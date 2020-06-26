The rise is largely due to the company being in the "right place at the right time", i.e. in it having pivoted to EV sales/energy supply, and seemingly executing well.

Ideanomics (IDEX) is a new stock market darling, having risen tenfold in a few weeks with hundreds of millions of shares trading on several of the days in the interval. At this point in the rise, I think the move has greatly overshot the fundamentals, and so, I've taken a small short position in the stock. In this article, I explain my reasoning (and welcome constructive criticism in the comments). However, I'll begin by reviewing the facts that underlie the price spike.

Why The Stock Is Up

1. IDEX Is at the Right Place at the Right Time

IDEX's main business lines are in electric vehicles (EVs) and financial services / Fintech as shown in the slide below. These are two of the hottest sectors in the entire market. However, since recent news and the company's latest investors presentation focus solely on EVs, that's what I'll concentrate on in my discussion below. The Fintech angle is just a bonus to the core EV aspect.

IDEX shows a large TAM in the commercial EV sector, dividing the space into four sub-groups. When a small company starts throwing around big TAM numbers, investors often get excited.

IDEX's model is to extract fees from either fleet sales of commercial EVs or on electricity supplied to EV charging stations. Fees are set as a percentage of sales, as laid out in the following slide (note that I'll use these values throughout this article, but will stick with the minimum of each range as I've found that to be typical of company's actual performance vs hoped-for performance. Readers can up-rate my numbers if they feel it's warranted).

This business model is essentially an agency model where the company acts as selling agent and collects fees/commissions.

Most importantly, it's crucial to understand the nature of this model as it means that IDEX only gets a fraction of the gross sales it reports. Now, please don't get me wrong, I'm not disparaging this business model - in fact, I think it's a very smart way to generate revenues with relatively small capital outlays - but I fear that some investors reading the company's press release may be confusing gross and net revenues.

2. A Barrage of News and Developments

Much of the recent stock price appreciation and heavy investor interest stems from the numerous press releases the company has issued over the past few months. I summarize some of the most important below, presented in chronological order. My comments follow each bulleted item.

On April 7, 2020, the company announced a pilot program to monetize EV Energy sales. This program outlines the way IDEX hopes to eventually address the entire Chinese market:

To date, most of MEG's deals have been focused on commercial EV sales. Its long-term China strategy is to generate revenues from energy sales from electric vehicles (EVs). The pilot platform will be in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, and is designed to streamline the interoperability between payment systems, charging stations, and energy supply chains. Combined, the energy sales pilot platform in Nanjing will enable MEG to generate revenues from pre-paid energy sales to commercial EV fleet operators as well as revenues from point of sale energy consumption at charging and fast-charging stations. [...] The MEG energy sales pilot will focus on the convergence of payment systems, charging stations, and energy supply chains. The pilot will demonstrate a payment solution which will integrate gas, LNG, and electricity sales into a single secure platform payment interface with China Union Pay, and is designed to meet today's and tomorrow's energy needs. This new solution will deliver advanced payment features such as facial recognition and other contactless payment technologies. The platform is expected to launch by July 1. Additionally, the pilot will demonstrate supercharging stations, provided by CATL into PetroChina gas stations in Nanjing, as previously announced. MEG and PetroChina have explored various charging technologies and, along with CATL, expect to begin converting gas pumps to EV superchargers as soon as Q4 of this year.

The company is setting up to have recurring charging sales/fees. This potentially will allow the company to have a stable and reliable revenue base, but one must caution that this is only a pilot program. Moreover, the company never discusses the question of margins.

On May 7, 2020, the company announced that it will help arrange financing for a 100,000 buses over 5 years:

The value of replacing the BXGI fleet will reach the equivalent of several billion dollars in local currency over the five-year period. To finance this purchase, BXGI has secured between RMB 800 million and 1 billion (USD 113 million and 140 million). Working with its consortium of financial partners, MEG will assist BXGI with securing the balance of the financing. The fund is expected to close in the third quarter and proceeds will be used to purchase electric buses, MEG will also secure financing partners to underwrite the lease financing and any back-end ABS refinancing programs, in addition to vehicle procurement services. This agreement involves various divisions within MEG's comprehensive EV solutions and leverages all of its S2F2C model – vehicle procurement, financial services, and energy sales. MEG will receive group buying fees on vehicle procurement and origination fees related to the placement of lease financing, in addition to a portion of energy sales from BXGI's electric fleet.

