Sunpower's relatively high net gearing and the potential equity dilution from the conversion of the company's convertible bonds if profit targets are not met are the key risks.

Sunpower Group made a strategic pivot a few years ago, when the company started the new Green Investment business, which now accounts for more than half of its operating profit.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Singapore-listed Chinese environmental solutions provider Sunpower Group Ltd. (OTC:SRGRF) [SPWG:SP].

I am positive on Sunpower Group's strategic pivot in the past few years when the company started and grew the new Green Investment, or GI, business, which now accounts for more than half of its operating profit. Sunpower's new GI business is arguably a superior business compared with its legacy M&S (Manufacturing & Services) business in terms of recurring cash flow and growth prospects.

On the flip side, Sunpower's relatively high net gearing and the potential equity dilution from the conversion of the convertible bonds if profit targets are not met are the key risks. As such, I see a Neutral rating for the stock as fair.

Sunpower Group trades at 6.0 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 0.5%.

Readers have the option of trading in Sunpower Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker SRGRF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SPWG:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $200,000, and market capitalization is above $250 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Sunpower Group shares listed in Singapore include SEB Investment Management, S.E.A. Asset Management, and Lion Global Investors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1997 and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2005, Sunpower Group provides environmental solutions such as energy saving products, environmental protection technologies and the supply of clean energy such as steam under its two business segments, Manufacturing & Services/M&S and Green Investment/GI.

M&S is Sunpower's legacy business and accounted for 67.9% and 44.8% of revenue and operating income respectively in FY2019. GI is a new business that Sunpower started a few years ago, and the business contributed 32.1% and 55.2% to the FY2019 top line and operating income, respectively.

M&S Business

Source: Sunpower's May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

GI Business

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Sunpower is very much focused on its home market, China, as it generated 98% of its FY2019 revenue from clients located in China.

Strategic Pivot With New Green Investment Business A Few Years Ago

Started in 1997, Sunpower had been focused on its traditional M&S business for two decades, prior to doing a strategic pivot and starting the new Green Investment, or GI, business a few years ago. Starting from scratch, Sunpower's GI business currently accounts for more than half of the company's operating profit.

The M&S business has provided stable revenue and cash flow for the company historically, but it is also a mature business with relatively lower growth prospects. The company refers to its M&S business as a "a top-tier supplier of environmental protection equipment and services" in its 1Q2020 results press release. This is evidenced by the fact that approximately 70% of the M&S business are repeat customers, and its 1,500-strong client base includes major domestic and international energy companies as shown below.

Client Base

Source: Sunpower's May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

On the flip side, the order book for the M&S business has been relatively stagnant in the past few years, notwithstanding the fact that the RMB2.8 billion order book as of April 2020 is the highest it has ever been in the company's history. This suggests that Sunpower's M&S business is quite mature, and one should not expect this segment to deliver a very fast rate of growth.

M&S Business Order Book (RMB billion)

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

More importantly, the M&S business's revenue is not really recurring in nature despite a high percentage of repeat customers, and future growth is dependent on the M&S business's ability to win new orders to replenish the order book which depletes over time. Notably, Sunpower recently disclosed in late-June 2020 that a "delay in the small overseas contract" for the M&S business "has been rectified, and there has been no cancellation or material delays of other contracts since then."

Nevertheless, this indicates that Sunpower's order book driven M&S business is vulnerable to any potential delays or cancellations. Also, the M&S business's new orders are dependent on capital expenditure plans initiated by the major energy and petrochemical companies, which are its key clients.

In contrast, Sunpower's new GI business is arguably a superior one compared with its legacy M&S business in terms of recurring cash flow and growth prospects.

Under the new GI business, Sunpower currently operates eight plants or centralized steam and electricity facilities, where it has 30-year concessions to supply steam for specific coverage areas within industrial parks.

Although Sunpower's GI business typically only signs one-year contracts (with auto-renewal clauses) with its commercial clients, revenue and cash flow for the GI business are considered to be recurring in nature. This is because steam is a non-discretionary input, and these commercial clients have no alternative suppliers of steam as Sunpower is the exclusive supplier in the specific coverage areas within industrial parks by virtue of its 30-year concessions. In addition, there are cost pass-through mechanisms (adjusted for an increase in raw material or feed stock costs) embedded in the GI business's contracts with its customers.

There are also two other key positives associated with Sunpower's GI business as compared to its legacy M&S business.

