We now know more about the prospects for many of the mREITs since many of the second quarter dividends have been announced.

COVID-19 has caused some observers to divide stocks into various categories such as: stay-at-home stocks and reopening stocks. There is also a category called "Robinhood" stocks. This category encompasses investments by those unsophisticated amateurs who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities, due the absence of professional and college sports and the closures of the casinos.

The still is uncertainty as to the ultimate impact of COVID-19, on the securities markets and economy. However, some clarity as to the near-term outlook seems to be emerging. In the mortgage REIT area, some clarity is emerging as well. Many of the mREITs have made their dividend announcements, and disclosed book values along with their earnings. Thus, we have a much better idea as to how they fared in term of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mREITs had no significant COVID-19 losses on any of the agency mortgage-backed securities that they held. However, even the "pure" agency mREITs suffered sharp declines in book value. Agency mREITs saw their book values decline because of the severe basis moves against them that occurred, as their losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short Treasuries, far exceeded any gains they may have had on the agency mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios.

As I had expected, the mREIT dividends, that were declared once the smoke had cleared, were roughly in line with the change in book value. In some cases, the agency mREITs seem to have over reacted, and have since increased their dividends. For example, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) had been paying a monthly dividend of $0.17 since July 2019. In response to the hedge related losses in March 2020, ARR paid no dividends until announcing, that they were changing to quarterly dividends and paid $0.09 with an ex-date of June 12, 2020. ARR has since resumed monthly dividends and announced that it will pay monthly dividends of $0.10 for the three months starting in July 2020.

The agency mREITs, such as ARR, lost significant book value when the Federal Reserve abruptly lowered interest rates by a full 100 basis points. This caused havoc with the mREITs hedges, which were premised on only relatively small 25-basis point movements in interest rates. Without the COVID-19 pandemic, it probably would have been a good assumption that the Federal Reserve would have continued limiting changes to increments of only 25 basis points for many years…

The damage to the agency mREITs resulting from the sudden extreme decline in interest rates is now over. The yields on Treasury bills and notes cannot fall another 100+ basis points in a matter of days again, for the foreseeable future. Three-month Treasury bills are at 0.16% and 10-year Treasury notes are at 0.69% now. Unless those rates go significantly negative, the hedges employed by the agency mREITs cannot blow up again in the way that they did in March 2020. Negative rates in the United States are not as unlikely as they were in the past, but are still very unlikely.

Buy mREITs Because of High Yields or Discounts to Book Value

REITs in general, and mREITs in particular have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs might be reducing their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government. This could become an important factor for investors seeking current income. There is no investment instrument, that does not entail significant credit risk, now offering the high current yields of the agency mREITs.

Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy. Even after the sharp increases from the March 2020 bottoms, mREITs are still trading at discounts to book value. However, some non-agency mREITs are trading at dramatic discounts to book value, but do not have high current. or any yields. As the table below indicates, some mREITs are not currently paying any dividends. Some of the non-agency mREITs were hit so hard by the COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, that they suspended their dividends. As might be expected, the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value are generally the ones that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses.

The more risk-averse investors seeking high current yields are probably only interested in the agency mREITs. However, the non-agency mREITs trading at deep discounts to book value offer the greatest opportunity for capital gains. A recent Seeking Alpha article by Brad Thomas, 4 Mortgage REITs Navigating Rough Seas But Positioned For Significant Gains discussed opportunities in some mREITs that have significant credit risk and are trading at steep discounts to book value.

If the real estate values that are now problematic, due to the COVID-19 pandemic recover, because of stronger economic growth or other reasons, non-agency mREITs that are not currently paying dividends could resume paying them. As an asset class, mortgages are generally less vulnerable to declines in economic activity than many equity securities. The cash flows from mortgages and mortgage-backed securities, usually do not directly correlate to the revenues or profits of the issuing entities. Many companies in the department store, hospitality and tourism industries will probably never recover their losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mortgages secured by assets held by those companies, will generally be ultimately money-good as long as the value of the assets securing the mortgages exceeds the balance on the mortgage. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the federal government have no credit risk. Non-agency mortgages and mortgage-backed securities can default. However, if the value assets that secure the mortgages remain high enough, there generally will not be any reduction in the ultimate cash flow from non-agency mortgages.

