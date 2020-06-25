Despite all the publicly available information pointing to this being irreversible and being glorious for shareholders of size (billions), the world largely continues to misprice these securities.

In order for the underwriters to be successful, certain actions need to take place before investors will be willing to buy equity shares issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Underwriting is important nomenclature that means these financial advisors will serve as intermediaries between Fannie and Freddie and investors as part of the companies preparation for raising capital.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) need to have their equity restructured in order to make their capital raises possible. FHFA has recently put out a capital rule proposal that Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will be using as the basis to develop capital restoration plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The process of this requires engaging with hundreds of big time asset managers. Thus, the pool of big time money managers that are misinformed on this trade should decrease in size across the next 6 months as correct information propagates the financial industry leading up to the "big bang" which is the equity restructuring scheduled for before the inauguration but after the presidential election. Hurry up and wait.

Investment Thesis

The barrier to entry to be a money manager is really just having a sunny disposition. Speaking from experience, I used to manage $10M and in retrospect I had little to no clue what I was investing in. I think the current share prices of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac publicly traded equities (common and preferred) seem to reflect an election risk that arguably doesn't exist. Overall, however, I think that the ratio of prices between common and preferred does seem to accurately reflect what is going to happen so at these prices I think that it's reasonable to expect similar returns in both. Given that, I think preferred are a better investment because they have legal claims that I understand make it impossible for Fannie and Freddie to raise capital until they are settled. All things considered I believe that the equity restructuring in the next 5-8 months to be bullish. I figure commons are worth $5 in about a year and preferred are worth at least 80 cents on the dollar by then.

Underwriters Bank On Successful Stock Offerings

One rule of thumb is people who work do so for money. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase said:

J.P. Morgan is pleased to be selected as Freddie Mac's underwriting advisor. We look forward to working side-by-side with Freddie Mac on this historic assignment in the months ahead.

How do underwriters like JP Morgan make money?

A stock offering, you say? Well, that's difficult to do if you look at this capital structure where there is a senior preferred equity position that lays claims to all the profits in perpetuity that was put into place by the prior administration in a successful attempt to retain control over Fannie and Freddie, which would have been released from conservatorship years ago without the imposition of the net worth sweep.

Road Block Numero Uno

The Senior Preferred Stock Agreement, which was brought into existence in 2008, prevents the companies from raising $1 because of the third amendment known as the net worth sweep. At the end of September of last year, Mark Calabria worked with Treasury to enable Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to retain up to $45B of capital. Instead of Treasury being paid cash by Fannie and Freddie, the liquidation preference of its Senior preferred stock merely increases. If the companies make more money than their capital buffers, that money spills over and gets sent to Treasury. In short, this capital buffer is basically economically neutral to Treasury. Treasury continues to retain complete control and have all the rights to any liquidation value of the companies and with these claims the warrants technically have no intrinsic value and neither does the common stock or the junior preferred stock.

Thus, the first thing that needs to change is the terms of the senior preferred stock purchase agreement in order to permit earnings to flow to other parts of the equity capital structure. Director of FHFA Mark Calabria wrote a paper on this agreement before he became director:

In this paper Mark Calabria covers the Third Amendment (net worth sweep) and explains why it was illegal:

When it comes to reversing the net worth sweep, there are two ways to do this, only one of which is feasible given the legal framework. The government can convert its senior preferred to common or write down its liquidation preference.

Option 1: Conversion Of Senior Preferred To Common

The government could convert its senior preferred to common and then exercise the warrants that it controls and take something like 95%+ of the equity. This move would obliterate common shares to the amusement of lots of Fannie and Freddie antagonists but it would not resolve the common shareholder lawsuits against the net worth sweep unless the government subsequently pays the companies $124 billion as Judge Sweeney seems to agree that is the size of the windfall:

The best part of hiring JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley is that they will easily explain to Treasury and FHFA that 20% of the pre-capital raise equity here is not worth in excess of $124B. The Nomura model values pre-IPO equity at around $70-80B. This means 20% of pre-capital raise equity is worth between $14B and $16B if you ignore junior preferreds. When you include junior preferred in that calculation 20% of pre-IPO equity is worth about $9B.

With this in mind, does it make sense for the government to convert senior preferred to common for an extra $9B if it has to pay $124B to the companies in order to settle the common legal claims? The net value to Treasury is -$115B for converting senior preferred to common which is why it is never going to happen. As such, the common shares here have value.