This is a great development. If the company collects 6% fees on $150M in loan originations and 6% fees on purchases of $290M over 5 years, that amounts to $5.25M a year starting in 2021. Any charging fees would add to this amount over time.

On May 18, 2020, the company announced $2.5M in assisted EV sales:

The order value is approximately RMB 17.5 Million (approx. USD 2.5 Million), and is comprised of 80 units of Roewe's 2019 model ei6 Honor 80 Deluxe Edition, 20 units of its 2020 EX5 vehicle, and 30 units of its ei5 2020 Deluxe Edition. The order is for immediate delivery and anticipated to be completed within the second quarter. Qingdao Chengyang Ainengju New Energy Sales and Service Co., Ltd assisted with financing and purchase activities on behalf of its customer. (ei6 image source)

Again, a nice development, potentially resulting in 2% fees or $50K to the company.

On May 22, 2020 the company announced strategic agreement with Qinou Group.

To help promote the partnership, MEG and Qinou Group will jointly market electric taxis with battery exchange capabilities in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Sichuan, Shandong, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, including some orders already secured by MEG. The marketing partnership intends to expand to other regions in the future. MEG and Qinou Group project sales of 30,000 units by 2023, valued at RMB 4 Billion (USD 562 million). The immediate sales projections are 50 units within Q2 2020, valued at approximately RMB 6.8 million (USD 1 million). For 2020, MEG and Qinou Group project up to 5,000 units, valued at approximately RMB 650 million (USD 91 million).

Let's assume that the companies' charge 2% fees on these projected sales and they split them evenly between them. Then, this results in $910K to IDEX in 2020 and up to $5.6M in 2023. Again, this is positive, but we should also be asking what kind of costs are associated with these sales and how realistic is a 562% ramp rate over 4 years?

On June 8, 2020, the company announced that a partial fulfillment for an order received in November 2019 will take place during the month of July:

Ideanomics now expects delivery of the first 200 EV taxis within July 2020, beginning immediately and completing within the next three to four weeks. This order of will be comprised of Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy ZE vehicles, a regional version of the midsize sedan also known as the Nissan Sentra in other markets. The Sylphy is the best-selling Nissan model in China. The balance of order announced in November 2019 is expected to be delivered through the end of the year and will likely involve multiple manufacturers. The initial 200 electric taxi delivery is valued at approximately RMB 20 Million or USD 2.8 Million. Ideanomics anticipates these vehicles will be booked on a gross basis, subject to the terms of the executed sales contract and in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

This is another nice win, resulting in about $56K in net revenues to the company.

On June 9, 2020, (which coincides with the beginning of the stock's meteoric price rise) the company announced $33M in sales from the MEG expo center in Qingdao:

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that auto dealers operating in its subsidiary, Mobile Energy Global's (MEG) expo center in Qingdao, have sold 2,139 vehicles for a total value of RMB 235 Million or USD 33 Million. As a reminder, the MEG Center in Qingdao began operations on May 1. Based on the level of sales activity in the first week of June, this month's sales are expected to exceed May levels. In China, the high season for car buying is from October to January. In its first five weeks of being operational, the dealers at the MEG Center have received high levels of interest, and management is optimistic that it can achieve its previously stated RMB 1 Billion sales target in 2020.

IDEX doesn't give a range of fees collected for this operation, but let's be generous and assume it's 4%. That results in monthly topline revenues of $1.32M or annual net revenues of $15.8M. This again is very positive, but eventually, we'll have to ask if it's enough to sustain the company's current valuation (and we will, see below).

On June 17, 2020, IDEX announced that it was fulfilling a 400 EV order through Jiudao Group.

The order is for a total of 400 EVs and valued at RMB 36 Million, or USD 5.1 Million. It will be fulfilled with Aoxin X30L models and, subject to final negotiations with manufacturers, financing, government licensing, etc., delivery of EVs to Jiudao Group is expected to be completed by the end of June.

This order likely brings in $102K in revenue to IDEX. Again, a nice incremental sale.