Even if a stronger economy does not resuscitate the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value and that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, there might still be significant capital gains possible from them. This possibility arises from the fact that the stock market has apparently been a great beneficiary of the various government COVID-19 related actions.

As I said in American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last

...various factors have resulted in what Alan Greenspan might have called irrational exuberance, in certain parts of the equity market. Most observers attribute this to various phenomenon including: investments by those who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities. That one, I did not previously consider. I did anticipate additional funds coming into the stock market from the government response to COVID-19 when I included in Agency mREITs Set To Soar, But What About The 2X Leveraged ETN published on April 2, 2020 …Regarding the various measures taken by the Federal government, there may be some factors that could boost securities markets before the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The speed at which money is being sent out in the recently enacted legislation means that many of those receiving money have not been negatively impacted financially by, or could actually benefit from, the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees working from home, and many others who are still receiving their paychecks, will get cash as long as their incomes are less than $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for families. They are probably not spending as much as usual, on vacations, travel or restaurant meals and entertainment outside the home. Thus, they will have to do something with the extra money they have at the end of each month. Some will surely be invested in securities. Likewise, many collecting the enhanced unemployment compensation, that in some cases, exceeds their previous salaries, might also be buying securities. The small businesses, defined as less than 500 employees, can receive loans that are forgivable as long as they keep their employees on the payroll. Thus, small businesses that suffer losses in revenue can receive loans that are forgivable, if they keep their employees on the payroll, as can businesses that do not suffer losses in revenue, if they also keep their employees on the payroll. That might supply some small business owners with funds to invest as well…

Fiscal policy is not the only way that money is being pushed into the economy. The Federal Reserve is doing its' best to see that money is sloshing around and much of it is finding its' way into the stock market. The monetary aggregate M2 is a measure of the U.S. money stock that includes M1 (currency and coins held by the non-bank public, checkable deposits, and travelers' checks) plus savings deposits (including money market deposit accounts), small time deposits under $100,000, and shares in retail money market mutual funds. It increased by $2.744 trillion from February 24, 2020 to June 8, 2020. For those 105 days, M2 grew by 17.7%, the annualized growth rate was 76.2%. This increase in liquid assets is unprecedented.

In contrast, over the comparable period last year, M2 only increased by only $0.279 trillion from February 25, 2019 to June 10, 2019. For those 105 days, M2 grew by 1.9%, the annualized growth rate was 6.9% then.

Whether because of the cash paid out by the Federal government, the enormous increase in money or gamblers having no other way to gamble, speculative stocks have been buoyed to bizarre levels. Exhibit 1 is Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding.

I Have More Confidence in My Economic Scenario than My Market Forecast.

Clearly, the COVID-19 situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. If an investor has a very negative outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor agency mREITs over non-agency mREITs. If I had a very positive outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, I would favor non-agency mREITs, now trading at steep discounts to book value, over agency mREITs.

There are a number of uncertainties regarding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact economic activity and markets. The variables involve, among other areas: epidemiology, medicine and politics. That said, I will present my base case, while acknowledging the possibility of widely different outcomes.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump Administration has made many disastrous decisions that made America by far the worst hit by COVID-19, including disbanding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit of the National Security Council In May 2018 and refusing take many of the early steps done that were done by those countries that have kept deaths from COVID-19 to only a miniscule number per capita, relative to America. However, that does not necessarily mean that going forward, the Trump Administration's approach to COVID-19 is not the one that makes the best out of a very bad situation.

The Trump Administration has made it clear that shutting down the country again is not an option, regardless of the number of COVID-19 cases or deaths from now on. At this point, for America, this "don't let the cure be worse than the disease" approach may be the only one practical here. Given America's size and the wide variation in the inclinations and attitudes towards COVID-19 held by public officials in America, now attempting to emulate those countries that used science at the beginning of the pandemic and are now well on the their way to eradicating the virus, may not be possible anymore for America.

