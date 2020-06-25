My opinion is that there never was value in there - the fraud is easily explainable.

There is no further value here, do not attempt to play the Hertz etc games.

So Wirecard has declared itself insolvent.

This is not, perhaps, the greatest surprise of all time, Wirecard (WRCDF) has declared itself to be insolvent. The company's announcement:

The management board of Wirecard AG has decided today to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for Wirecard AG...

And so on and etcetera. The Seeking Alpha news piece is here. My recent insistence that this has going to happen is here.

The share price before suspension and delisting:

(Wirecard share price from Google)

And the bond price:

(Wirecard bond price from Deutsche Borse)

The importance of the bond price

Understand that a German insolvency isn't quite like an American Chapter 11. It's rather closer to a Chapter 7 although it still isn't, quite, full liquidation of everything right now.

However, for equity holders the difference doesn't really matter. There is going to be no recovery for the equity holders. This is thus, the equity at least, absolutely not something to bet upon a la Robinhood guys and Hertz. It's not even quoted in Frankfurt any more, that equity.

What the bond price is telling us is that there really, really, isn't going to be any recovery for the equity. There's some €500 million of that bond issue. It's unsecured. As such it ranks before the equity for any recovery. It's trading at 20 cents on the euro - telling us that no one at all thinks there's going to be full recovery for the unsecured debt. Thus there's definitely not going to be any for the equity.

If you really, really, want to speculate that it's not going to be as bad as people think then the bond is what to do it with. The equity is going to zero and nothing is going to change that.

However, it is that bad.

So, what we'd like to know is what actually happened? I should note that I have no inside knowledge here, just a healthy ability to examine a fraud when one occurs. I will also add that what follows is my opinion, not a declaration of fact.

The problem is that Wirecard just never was doing the volumes it said it was. Even if it was - an unlikely thing - it wasn't doing so at the margins it said it was. This means there's a cash hole somewhere. It's that cash hole that has just been found.

So, you're a payments processor. You take in the news from a retailer that a credit or debit card has been used, send that information off to the card company. They debit the card holder, credit you. You then send that - minus fees - along to the retailer. The confirmation - the credit check - is done immediately, the money follows after a day or three.

So far so good. However, cards carry responsibilities these days, perhaps the goods aren't delivered or something. So there's the possibility of chargebacks. The card company comes back to you the payment processor and says, you know, well, we're not paying this one. To cover this you, the payment processor, have a chargeback account. For each and every retailer you deal with you tell them you're going to keep some portion of their sales for 14 or 30 or whatever days. Might be 1%, might be 50%, it all depends upon the reputation of that retailer, how often chargebacks occur, what you think the creditworthiness of the retailer is and on and on.

One important part of this is that such accounts are entirely normal in this business. There's some portion of the payment flow that is kept in escrow. Always, but always, it's there, this account.

What's important to note if there's a fraud going on is that how much is kept in that account is entirely dependent upon the view of the payment processor. It's actually one of the vital functions of the business, depending as it does upon the creditworthiness of the retailers. It's also true that how much is there is a business decision. So, variation on the amount is just fine. Outsiders can just be told - well, that's our view and so there we are. Even the accountants can be told that. Justly and righteously too.

So, now take that leap into opinion of mine. Imagine you were a payments processor that wasn't doing as well as you'd like. So, you start to boost the revenue figures - the amounts of payments you're processing - to make you look good. You might also boost the margin being made. The temptation is always there after all.

But now you've a problem. If there's more cash coming in, or rather your claim is that there is, then where is it? The obvious place to hide it - or to hide the absence of it - is in those trust/escrow accounts which cover chargebacks.

At which point you've made the books balance. Your claimed higher traffic, therefore revenue, thus profits, can be explained. You can even pose as being conservative in your accounting because, look, we make such large chargeback provisions and thus aren't exposed to the credit problems of our retailers!

Now, that's what I think has happened. Sure, there can - almost certainly will - be other issues. Like overpaying for small operations in odd parts of the world. Like carrying rather more traffic with gambling and or porn sites than investors might be happy with. But that's the main part of it to me. That they were puffing their income on the up side and something had to be done to balance that in the accounts. Which is that €1.9 billion.

The implication of this

When there's a sudden $2 billion hole in the accounts we as investors have to work out why. One obvious explanation is that there was $2 billion and now it has gone. If that's the case then we can assume that the business did in fact generate $2 billion and, if that hole is filled, might do so again. We've got, that is, a viable business that has a problem.

On the other hand, my explanation, that the $2 billion never existed, gives us an entirely different valuation. The business has been lying all along, there never was that revenue nor profit as reported and thus the business valuation is more like nothing. Or, given the debt burden, less than nothing even.

My insistence is that it's the second here. There is no residual value to the equity at Wirecard. It's not even going to cover the unsecured debt. Sure, there's a business in there, it does actually handle payments, but the size and value of it is much smaller than was thought. Smaller than the company's debt burden.

My view

It's toast. Simply do not try to pay the equity value here at all.

The investor view

Those brave to the point of recklessness might wish to trade the bonds. I wouldn't, we don't know enough about the real value of the actually existing business. But the equity is gone, there is no residual to be paid out to equity holders here. The actually existing parts of the company will be sold off to other payment processors, the creditors will get some of their money back and that will be that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.