On June 19, 2020, the company announced its Qingdao EV Hub had secured an order for 42 vehicles:

The order is for a total of 42 vehicles valued at RMB 31 Million, or USD 4.4 Million, or approximately USD $100,000 per vehicle. The order will be fulfilled with Toyota Land Cruiser models, and subject to final negotiations with manufacturers, financing, government licensing, etc., delivery of the vehicles to Tianjin Zhongcheng is expected to commence later this month.

This should result in $88K in net revenues.

On June 22, 2020, the company announced a similar deal, this time for:

a total of 200 electric vehicles (EVs) valued at RMB 24 Million, or USD 3.2 Million, or approximately USD 16,000 per vehicle. The order will be fulfilled with Dongfeng Liuzhou S50EV models and, subject to final negotiations with manufacturers, financing, government licensing, etc., delivery of the vehicles to Neijiang City is expected to be completed mid-July.

At 2% commissions, this order is worth about $64K. As with all the others, a tiny amount for a company trading at almost a $600M enterprise value.

On June 22, 2020, the company also announced a re-branding and a more global footprint.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to share the sales strategy for its subsidiary, Mobile Energy Global's (MEG) truck and specialty vehicle sales unit which will be renamed Medici Motor Works (MMW). The rebranding is the culmination of several months of real-world testing and validation within China-based markets which has resulted in a compelling business case for operators of mines, airports, steel mills, shipping ports, construction sites, and municipalities. As part of its expansion program into South East Asia, South Korea, the Middle East, and North America, MMW will provide fleet operators with trucks and buses utilizing leading battery electric vehicle (BEV) (for short haul) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (H2FCV) (for long haul) systems, and will include autonomous driving and IoV technologies which have proven safe, reliable, and efficient in closed-circuit environments such as mines, airports, steel mills, and municipalities where route patterns are predetermined. MMW plans to leverage its pilot program in Nanjing with PetroChina, to market grid edge and charging technologies able to transform gas stations into cost-efficient hydrogen charging stations in North America, providing a strategic transition program for petroleum distributors looking to transition into clean energy consumption.

This is a potentially exciting development and one that potentially warrants an increase in share price. It will be key to monitor how sales pan out, and what the margins actually are (the company will need to fund substantial capital expenses to lay the groundwork for this expansion). I don't think it's a slam dunk that this will be a profitable venture, but it's exciting nonetheless.

Why I'm Short

So, if everything is so rosy, why have I taken a small short position? I answer that in 5 subsections, with point #5 ultimately being the most important.

1. Company Has a History of Pivoting Its Business Focus

I gave as a primary reason for IDEX being up, that it's in the "right place at the right time". But if one looks at its history, one sees that it has pivoted focus so often that this is almost sure to be the case. The flip side of this is that there isn't likely much specialized expertise within the company given that it keeps changing business plans. Or to put it another way, where is the carryover or synergies between providing video on demand, fintech, blockchain, AI and EVs? Note too that each of the listed business activities was "hot" at the time the company engaged in it. Here's a summary from the latest 10-Q (with my emphasis):

Ideanomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDEX) was incorporated in the State of Nevada on October 19, 2004. From 2010 through 2017, the Company’s primary business activities were providing premium content video on demand (“VOD”) services, with primary operations in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC,”) through its subsidiaries and variable interest entities under the brand name You-on-Demand (“YOD”). The Company closed the YOD business during 2019. Starting in early 2017, the Company transitioned its business model to become a next-generation financial technology (“fintech”) company. The Company built a network of businesses, operating principally in the trading of petroleum products and electronic components that the Company believed had significant potential to recognize benefits from blockchain and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies including, for example, enhancing operations, addressing cost inefficiencies, improving documentation and standardization, unlocking asset value and improving customer engagement. During 2018 the Company ceased operations in the petroleum products and electronic components trading businesses and disposed of the businesses during 2019. Fintech continues to be a priority for us as we look to invest in and develop businesses that can improve the financial services industry, particularly as it relates to deploying blockchain and AI technologies. As the Company looked to deploy fintech solutions in late 2018 and into 2019, management found a unique opportunity in the Chinese Electric Vehicle (“EV”) industry to facilitate large scale conversion of fleet vehicles from internal combustion engines to EV. This led the Company to establish its Mobile Energy Global (“MEG”) business unit.

