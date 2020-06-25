Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), a company that offers software of choice for architects and engineers, has seen its stock price rallying to the all-time high since a deep dive in March when it plunged together with the S&P 500 amid the market hysteria sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Among the catalysts were the Q1 EPS and revenue beat, which signalized that the end-market demand had not sunk as deep as analysts expected, and, despite its exposure to cyclical industries, the company had been relatively immune to the softness in the economy. At the same time, bearish voices were mostly ignored. With ~63.9% price return since March 29, the stock had easily trounced Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce.com (CRM), and, sure, the S&P 500 (SPY).

I would not say that the recent rally was potentiated by the fundamentals only (there are types of investors who have never read a Form 10-K, focusing solely on the news headlines). However, Autodesk is still a free cash flow machine, and investor perception of its solid financial performance had definitely somewhat contributed to the rally. Nevertheless, I would like to highlight a few issues that bullish investors should keep in mind before going long now. In a nutshell, I acknowledge the unquestionable merits, but building a position after the stock touched an all-time high is reckless. It is far better to wait until a buying opportunity emerges.

Short-term growth has already decelerated

First and foremost, ADSK is a relatively rapidly growing FCF positive company with a leading position in the industry. Since 2018, after a thorough strategic overhaul, it has been converting nearly all its cash flow from operations into FCF, and, due to minuscule capital intensity, it will likely continue delivering resilient cash surpluses going forward.

Analysts are predicting consistent double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, and I reckon it will likely be assisted by simultaneous increases in net income and cash flow. These merits alone make ADSK a perfect investment and a long-term shareholder value-generating engine.

However, we need more context here. First, the robust Q1 FY21 results instilled confidence and somewhat eased fears that softness in the construction industry amid the economic downswing can ruin Autodesk's top line. Despite lockdowns and disrupted supply chains, its segments demonstrated astounding growth, while Architecture, Engineering, and Construction, the flagship segment regarding revenue, outperformed others, delivering around 26% sales growth rate. The AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT segment was up 23%. Moreover, double-digit growth was achieved across all regions. Though APAC is not its principal market regarding sales, the regional revenue is expanding at a faster pace if compared to the Americas and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The only division that posted a single-digit improvement was Manufacturing, which offers such products as CAM Solutions, Fusion 360, Inventor, and Vault.

Yes, it's overall great. However, as a reminder, earlier this year, the analyst community expected the Q1 revenue to surpass $912 million, while ADSK disappointed Wall Street and lowered its first-quarter revenue expectations to between $880 million and $895 million. The Q1 total reported revenue amounted to $886 million. It also anticipated FY21 (ending January 2021) revenue to rose by 20%-22% (see slide 8). Since then, the growth outlook has drifted materially lower, as, according to the changed guidance, Autodesk expects to increase the top line by 12% to 15% (see slide 8). Most importantly, though, in February, ADSK anticipated FY21 billings to increase 11%-13%, in May, it acknowledged that double digit-growth is unachievable and 3% contraction is possible in the worst-case scenario.

At the same time, the share price has touched an all-time high. So, it appears the market is irrationally pushing equity value higher rewarding the company for much weaker future growth than previously anticipated. Of course, this cannot continue ad infinitum.

End markets are distressed, and investors had priced in a too-quick recovery

Though ADSK posted strong results in the April quarter, it does not mean the rest of the year will also be that stellar. Among the financial industry, there are a few bearish voices who have highlighted the significant risks associated with Autodesk's end users stemming from the macro headwinds. To have a grasp of what is happening in ADSK's end markets, for instance, inside the construction industry, we can assess a few indicators like the Architecture Billings Index, the one I highlighted in my article on Carlisle Companies (CSL). The ABI touched a historic low in March, which points to the fact that architectural firms are in dire straits because of cratered demand for design services. The data published recently demonstrated that the sentiment recuperated only marginally. The ABI score for May was 32 vs. 29.5 in April and 33.3 in March; any figure lower than 50 signalizes a decline in billings. For a broader context, in January, the score was 52.2. Hence, since orders plummeted, most firms have neither reasons nor cash to hire new employees and, hence, renew/extend AutoCAD subscriptions. There is no coincidence ADSK significantly downgraded its FY21 growth outlook.

Puzzling financial situation

I believe my dear readers have likely noticed that Autodesk has a somewhat puzzling financial position. Though it has been consistently generating cash surpluses, its book value is sub-zero, while Debt/Equity equals 1,176%. So, we simply have no denominator (shareholder equity) to assess Return on Equity or go a bit deeper and scrutinize CROE or even FCF ROE.

The principal culprit is deferred revenue, which the company recognizes as both long-term and short-term liability. E.g., in Q1, current deferred revenue was $2.16 billion. Another culprit is notes with different interest rates that were issued in 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020 (see page 57 of the annual report). Sure, sizable total borrowings do not pose significant risks, as, after deduction of cash & cash equivalents, the net debt stands at just $169 million, a tiny fraction of its enterprise value of ~$51.3 billion. Obviously, hefty cash pile and copious FCF instill confidence ADSK will have no issues with the repayment of the principal.

Remarks on valuation

Though growth stocks are quite often valued on a P/E basis, I believe we cannot ignore Autodesk's immense debt, so, it is better to tap its valuation using Enterprise Value-based multiples. These ratios signalize the stock is significantly overvalued both compared to the sector and 5-year averages. Moreover, as EV/Sales illustrates, the company is almost 1.5x more expensive than MSFT and close to 2x more expensive than CRM. At the same time, bulls may riposte that Adobe, a software company akin to ADSK, is even more expensive with EV/Sales of ~17.3x. But ADBE is less exposed to the macro headwinds because of its much lower dependence on the cyclical industries. To sum up, at these levels, it is better to avoid ADSK.

Conclusion

Autodesk's revenue growth had not been linear in the past. In the second half of the 2010s, when the company has initiated an inevitable but long and challenging transition towards a more profitable recurring revenue model, it experienced tough times. Its revenue contracted, thus adding pressure on margins. Because of lackluster sales, its net profit together with cash from operations and FCF dived to sub-zero levels. However, the company successfully turned around and embarked on a path of robust top-line and cash flow expansion.

ADSK can be a lucrative investment. However, given valuation and the short-term challenges, it is worth staying on the sidelines.

