share placing:

"The Board is confident that the steps being taken will ensure sufficient liquidity even in the event of its most pessimistic trading scenario which assumes a total closure of the estate for the remainder of 2020 and a significantly reduced membership upon reopening."

Right now, it may just appear to be survival for Gym Group, but the board was more optimistic than that in the placing press release:

"The Board also believes that the strengthened balance sheet will provide the Company with the ability to take advantage of growth opportunities in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis both in terms of membership acquisition and by restarting its site roll out programme."

Although all of this seems optimistic with an element of opportunity for Gym Group to potentially take advantage of the issues created by the crisis for its counterparts. There is no denying the large impact the crisis is currently having on Gym Group as well. Gym memberships dipped by 20,000 through half of March right before the crisis took hold. And although many want to get back to the gym, there is still a real risk that the business could continue to be heavily affected even after the gyms reopen.

In fact Gym Group is facing the prospect of a triple whammy. Firstly, government delays in reopening gyms across the UK will mean greater cash burn over the near term for Gym Group in comparison to other industries. Secondly, even when gyms do open, demand may not return as strongly as when they closed. Greater encouragement to do at-home gym workouts with the likes of Joe Wicks may encourage more people to see working out from home as a viable alternative to the gym. They may continue to do this going forward and save the cost of their gym membership. Finally, when gyms do reopen, enforced social distancing may reduce capacity. These factors combined could hinder demand for gyms, and although Gym Group may pick up market share once gyms do reopen, that market has the potential to be far smaller than pre-COVID levels.

Conclusion

Overall I see the viability in the Gym Group's business. The company's low cost model is growing and attracting many more people into gyms, as shown by the growth of 9.7% in gym memberships across 2019 to 794,000. This is far greater than the national average for the UK which was an increase of just 4.7% according to the UK fitness industry report. It is true that Gym Group will have an opportunity to grow its market following COVID-19, particularly because people will be generally poorer not richer following the crisis and therefore many will start to look for more low-cost options.

However, this may not compensate for the decline in broader demand for the physical gyms, with the potential for more and more people to stick to home workouts going forward in order to save an even greater amount of money. This combined with the uncertainty regarding when they reopen and uncertainty as to future capacity constraints within the gyms themselves have left me with a neutral stance on The Gym Group. There is certainly viability to the long-term model and no doubt the company has necessary liquidity to see itself through the crisis, but the uncertainty right now means I wouldn't take a position currently.