Estimates of the fatality rate for COVID-19 for are tending to converge around 0.5-1%. At that level, many businesses in America can get back to close to their pre-pandemic revenues, with COVID-19 still a risk, but not an unacceptable risk for most activities. There are many sectors of the economy that can get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed. If you must wear a mask to buy groceries, you will wear a mask or have the groceries delivered. Similarly, manufacturing can resume, once stay-at-home orders are lifted, if health precautions are put in place.

My base case economic forecast is that real GDP will slowly advance haltingly as the stay-at-home orders are relaxed. However, real GDP in the USA will not get back to the pre-COVID-19 level for a number of years. Other countries may do better.

Real GDP will be held back by weakness in specific areas. It will take longer for some sectors to recover and some industries in America may suffer for an extended period. The travel, hospitality and tourism sectors will still remain relatively depressed. Even within that sector, airlines are the worst of the worst. Cruise ships can be used as hotels at times. Cruise ships served as hotels when the Florida city of Jacksonville hosted the Super bowl, and are being considered for that use again in Jacksonville for the 2020 Republican Convention. Additionally, cruise ships can be rerouted to avoid COVID-19 travel issues, such as the problem posed by certain locations requiring 14-day quarantine periods for those arriving from outside. There are "cruises to nowhere" that return to their original port of embarkation.

Hotels can be possibly repurposed as residential units or other commercial uses. For relatively shorter trips, COVID-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don't wear masks, sit near strangers or interact with others in airports. Maintaining social distancing when traveling with children, is much easier when traveling by car, than by air. Even the beleaguered car rental industry is taking market share from airlines in the short-haul trip market.

World-wide, businesses have gone through the process of learning how to conduct meetings using technology such as that from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) or Teams from Microsoft (MSFT). It remains to be seen how much the damage will be to travel and hospitality sectors in the long-term from those. However, the familiarization and expertise gained in the use of those technologies will not be forgotten or unlearned. This could impact demand for office space as well as travel.

One factor which is not considered by some market participants, is the extent to which the world is devolving into two categories of countries with regard to COVID-19. Those countries with no end to COVID-19 in sight, such as America, and those well on the way to eradicating the SARS CoV-2 virus. This could alter America's position in the world, with many possible ramifications. New Zealand and Iceland have already reported days with no new cases of COVID-19. Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Denmark, Greece and South Korea are well on their way in totally eradicating COVID-19. Countries that have or are very close to eradicating COVID-19 are now working on plans for a "travel bubble" where travel between those countries will not be restricted. As other countries also eradicate COVID-19, travel between them will be allowed without 14-day mandatory quarantines upon arrival. America will almost certainly be among the last developed countries to have no COVID-19 cases. This may isolate America and reduce its' status in the world. In that regard, the New York Times Reported:

E.U. May Exclude U.S. as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus

June 23, 2020, 1:26 p.m. ET BRUSSELS - European Union countries rushing to revive their economies and reopen their borders after months of coronavirus restrictions are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the scourge, according to draft lists of acceptable travelers seen by The New York Times. That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump's handling of the virus in the United States, which has more than 2.3 million cases and upward of 120,000 deaths, more than any other country…

The various countries in the developed world have reacted to COVID-19 with a wide divergence in effort and success. Taiwan, with a population of 23.8 million, has had only 440 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths. Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen is an epidemiologist with a PhD from Johns Hopkins. Talk about having the right person in the right place at the right time. At the other extreme, there have been more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 120,000 deaths in the USA, out of a population of 331 million. The other successful countries, also demonstrated that there was nothing inherent in SARS CoV-2, which meant that hundreds of thousands of deaths in the first world were inevitable.

The confluence of the rise in populism, with its disdain for intellectual elites and science in particular, combined with the rise of authoritarianism, turned what could have been only a nasty novel virus outbreak into a catastrophe. America was not the only advanced country that did not or could not take the steps necessary to contain the SARS CoV-2 Virus. Populist rulers of Brazil and the Philippines have channeled President Trump in first denying the seriousness of COVID-19 and then promoting unproven remedies. For example, President Bolsonaro of Brazil has insisted on expanding the use of chloroquine against COVID-19. Even Sweden and the United Kingdom got off to a rocky start. However, the extent that America is now diverging from the rest of the developed world can be seen from this chart from the Washington Post.

