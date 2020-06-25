The GA market has few competing treatments and the disease is diagnosed in 159,000 people each year, IVERIC estimates. The wider AMD market is estimated to be worth $18.7bn by 2028.

Despite last week's gains, investors are likely to be rewarded further should the company win approval for Zimura, as seems possible.

The cash will be used to fund a second phase 3 trial scheduled to begin shortly, to develop manufacturing facilities and to invest in the company's gene therapy pipeline.

The company has followed up with 2 stock offerings that together could net ~$143m - giving the company a war chest in excess of $250m.

IVERIC bio's stock surged 78% last week to reach $6.65 on positive data from an 18-month trial of its C5 inhibitor Zimura in patients with Geographic Atrophy.

Investment Thesis

IVERIC bio 1-year share price performance. Source: Trading View

IVERIC bio's (ISEE) stock may have spiked last week - gaining 78% to reach $6.32 - but investors who have been following the stock for some time will be aware that this could mark the start of a lengthy period of share price accretion.

The stock had traded as low as $0.96 before IVERIC finally returned positive 12-month data from its phase 2b trial of Zimura - a drug designed to treat an eye condition known as Geographic Atrophy ("GA") - an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration ("AMD") - that leads to central vision loss and affects ~1m people in the US.

The news that Zimura met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in GA (patients receiving a 2mg dose experienced a 27.4% drop in mean GA growth compared to a sham group) sent the share price as high as $8.72 in December 2019. Therefore, it seems probable that last week's news - that at month 18, the mean rate of reduction was 28.1% in the 2mg arm - would have sent the share price even higher, had it not been for IVERIC's decision to raise $143m via 2 separate equity offerings.

Existing investors will give up almost half of their claim on the company's earnings given the offerings increased IVERIC's share count from ~53m to ~84.5m, but with the rewards on offer, they may not begrudge the company raising the funds it needs to guide Zimura through a final phase 3 trial, and, if successful, make a submission to the FDA for approval to market and sell the drug.

IVERIC estimates that 159,000 people in the US develop GA every year, and there are currently no approved treatments for the disease, whilst the wider market for AMD is vast. Sales of wet-AMD drugs are estimated to be worth around $8.6bn today, and potentially $18.7bn by 2028. IVERIC will target a similar sized opportunity with Zimura, as well as Stargardt disease - which causes loss of vision in adolescents and children.

Hence, IVERIC has much to play for with Zimura - which may have blockbuster ($1bn global annual sales) potential, and is also progressing a pre-clinical gene-therapy program - once intended to be the central focus of its operations - a handy hedge against late-stage trial failure. Analysts covering IVERIC make the stock a "buy" with a price target of $14. Provided there is no further dilution between now and the end of Zimura's pivotal trial, I concur. By securing commercial approval, Zimura could double or even triple its target price again, in my view.

In the rest of this article I will take a deeper dive look at the company, Zimura, and the market, and provide justification for my bullish take, as well as highlighting some of the risks investors might face by holding IVERIC.

Company Overview

IVERIC's progress towards its current position of promise has been a long and at times, tortuous one. In late-2013, the company IPO'd under the name Ophthotech at a price of $23, and its shares initially soared on the promise of Fovista, a combo treatment for use alongside anti-VEGF treatments treating AMD. The share price peaked at $80 before Fovista flunked two late stage trials in mid-2016, and the company's share price fell to a price of $5. Shares traded at around $1 in April 2019, when the company opted to change its name to IVERIC, and to focus on its gene therapy portfolio.

Instead of gene-therapy, it was GA treatment Zimura that turned things around for IVERIC, however, and which remains front and center of the company's present and future strategy.

Pathway of AMD disease progression to Geographic Atrophy. Source: IVERIC presentation.

AMD comes in two forms, wet and dry. The dry form is characterized by a build-up of yellow deposits in the retina known as drusen, whilst in the wet form, blood vessels start to grow underneath the macula (the central portion of the retina), leaking fluid into the retina. The dry form is more common (~90% of all cases), but can lead to the wet form. In both forms, the disease causes blurry or lost vision, with the patient's condition deteriorating much quicker with the wet form.

GA is an advanced form of dry AMD which leads to the irreversible loss of photoreceptors in the retina and causes loss of vision over time. Cell death in AMD affected eyes is triggered by the activation of inflammasomes, and the membrane attack complex ("MAC"), a protein which is composed of a number of subunit molecules, amongst them C5. C5a activates inflammasomes, whilst C5b triggers the MAC, as we can see in IVERIC's depiction below.

IVERIC explanation of the complement pathway. Source: company presentation.

Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) is designed to target and inhibit the cleavage of C5 into its 2 separate "killers" C5a and C5b, thereby minimizing the effect of MAC and inflammasomes and slowing the degeneration of retinal pigment epithelial ("RPE") cells.

Zimura is administered by injection, currently (in the phase 3 trials) in 2mg or 4mg doses, but first showed efficacy in a phase 1/2a trial in 0.3 and 1mg doses, showing evidence of a dose-response trend, with zero incidences of Wet AMD and no adverse safety events. This led to the formation of the phase 3 trial, OPH2003, initially designated as a pre-specified screening trial with 3 potential outcomes: negative, positive phase 2, or positive phase 3.

OPH2003: Primary Efficacy Endpoint Achieved for Both Zimura 2mg and 4mg. Source: company presentation.

As we know, Zimura achieved the third and best outcome, with both the 2mg and 4mg dose arms showing a statistically significant benefit (achieving a relative reduction in the mean rate of GA of 28.1% and 30% respectively), meaning (IVERIC management says) that OPH2003 can serve as a registrational trial, with only one more follow-on phase 3 trial required to satisfy the FDA.