Option 2: Liquidation Preference Writedown

Early last year, Trump put out a memorandum for Treasury to come up with a plan to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. Craig Phillips is the guy who put the plan together and here is what he has to say about what should happen (emphasis added):

It is important that the treatment of the historic holders of common stock and junior preferred stock are also considered as part of the final policy on executing the end of the conservatorships. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are public companies, with the rights of the existing holders suspended, not eliminated, by conservatorship. The government left these shares outstanding and freely trading in the market since 2008. The ultimate manner of treating the shareholders has tremendous precedent value for U.S. Government capital markets policy. The junior preferred stock should be exchanged for common stock on a basis that is viewed as fair, based on capital markets standards and the prevailing market value of those securities. The U.S. Treasury should exercise its warrants to acquire 79.9% of the common stock of the GSEs, as agreed in the PSPAs. Since the beginning of the conservatorships, Treasury has received dividends totaling over $300 billion on its original capital infusion of $191 billion. Consequently, the liquidation preference of the senior preferred stock should be reduced to zero and the Treasury should be considered "repaid". These actions are aligned with the interests of the U.S. Government to move forward in recapitalizing the GSEs, namely in eliminated the current significantly negative net worth of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and removing claims that negate the value of the very common stock that must be offered to the public to raise capital.

With the senior preferred liquidation preference written down, the government can exercise its warrants and the majority of the lawsuits against the illegal behavior of the government basically go away. Preferred shareholders still have breach of contract claims that could be resolved by converting their shares into common. Craig talks about this (above) by saying that the conversion should be done on "a basis that is viewed as fair."

The Underwriters Are Back In Town

With the companies restructured so that earnings actually accrue to shareholders that aren't the government, the companies can move forward with their underwriters as part of a consent decree that will enable them to raise capital and eventually exit conservatorship regardless of whether Biden or Trump wins the presidential election in November. There are rumors out there that Biden would fire Mark Calabria but these fears are largely overblown. I mean, he may fire Mark Calabria, but it won't impact what is happening here because of consent decree.

What's happening here is the existing administration has slow-rolled this entire restructuring and recapitalization so that nothing happens until after the election because they are confident that they can get this done with consent decree. This has been delayed justice as someone like myself who owns part of the equity capital stack in the most profitable company per employee on the face of the planet:

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are going to put together a syndicate and do the largest equity offering of 2021.

New Preferred Shareholder Lawsuit - Breach Of Contract

Joshua Angel filed a new lawsuit for $16B against the United States in the Court of Federal Claims:

He basically argues that preferred shareholders are owed $16B because that's what their dividends would have been from 2013. The premise is that the net worth sweep violates the implicit guarantee. This is similar to the breach of contract claims rolling through Lamberth's court room that plaintiffs are winning there.

Summary and Conclusion

Charlie Gasparino points out that Calabria is weighing contingency options in case Biden wins in November:

Calabria is said to be well aware of the risks both himself and his overhaul of Fannie and Freddie face under a Biden presidency, and is said to be weighing contingency options in the advent of Trump losing in November.

That's right. Calabria can get this done. This may surprise you but Calabria doesn't actually need to be the director of FHFA when Fannie and Freddie go to market to raise capital. All he needs to do is put them on an irreversible path to raising capital, which is what he has been doing, by hiring Houlihan and Milbank and now letting Fannie and Freddie hire JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. With the reproposed capital rule, the companies now have a clearly defined endzone.

I have heard word that Calabria understands the election risk here and is prepared to take immediate action if Biden were to be elected:

Presumably Trump getting re-elected is a non-event because Trump put Calabria in place to ensure Fannie and Freddie get out of conservatorship.

I guess now would be a good time to casually remind you that Calabria helped write the law that governs the conservatorships that the prior administration that Biden was part of violated according to Calabria's whitepaper. Further, I would argue that it is impossible for Milbank and JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to not have figured out how to get this done for their clients. Milbank is the law firm specifically hired by FHFA to help them end the conservatorships so ensuring that Calabria understands election risk is their responsibility. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have hundreds of millions of dollars of investment banking fees coming their way on a successful capital raise and so they also have a vested interested in making sure Calabria understands how to use consent decree. Frankly, I find it hard to believe they would have signed up to be underwriters if the capital raise was contingent on Trump getting re-elected anyway implying that everyone already understands that consent decree is going to get used if it has to.

Investors have capital, something that everyone agrees that Fannie and Freddie need. In order to get it, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan will work as liaisons to nail everything down in the coming months in preparation for the "big bang" after elections at which point Fannie and Freddie are put on an irreversible path out of conservatorship. If Trump wins, things proceed as planned. If Biden wins, Calabria uses consent decree and things continue to proceed as planned. I don't see how this is difficult to understand but markets continue to seem to price in extreme election risk and journalists continue to talk about election risk. What election risk?

