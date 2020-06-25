AUB will need to adjust its loan loss reserves upwards due to the worsening of unemployment beyond its expectations. Hence, provision expense will likely be elevated in 2Q.

Earnings of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) plunged by 87% sequentially to $0.09 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings decline was attributable to a surge in provision expense to $60 million in the first quarter from $3 million in the last quarter of 2019. The provision expense will likely remain elevated in the second quarter because AUB will need to adjust its reserves for a higher unemployment rate than it previously expected. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely decline further in the year ahead because of the sensitivity of the average portfolio yield to interest rate changes. On the other hand, AUB has successfully managed to fund a large amount of Paycheck Protection Program loans relative to its size, which will support earnings in the coming quarters. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 37% year-over-year to $1.52 per share in 2020. The chances of an earnings miss are unusually high for AUB because the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on provision expense is still uncertain. Furthermore, AUB has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries that will magnify the credit risks the company faces. The risks and uncertainties will likely counter the stock’s currently attractive valuation; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on AUB.

Yet Another Sizable Reserves Build Likely for the Second Quarter

AUB’s provision expense surged to $60 million in the first quarter from $3 million in the last quarter of 2019 as the company built reserves for loan losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned in the May-June investor presentation, the management assumed US GDP contraction of 18% in the second quarter to determine its loan loss provisions. Additionally, the management assumed that Virginia’s unemployment will peak near 6.5% and then hover near 5.0% for a two-year forecast horizon. Furthermore, the management took into consideration qualitative factors for COVID-19 sensitive portfolios and government stimulus programs.

In my opinion, the unemployment assumption incorporated in the first quarter’s reserves is too optimistic given the current economic scenario. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Virginia’s unemployment stood at 11.2% in April and 9.4% in May 2020. Consequently, AUB will need to adjust its reserves upwards to incorporate the developments in the unemployment rate. I’m expecting the company to book a provision expense of $120 million in 2020, up from $21 million in 2019.

The probability of actual provision expense differing materially from the estimate is higher than usual this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. AUB has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, which will magnify any adverse impact of the pandemic on the provision expense. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the sensitive industries, including hotels, healthcare, retail trade, senior living, and restaurants made up 17.4% of total loans. Additionally, AUB modified 14.8% of the total loan portfolio to provide hardship relief to borrowers, as mentioned in the presentation. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then some of these loan modifications can turn into troubled debt restructuring, which will boost provision expense. Consequently, AUB currently faces high credit risk, which will likely keep the stock price subdued until some of the uncertainties are cleared.

Government Stimulus Program to Limit Earnings Decline

As mentioned in the May-June investor presentation, AUB funded $1.75 billion of loans under the government’s stimulus program for small businesses called the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. The PPP loan amount is quite large relative to AUB’s balance sheet size; hence, the program will have a material impact on the company’s earnings. I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the second half of the year, which is why the year-end loan balance will not reflect the full impact of PPP.

In addition to PPP, AUB’s new preference share issuance of $166.4 million (excluding offering expenses) will likely boost earning assets this year. As mentioned in the prospectus, the proceeds from the issuance will go towards general corporate purposes, including merger and acquisition, reduction or refinance of existing debt, or investment in the banking subsidiary. In any of the cases mentioned, the issuance will likely be accretive to AUB’s income. As the company has not announced any acquisition plans or specific investment plans, I’m assuming that AUB will park the funds in earning assets for the time being.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting AUB’s loan balance to increase by 14% until the end of June from the end of March 2020. Further, I’m expecting the company to end the year with a loan balance of $13 billion, up 3.7% from the end of 2019. Additionally, I’m expecting other earning assets to increase by 4%, and deposits to increase by 7% till the end of 2020 from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

The 150bps cut in the target policy rate will squeeze the net interest margin, NIM, and counter the benefit of loan growth for net interest income. AUB’s average yield on the total loan portfolio is quite rate-sensitive because around half of the portfolio is based on variable rates, as mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings presentation. Around 11% of the total loan portfolio has floors, which will mitigate the adverse effect of rate decline on yields. The management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that it expected core NIM, excluding the impact of PPP and purchase accounting accretion, to be between 3.15% and 3.20% in the year ahead. Additionally, the management expected a 10bps to 12bps impact of accretion income on NIM. As AUB reported a NIM of 3.56% in the first quarter, we can expect a reduction in NIM of around 26bps to 29bps in the year ahead. Based on management’s guidance and other factors mentioned above, I’m expecting AUB’s NIM to decline by 15bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting average NIM to be 35bps below the average for 2019.

Expecting Earnings of $1.52 per Share for 2020

The elevated provision expense in the first half of the year and NIM compression throughout the year will likely reduce earnings on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, participation in PPP will support net profit. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 37% year over year to $1.52 per share in 2020. The following table presents my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from the estimates because the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense is uncertain. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected and leads to another dip in economic activity, then the provision expense can surpass its estimate. The uncertainties will likely remain elevated for the next two to three months while investors wait for more news on a vaccine for COVID-19. As a result, AUB’s stock price is likely to remain subdued in the near term.

High Risks Tarnish Attractive Valuation

I'm using the historical average price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, to value AUB. As the following table shows, the stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.79 in the past.

Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.7 gives a target price of $33.5 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 53% from AUB's June 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/TB ratio. In addition to the price upside, AUB is offering a decent dividend yield of 4.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share. As the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a manageable payout ratio of 62%, there is little threat of a dividend cut.

As discussed above, AUB is currently facing a high level of credit risk due to the uncertain economic environment and high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. In my opinion, the risks will keep the stock price subdued despite the attractive valuation and dividend yield. Therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on AUB for the near term of around three months.