As I said in At 34.69%, LMLB Is Now The Highest Yielding ETRACS ETN

…Now there are two different possible approaches to the SARS CoV-2 Virus. In the past, advanced countries would approach outbreaks of infectious diseases by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating both those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected. If that did not do away with the pathogen, vaccines and other pharmaceutical remedies were developed. Less developed countries mostly had to hope that the infectious disease plays itself out, or that advanced countries would help them contain the outbreak. For example, in 2014, President Obama poured significant resources into the successful fight against the Ebola outbreak. These resources included the 101st airborne division. Today some advanced countries are well along in eradicating the SARS CoV-2 Virus by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected…

To some extent, it might be said that the USA is betting on a vaccine, rather than undertaking the vigorous efforts that eradicating the virus with massive testing and contact tracing would entail. With the other coronaviruses MERS and SARS, the companies that were developing vaccines never got to commercialize them, because, in the developed countries, the outbreaks were ended by identifying those infected, tracing all of those in contact with anyone infected and isolating those individuals as necessary. That is occurring now in the countries that are making good progress towards eradicating the virus.

Any successful developers of vaccines for COVID-19 will likely fare better, in terms of commercialization. However, in most of the developed world, COVID-19 will be ended without any vaccine. This will be done by identifying those infected, tracing all of those in contact with anyone infected and isolating those individuals as necessary. The shortest time for any vaccine development was for mumps vaccine, and that was 4 years.

By the time any vaccine is fully available and commercialized, it will be mainly for use the countries that never had enough resources to completely eradicate the virus. That may or may not include the USA. With the MERS coronavirus, that still has occasional outbreaks, there was no developed country that was both able to afford a commercial a vaccine and had the cases to need it. Probably, at least the USA will eventually provide a market for a COVID-19 vaccine. However, it could be that enough resources, such as tests and contact tracers can be deployed in America to eradicate the COVID-19 virus, despite the disastrous initial response by the Trump administration.

Most the rest of the developed world will join New Zealand and Iceland in having the virus so much under control, that no social distancing or masks will be required and all types of sporting events will be permitted with the full number of spectators. COVID-19 will in those countries be handed by identifying any of those infected, tracing all of those in contact with anyone infected and isolating those individuals as necessary.

An example of what will be happening in most countries can be seen with the three cases that were reported in New Zealand after it had reported no cases at all. All three cases involve people who flew to New Zealand from elsewhere in the world, the latest coming from Pakistan. The man is in quarantine. Authorities are working to trace those who may have come into contact with the man and two women who flew from Britain and tested positive after being permitted to leave their quarantine early to see an ill relative.

The uncertainties with regard to economic activity, are even greater than those regarding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. A big variable involves the possible government policy responses that will be enacted. Already, vast amounts of money have been thrown at the pandemic. This has had the initial effect of buoying up securities prices. In the longer-run, this could hurt financial markets. In Updated S&P 500 Profits For 2020the negative relationship between the ratio of federal government spending to GDP and the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 (SPY) was discussed. Federal government spending as a percent of GDP will exceed anything since World War II and that could depress P/E ratios.

Since it is an election year, the chance of really bad government policy being enacted is elevated. Paying people more with extra unemployment benefits than they made while working has already caused some concerns.

In HDLB - An ETN With Double Digit Yields Based On Low Volatility Stocks I said:

…In terms of long-lasting bad government policies in response to 1930's depression, many economists would agree that farm programs are/were among the candidates for the worst. Economists with various political views today, think that it is unfortunate that 85 years after the farm bill was enacted we are still paying farmers to not grow food. The entire amount of these payments go to the owners of agricultural land. Some of which are farmers, and some of which, are descendants agricultural land owners...