2. Financials and Valuation Aren't Impressive

Given its frequent business-line pivoting, IDEX's financials are extremely unimpressive, particularly taking into account that the company now sports an enterprise value just shy of $600M. The full financials are available here on SA, but as a sampling, I've plotted key representative historical financials (TTM revenues, operating cash flows and owner's cash profits) below. Note, in particular, that the company has been a cash burner for years now, which feeds directly into its status as a wanton and serial diluter. See point #5 below.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The company also has a going concern notice, though it will have been rectified by all of the share issuances described in point #5 below. From the recent 10-Q (with my emphasis):

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.9 million and an accumulated deficit of $260.8 million. Additionally, the Company has incurred losses since its inception and must continue to rely on proceeds from debt and equity issuances to pay for ongoing operating expenses in order to execute its business plan. The Company expects to continue to raise both equity and debt finance to support the Company’s investment plans and operations. Although the Company may attempt to raise funds by issuing debt or equity instruments, in the future additional financing may not be available to the Company on terms acceptable to the Company or at all or such resources may not be received in a timely manner. If the Company is unable to raise additional capital when required or on acceptable terms, the Company may be required to scale back or to discontinue certain operations, scale back or discontinue the development of new business lines, reduce headcount, sell assets, file for bankruptcy, reorganize, merge with another entity, or cease operations. These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern and, accordingly, do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. If the Company is in fact unable to continue as a going concern, the shareholders may lose their entire investment in the Company. The Company expects to continue to raise both equity and debt finance to support the Company’s investment plans and operations.

3. News Doesn't Appear to Warrant the Increase AKA Relative Valuation

As we've seen, IDEX has announced a number of very small revenue producing deals, with more certainly to come. But comparable companies like CarMax (KMX) and AutoNation (AN) trade at an enterprise value to sales under 1.6 or less. That means to justify a $600M enterprise value, IDEX would have to do $375M in annual revenues. The deals it's PRing are nice, but they're nowhere near enough to justify the current valuation.

4. Company is Overly Promotional

Another red flag for me is the company's penchant for issuing PRs for the smallest dollar amounts and on too frequent a basis. I summarized some of the more important PRs, but there are still more that I skipped. As of June 24th, I count 16 PRs in June alone, almost one for every week day of the month (0.89/weekday to be exact).

It's worth asking here why the company is issuing individual PRs for increments of net of revenue as low as $60K? Isn't this considered part of ongoing operations? Trying so hard to stay in the news seems overly promotional to me.

5. Company Is Engaged in Massive Dilution

As of the Investor's Presentation, IDEX had the following share structure:

(Source: May 2020 Investors Presentation)

Along with the following dilutive instruments outstanding:

The company had an active Standby Equity Distribution Agreement "SEDA" with YA II described as follows in the latest 10-Q (with my emphasis):

Standby Equity Distribution Agreement On April 3, 2020, the Company entered into a Standby Equity Distribution Agreement (the “SEDA”) with YA II PN, Ltd., (“YA”). Pursuant to the SEDA, the Company will be able to sell up to $50.0 million of its common stock at the Company’s request any time during the 36 months following the date of the SEDA’s entrance into force. The shares would be purchased at 90% of the market price, which is defined as the lowest daily volume weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the 5 consecutive trading days commencing on the trading day immediately following the Company’s delivery of an advance notice to YA, and would be subject to certain limitations, including that YA could not purchase any shares that would result in it owning more than 4.99% of the Company’s common stock. Pursuant to the SEDA, the Company shall use the net proceeds from any sale of the shares for working capital purposes, including the repayment of outstanding debt. There are no other restrictions on future financing transactions. The SEDA does not contain any right of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages. The Company did not pay any additional amounts to reimburse or otherwise compensate YA in connection with the transaction, except for a commitment fee equivalent to 1.0 million shares of Ideanomics’ common stock to be issued and offered to a subsidiary of YA, and which shares are also registered pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, File No. 333- 237251.

The company also had numerous tranches of convertible debt outstanding, also from the 10-Q:

Since the 10-Q was filed, the company has issued numerous 424B2 filings that concern these two instruments. Readers interested in the details can find them here, but I'll simply summarize by showing the overall effects.