OPH2003 enrolled 286 patients and there is a wealth of data in the recent company presentation (link above) supporting the drugs' safety profile, and demonstrating that, whilst Zimura interferes with C5, it is highly selective and does not knock out C3 receptors, for example, which perform beneficial actions.

It should be noted that the trial does not appear to have met its secondary endpoints (for mean change in best corrected visual acuity, and low luminance mean change in best corrected visual acuity) in either the 2mg or 4mg dose arms, which the company blames on the trial design.

Zimura did not meet secondary endpoints in OPH2003 trial.

Still, IVERIC believes that Zimura is the only pre-COVID-19 treatment for GA to have delivered positive results, and as such, is ready (subject to COVID-19 delays) to launch its pivotal phase 3 trial - ISEE2008. The trial is likely to last 18 months, like OPH2003, but with updates after 6 and 12 months, which, if positive enough, could be sufficient to half the trial early. Zimura has already secured a Fast Track Designation from the FDA, with the agency keen to progress treatments in areas of high unmet need as quickly as possible.

Market

Global drug sales for Wet AMD, 2018 and projected 2028. Source: GlobalData.

As we can see above the market for wet AMD is huge, and dominated by Eylea, the $5bn-per-annum selling vascular endothelial growth factor ("VEGF") inhibitor drug that transformed the fortunes of Regeneron (REGN), (my note here).

Although Zimura is designed to target the GA market, based on IVERIC's estimate that 1.5m Americans have GA versus 11m who have AMD, and taking into account that Eylea made $4.5bn of sales in the US alone in 2019, for Wet AMD - which represents just 10% of all AMD cases - we could infer that the US market for GA may be worth almost as much. IVERIC believes the GA market covers some 1.5m people in the US, with 159k people newly diagnosed every year - a very attractive prospect for the company given that it could be first to market with a treatment.

It is unclear to what extent IVERIC could explore Zimura as a treatment for earlier stage Dry AMD - but the company will certainly try to address and win FDA approval for Zimura within the Stargardt Disease market, estimating that some 62 - 77k people are affected by the disease in the US and European markets combined.

All things considered, discovering a potential treatment for GA is an extraordinary coup for IVERIC, given the huge demand for an effective treatment, and the almost complete lack of competing treatments. Even more so when we consider that the company had just embarked on an altogether different journey into gene therapy.

Risks

When we consider the strength of the opportunity we must also pay attention to the old market adage, "if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is".

I worry slightly about the secondary endpoint miss in the OPH2003 trial, and whether the trial was structured in such a way as to over-emphasize the benefits of Zimura. The subsequent ISEE2008 trial has a pre-specified statistical threshold of one-sided significance level of p < 0.0125 in either arm (adjusted for multiplicity based on trial design), which sounds generous towards Zimura, but perhaps it may expose flaws in the treatment that have not yet surfaced.

Over the 18-month period of the trial, competing treatments could emerge, as it seems highly unlikely that other companies are not targeting the GA space given the opportunity and wide open field. This leads me to also wonder why IVERIC does not have a host of big-pharma concerns looking at the company as an acquisition prospect.

Lastly, I wonder how the transition - should approval be secured sometime in 2021, let's assume - from development to commercial stage will pan out. Will IVERIC be able to persuade physicians that Zimura can make a significant enough difference to be worth incorporating into a treatment program?

In this respect, I am reminded slightly of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) ongoing attempts to persuade both the FDA, and physicians, of the merits of its Alzheimer's drug aducanumab. On the one hand, a treatment from out-of-the-blue for a disease with no known cure, and on the other, a large question mark over efficacy, and cost.

Still, IVERIC has a highly experienced management team with plenty of big Pharma and opthalmology experience - another plus point for the company.

IVERIC management team and experience. Source: investor presentation.

Conclusion - a surprising discovery, a story worth following, and on balance, a stock worth buying

I have not touched on IVERIC's gene therapy portfolio in this article, partly because, for the duration of the ISEE2008 Zimura trial it is likely to be tangential to the company's share price performance, and also because IVERIC itself does not bring the portfolio up until page 64 of its investor presentation!

IVERIC gene-therapy portfolio. Source: company website

Not being a genetics expert, it is hard to evaluate the merit of the franchise based on pre-clinical data and theoretical science, but based on some brief research, plus the fact that the company had intended to make it their central focus going forward prior to Zimura's success, I believe this pipeline may have generated sufficient interest to lift IVERIC's share price out of its <$1 slump, and raise further funding, had Zimura not materialized.

Undoubtedly, however, it is Zimura that is responsible for the recent stellar gains, and with funding now secured until, management advises, the end of 2022, the 6-month review of ISEE2008 trial data will be absolutely crucial. If it impresses, then surely IVERIC's share price will climb significantly.

Based on monitoring of several biotechs whose data has recently impressed in late stage trials e.g. TG Therapeutics (TGTX), (my note here), and Exelixis (EXEL) (my note here) whose flagship drugs target potential multi-billion opportunities and whose prices have jumped from <$10, to mid-teens, to early $20s, I see IVERIC's stock price breaking into the mid-teens at least should 6-month data impress, and, doubling again at 12 months, again, if the signs indicate approval is imminent.

Zimura's potential is hard to ignore and supports an investment into IVERIC at current price, in my view, given the mitigation of downside risk the gene-therapy portfolio provides and notwithstanding the company's trials and tribulations during its period as Ophthotech. It is worth bearing in mind that Ophthotech traded as high as $80 on the promise of an AMD treatment before collapsing to <$1. Still, by opening a position now, when the downside case is limited, investors give themselves the opportunity to quit while they are ahead.