My guess for a possible candidate for an unfortunate policy that that could still be in effect 85 years from now, that could be enacted as a response to COVID-19, might be something like paying the owners and the descendants of owners of land, where oil and gas is thought to be located, to not drill on the land and thus keep the hydrocarbons in the ground. Discussions are underway for the new COVID-19 stimulus package expected to be enacted in July 2020. New candidates for the most unfortunate government policies to be included in the new legislation seem to arise each day.

One horrendous idea, was a tax cut for travel. This would not only be a wasteful subsidy, but make the pandemic actually worse. The reason that China with 1.4 billion people and a really bad start, was able to have so much fewer cases and deaths than America, was that they were able to shut down travel within their country so much. In some places in China, steel walls were put up preventing people from going from one street to another, and no one was allowed to travel at all, in some places, at times.

In America, it is very difficult to restrict travel as much as was done in China, for some very good reasons. However, incenting additional travel with a tax credit, makes trying to fill a 19,000-seat arena during the pandemic, look like a prudent move, and makes disbanding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, which was responsible for pandemic preparedness look brilliant and prescient. The unit was established in 2015 by Barack Obama's National Security Advisor, Susan Rice. The unit resided under the National Security Council. In May 2018, the unit was disbanded.

A new candidate for most wasteful and unfair government expenditure has come from the American Airlines Group Inc.'s (AAL) pilots, which called on the U.S. government to pay for enough jetliner seats to enable social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline pilots, not satisfied with having the Federal Government paying their salaries as part of the CARES act, now want the Federal government to spend $1.9 billion on empty airline seats. Most first-class seats on international flights cost more than $5,000. The Metropolitan Opera is having a gala premier of the opera "Dead Man Walking" on April 8, 2021. Maybe the Federal government should buy enough of the $5,000 single ticket seats to ensure social distancing there also. That would help a worthy cultural cause, and not cause the waste and environmental damage than buying empty airline seats would do.

Even if I knew exactly how the pandemic would play-out and what the level of economic activity would be, there would still be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial markets. Interest rates will likely remain very low, at least for the short-term risk-free instruments such as Treasury bills. Three-month LIBOR is now 0.28%. This makes carry trades, such as what most mREITs do when they finance mortgage-backed securities with short-term borrowing, lucrative. Longer-term interest rates will probably also stay low.

The direction of the stock market is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. There are a record number of public companies on the verge of and filing for bankruptcy. Unemployment is at depression levels. We also, have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's (AMZN) online sales. If they were to find out what book values are and that the book values of some mREITs are far below market prices, they may jump on them the way they have done with HTZ and other stocks.

Diversification Makes Sense Plays With mREITs

With so much uncertainty and a wide variance in terms of how individual mREITs would perform under different scenarios, diversification could be a more attractive way to invest in the mREITs. For those bearish on the economy because they fear that the COVID-19 pandemic and its' negative impacts on economic activity will persist longer, sticking with agency mREITs would be logical. However, diversifying between agency and non-agency mREITs, can provide higher current income along with the possibility of capital gains if the COVID-19 pandemic impact is less than many fear, or if government policies manage to mitigate the negative effects more than the market consensus expects.

Unlike many other publicly held companies, the agency mREITs and most of the surviving non-agency mREITs or hybrids of agency and non-agency mREITs are likely to ultimately pay relatively high dividends, despite incurring massive losses in the first half of 2020. REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders annually in the form of dividends. Even at reduced levels, these dividends will produce double-digit yields in many cases, based on the current prices of the mREITs. There are many mREITs to choose from, which could be combined to form a diversified portfolio of mREITs. For those seeking to obtain these yields and are willing to accept the risks inherent in the mREITs, without having to investigate and/or choose among the mREITs, there are some ETFs and ETNs to consider.

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs index. It uses leverage to boost its current yield. REML implicitly borrows at LIBOR+0.85% to finance a portfolio that emulates the index. For those that want to avoid the risk of such leverage, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is another unleveraged ETF and is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. Normally, REML would move up or down twice as much as REM or MORT, on a percentage change basis.