For the SEDA, the June 18, 2020, 424B2 filing summarizes share issuances under it as follows (with my emphasis):

As of the date hereof, as a result of entering into the SEDA, we have offered securities with an aggregate market value of $49,000,000. After giving effect to the issuance described in this prospectus supplement, YA has purchased an aggregate of 30,083,891 shares of our common stock under the SEDA at an aggregate purchase price of $30,500,000.

In other words, the company has very recently sold a sizable fraction of itself at an average price of $1.01! I believe the company is in a better position to value itself than are retail investors, so I lean towards this number as a target price, not the $3 it's currently trading at.

Perhaps more egregiously, the company repriced a substantial portion of its convertible debt in order to have it converted, and coincidentally the counter parties are often insiders. Here's a typical example of one of these transactions, this one from a filing dated June 5, 2020 (with my emphasis):

On June 5, 2020, the audit committee and the board of directors (the “Board”) of Ideanomics, Inc. (the “Company”) approved reducing the conversion price of the following debt to $0.59 per share in an effort to reduce the currently outstanding debt of the Company, contingent upon the immediate conversion of all such debt at $0.59 per share: (i) promissory note in the amount of $1,502,300, inclusive of outstanding interest, held by Sun Seven Stars Investment Group Limited, an affiliate of Mr. Bruno Wu, now convertible into 2,546,271 shares of common stock at $0.59 per share (the “Wu Note Common Stock”); (ii) advances to the Company in the amount of $1,585,900 made by affiliates of Mr. Bruno Wu, now convertible into 2,687,966 shares of common stock at $0.59 per share (the “Wu A/P Common Stock”); and (ii) promissory note in the amount of $3,000,000, inclusive of outstanding interest, held by Mr. Shane McMahon now convertible into 5,084,746 shares of common stock at $0.59 per share (the “McMahon Common Stock, referred to collectively herein with the Wu Note Common Stock and the Wu A/P Common Stock as the “Common Stock”). Mr. Wu is the Executive Chairman of the Company and Mr. McMahon is a member of the Board. The note amendments as described in the forgoing is not purported to be complete and is qualified by reference to the complete text of such amendment which will be filed as an exhibit to a form 10-Q of the company as required.

The previous conversion rates were all at substantially higher prices, e.g. the one for Mr. McMahon had been at $1.50. A nice windfall for him, at only the cost of dilution to shareholders.

Exhibit 10.1 to 10-Q with my emphasis

This AMENDMENT NO. 9 TO CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTE (the “Amendment”), effective as of May 9, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), is by and among IDEANOMICS, INC., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), and SHANE MCMAHON (the “Payee”). WHEREAS, the Company and the Payee are parties to that certain Convertible Promissory Note of the Company, dated as of May 10, 2012, as amended as of May 18, 2012, as of October 19, 2012, as of May 10, 2013, as of January 31, 2014, as of December 30, 2014, as of December 31, 2016, as of November 9, 2017 and as of May 7, 2019 in principal amount of $3,000,000.00 (the “Note”); and [...] Payments. Unless earlier converted into Common Stock at a conversion price of $1.50 per share, the Principal Amount and all accrued interest on this Note shall be due and payable to Payee by wire transfer of immediately available Funds upon written demand by the Payee at any time following the date hereof through December 31, 2022 (the “Maturity Date”)

That the company is willing to convert debt to shares at a price of only $0.59 again indicates how the company values itself.

And a final point here, this is how the shares outstanding have grown given the company's insouciance towards dilution (and these numbers don't reflect the most recent transactions described above).

Data by YCharts

It also explains how the share price can fall while the market cap skyrockets.

Data by YCharts

Trade Position and Borrow Rate

Given my reservations about the company's current valuation and stock price, and with an ultimate price target of sub $1, I've taken a small short position in IDEX. However, given the crazy moves we've seen recently (for example, I got run over by GNUS last month), I've kept the position small. Also, given that the stock is difficult to borrow and borrow rates are high, I've taken my position via short at the money calls. I plan to trade around the stock swings and hope that others find the info presented herein helpful to doing the same.

