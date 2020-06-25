General Mills could experience even more debt repayment in 2020 if it has a surge in earnings over the course of the year.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has been a clear winner during the COVID-19 pandemic as stockpiling and stay-at-home meal preparation have surged across the globe. General Mills also could experience a dramatic surge in its growth categories, primarily pet food, which could help re-rate the stock as it continues to grab premium pet food market share. Driving debt back down to more acceptable levels could create a long-term winner as it shores up balance sheet concerns while continuing to deliver superior returns for investors.

Here is how General Mills has performed over the past few months during the outbreak of COVID-19 as Nielsen reported 38% Y/Y growth vs. a 27% Y/Y growth in packaged food sales in March and April of 2020.

Data by YCharts

Notice General Mills clearly following much of the trends of the S&P 500 after initial outperformance, albeit at a new, higher price level than it was earlier in the year. Much of this outperformance could continue, especially as smaller mom-and-pop restaurants across the globe shut down, leaving fewer options outside of the giant name brands. Grubhub Inc.'s (GRUB) CEO Matt Maloney has stated that ~30% of restaurants could ultimately close because of COVID-19. It could take years for small retail restaurants to fully recover leaving General Mills poised to continue to experience greater organic growth over the coming years than it previously expected.

While much of General Mills' upside is currently priced in for the stay-at-home breakout, a lot of potential upside might remain in the under-appreciated pet foods category. General Mills jumped into the pet food business in a big way with its ~$8B purchase of Blue Buffalo in early 2018. Since then, Blue Buffalo has since grown into an ~$1.5B business which has grown from a ~10% household penetration in 2018 to ~13% in 2019. Pet foods itself is a large category growing at a ~3% rate with the wholesome natural portion of that category outperforming.

Slide from General Mills' CAGNY 2020 Conference Presentation

This is some nice momentum that could see a noticeable bump up from the COVID-19 pandemic. Consider that during the early peak of COVID-19, many animal shelters across the U.S. were emptied of pets as both kids and adults needed extra social stimulus at home during months of confinement. Many shelters feed their pets donated or bulk purchased food whereas individual homeowners continue to trend more towards the premium natural segment of the market. This could contribute to a nice surprise beat in its main growth driver for General Mills that investors might not be accounting for at this time.

Slide from General Mills' CAGNY 2020 Conference Presentation

General Mills had net sales growth of 11% reported in its latest earnings call along with double-digit growth in Blue Buffalo's two largest product lines Life Protection Formula and Wilderness. A big jump in dog food sales over the past three months could set the company up for even better free cash flow performance as it has already paid down $862M in debt along with $895M in dividends over the first 9 months of fiscal 2020. Paying down ~$1B in debt a year means that General Mills should go from a ~3.9x fiscal 2019 net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA leverage down to ~3.5x by the end of fiscal 2020. This should get General Mills back down to a targeted ~3x leverage by fiscal 2021, less than 5 years after its Blue Buffalo purchase.

Data by YCharts

General Mills currently pays about ~$470M in annual interest expenses which dropped about ~$21M last quarter due to debt repayment. Getting the company's debt back to a desirable leverage ratio could help free up a lot of cash to support shareholder returns, especially its outstanding ~3.19% dividend yield. General Mills might also be able to replace portions of its legacy higher interest debt with new lower interest debt as its credit rating improves while Fed Fund rates hover around 0% for the foreseeable future.

Slide from General Mills' CAGNY 2020 Conference Presentation

General Mills has scheduled its fourth quarter earnings report for July 1, 2020, which might provide a nice trading opportunity for investors. General Mills has had its EPS revised to the upside 17 times over the last 90 days with this quarter's EPS expected to come in at $1.05, or ~36% higher than Q3 2020.

Screenshot from Seeking Alpha

A 30+% gain in earnings sounds very doable after all of the hoarding and pantry stuffing of the past few months as a result of COVID-19. Pet food sales could possibly bring this EPS quarterly growth up past 40% or higher if the surge in pet adoptions has resulted in a juxtaposed surge in sales of premium dog food. A solid EPS beat propelled by a surge in the company's main growth driver could result in some nice potential gains for shareholders after July 1st's announcement. With this in mind, I have expanded my former ~3% position in General Mills in my retirement portfolio of ~50 stocks and mutual funds into my largest individual stock holding as General Mills now is greater than ~10% of my portfolio.

The goal is a simple earnings trade where I plan to potentially sell most of my newly added shares after the company's upcoming earnings report for a nice profit. General Mills has seen unprecedented demand from COVID-19 which should continue to play out with exaggerated earnings for potentially the rest of 2020. I believe that its main growth division, pet foods, might be underappreciated at this time making for a potential enhanced earnings surprise to the upside. Regardless of this earnings report, General Mills should continue to rapidly pay down its debt while supporting its market-beating dividend, making it a spectacular long-term position in anyone's portfolio in my opinion. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.