Firstly, the GI business focuses on customers operating in industries that are less cyclical in nature, which ensures consistent demand for the GI business's steam supply. In comparison, Sunpower's M&S business is more reliant on customers from the cyclical energy and petrochemical sectors.

GI Business's Industry Focus

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Secondly, the GI business's customers are mostly commercial clients who pay Sunpower in advance. In contrast, the M&S business has quite a number of state-owned or government-linked customers that usually pay in arrears.

However, this does not mean that Sunpower should and will abandon its legacy M&S business, as there are synergies between the M&S business and GI business. In a September 2019 interview with the Singapore Stock Exchange, Sunpower's co-founder, Frank Ma, emphasized that "our stable and growing M&S business complements our GI unit by efficiently controlling the cost of construction and eliminating project delays." This is because the GI business also leverages on the legacy M&S business's technologies and capabilities.

Future Growth Prospects

As highlighted earlier, although the M&S business's order book grew from RMB2.5 billion as of January 2020 to RMB2.8 billion as of April 2020, the order book growth has relatively been stagnant over the past few years. This is no surprise, as M&S is a mature business for Sunpower. Looking ahead, the GI business is expected to drive the company's future growth.

Sunpower has earlier set a target of committing equity investments of approximately RMB2.5 billion in GI projects (typical funding ratio is 40% equity and 60% debt) by 2021. As of end-1Q2020, Sunpower has already invested RMB1.7 billion in equity investments relating to GI projects, and the company is on track to meet its 2021 target.

Investments In GI Projects

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Notably, the future growth of the GI business is heavily dependent on the Chinese government's supportive policies. In response to shareholders' questions at Sunpower's annual general meeting on June 24, 2020, the company noted that "the continuous closure of 'high-emission' pollutive fossil fuel boilers" and "stringent zoning policies that mandate the relocation of new factories into industrial parks" are the key growth drivers for the GI business. Similar to many other countries around the world battling the coronavirus pandemic, economic growth and employment rates are the Chinese government's top priority in the near term rather than environmental protection. There is a risk that the Chinese authorities might potentially tone down their efforts to battle air pollution in the near term, which in turn lowers demand for GI business's products and services.

The Chinese Government's Initiatives To Battle Air Pollution Which Benefit The GI Business

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Financial Leverage In The Spotlight

As of March 31, 2020, the net debt-to-equity ratio (total borrowings net of cash divided by total equity) or net gearing was 0.87 times. If convertible bonds were treated as debt, Sunpower's adjusted net gearing rises to 1.23 times. Its relatively high net gearing is not a surprise, considering that the company needs significant debt to fund equity investments in new GI projects as highlighted in the preceding section.

Balance Sheet As Of 1Q2020

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Apart from credit risks relating to Sunpower's relatively high net gearing, potential equity dilution from the conversion of the convertible bonds into equity in the future is also a concern. Sunpower issued convertible bonds amounting to $180 million to two Chinese private equity firms, DCP Capital Partners and CDH Investors, in two tranches in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

The conversion prices for the two tranches of convertible bonds are S$0.50 and S$0.60, respectively, as compared to Sunpower's current share price of S$0.455. As per terms of the convertible bond agreements, Sunpower has to meet "adjusted PATMI (Profit After Tax and Minority Interests) target of RMB370m and RMB460m for FY20 and FY21." Sunpower delivered an adjusted PATMI (adjusted for non-cash accounting gains or losses relating to convertible bonds) of RMB352.2 million in FY2019, which is not that far away from the company's FY2020 target. However, if Sunpower fails to meet the FY2020 and FY2021 profit targets, there is a risk that the conversion prices for the convertible bonds will be lowered, subject to negotiation between Sunpower and the bond holders.

Profile And Track Record Of Sunpower's Convertible Bond Investors

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Valuation

Sunpower trades at 4.9 times trailing 12 months' P/E and 6.0 times consensus forward next 12 months' P/E based on its share price of S$0.455 as of June 24, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 7.9 times and 6.3 times, respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. The company has been consistently paying out dividends every year since FY2010.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sunpower Group include major energy companies cutting back on capital expenditures in China which negatively impacts the company's M&S business, a sharp rise in coal prices within a short period of time which affects the profitability of its GI business, a change in regulations in China that depresses demand for the company's environmental solutions, and a failure to meet earnings targets as required as part of convertible bonds issued which leads to an adjustment of the conversion price downwards that dilutes the interests of existing equity holders.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sunpower Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.