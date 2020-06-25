Hopes that the weather in the U.S. will cause the corn market to grow gradually disappear.

Source: goodfon

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

As usual, let's look at the corn market from different perspectives to understand what is driving the market now.

Seasonality

The corn futures price is still below its five-year minimum. At that, the seasonality indicates that the period of seasonal price growth due to weather risks is ending. It is also appropriate to add that the weather across the Corn Belt remains favorable.

U.S. Export

According to the USDA, as of the third week of June, the accumulated volume of exported corn together with the outstanding sales in the U.S. amounted to 41.49 million tons. This is the lowest figure for the current time of the year, which the past 5 years have seen. Foreign demand for American corn is clearly weak.

Ethanol

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration data, ethanol production continues to grow. It means an increase in demand for corn and is positive for the price.

But the situation with the COVID-19 epidemic in the U.S. makes it doubtful that road traffic (i.e. domestic demand for corn by ethanol producers) will continue to recover at the same pace:

However, this is only a hypothesis. People are tired of quarantine and want freedom without paying attention to the risks.

Supply And Demand

The WASDE report, issued on June 11, was almost neutral. So, according to the USDA, the global domestic corn consumption in 2020/2021 will amount to 1,163.51 million tons, which is 1.55 million tons higher than the May estimates. At the same time, the USDA has raised its global production forecast by only 1.62 million tons in comparison with last month's forecast. Accordingly, the expected surplus for this market increased slightly:

U.S. outlook has not changed. The record surplus is still expected here.

Fundamental Price

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the corn futures.

The estimated stock-to-use ratio of the global corn market, excluding China in 20/21 is still the highest in 11 years:

The estimated stock-to-use ratio for the U.S. corn market also reached a record value of 26.2%. At a minimum, this means low upside potential.

Funds

Over the last week the money managers have ceased to increase the number of sold contracts for corn. The size of their net short position has stabilized at the level of 270 thousand contracts, which is close enough to the annual maximum. So, funds clearly do not expect corn price to rise.

Bottom line

Hopes that the weather in the U.S. will cause the corn market to grow gradually disappear. The rumors about the second wave of the epidemic also put pressure on the market. Somehow everything is negative...

In such conditions, in my opinion the CORN ETF will decrease to $11.20 per share in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.