For investors seeking leverage and who can borrow at a rate lower than 3-month LIBOR+0.85%, buying REM or MORT on margin would be better than buying REML. Today 3-month LIBOR is 0.28%. Thus, if your margin loan rate is lower than 1.13%, owning REM or MORT on margin is better than REML. Most retail brokerage firms charge more than 1.13%. For example, Fidelity charges a rate based on the amount borrowed. On amounts less than $25,000, today's interest rate is 8.325%. The rate goes down to 4.00% for amounts above $1,000,000. The current margin rate at Charles Schwab (SCHW) is also 8.325% on amounts less than $25,000. For amounts above $2,500,000, the rate is 4.5%.

What would be inefficient, relative to buying REML, is to buy REM on margin with 50% equity, and paying retail brokerage margin rates. If investor "A" buys $50,000 of REM on margin with 50% equity, thus putting up $25,000 cash; and investor B buys $25,000 of REML, Investor B will do better as long as investor A is paying more than 1.13% on the margin loan.

Analysis of the June 2020 REML Dividend Projection

Most of the REML components have paid dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends were much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the July 2020 REML dividend will be the first large month dividend to mostly reflect the impact of post-March 2020 dividend declarations. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Of the 36 components in the index, 24 have declared dividends with ex-dates in June 2020 and thus will contribute to the July 2020 REML dividend. Some of the components that will contribute to the July 2020 REML dividend, have changed their dividends. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.22 from $0.25. Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.30 from $0.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.35 from $0.40. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.14 from $0.05. Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.20 from $0.34. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) did not pay any QI 2020 dividend, but did have a $0.05. dividend with an ex-date in June 2020. NYMT paid a $0.20 QIV 2019 dividend. Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.13 from $0.32. Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) increased its' monthly dividend to $0.09 from $0.08. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) declared a $0.43 quarterly dividend with an ex-date of June 12, 2020 and a $0.20 dividend with an ex-date of June 25, 2020, thus it will contribute both to the July 2020 REML dividend. TRTX did not pay a dividend in the first quarter of 2020, the previous $0.43 dividend, had an ex-dividend date in December 2019. Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) reduced its' monthly dividend to $0.13 from $0.15. Ready Capital Corp. (RC) reduced its' quarterly dividend to $0.08 from $0.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) increased its' quarterly dividend to $0.27 from $0.20.

Some of the components have explicitly suspended their dividends, or have not made any dividend declaration for the first two quarters of 2020 or later. Some components have delayed their dividends. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the July 2020 dividend.

My projection for the July 2020 REML dividend is $0.1472. This reflects both the sharply lower net indicative (asset) value relative to pre-COVID-19 levels and the impact of some mREITs not paying, lowering or delaying dividends. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future dividends, relative to those calculated using the beginning of June 2020 weights in the table.

The composition of the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs index, upon which REML is based, should also change, as a result of quarterly reviews. The relevant portion of The FTSE Nareit US Real Estate Index Series Methodology Overview states that the index is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December with changes implemented on the third Friday of the month.

Conclusions and Recommendations

My outlook for the economy is for sluggish growth after the initial bounce back from the lifting of stay-at-home orders. The relative failure of America to control COVID-19 may reduce travel and hospitality industries for an extended period. The diminishment of America's standing in the world may also impact economic activity. One sector that would relatively not be impacted by the weak economy is the mREITs. We now know more about the prospects for many of the mREITs since many of the second quarter dividends have been announced. Some of those we do now have current information on, are trading at very deep discounts to their book value. This situation cannot persist indefinitely. However, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

For various reasons, agency mREITs attractive. Many industrial, retail and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. There are some mREITs that we know are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Some mREITs have still been silent regarding their current status. The markets may have assumed the worst in those cases. That is reasonable in the current market environment. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now. In the coming month, we should get much more information about the book values of the mREITs that have been silent so far, as their quarterly reports are made available.

Assuming that every position and security held by every REIT is correctly marked at its fair value price (That is determined by what a willing buyer would pay and what a willing seller would sell it for) today. There is now still great variance in what can be expected between agency mREITs, non-agency mREITs and equity REITs. The agency MBS held by mREITs should not fluctuate that much in the near term. Agency MBS trading at a premium can only fall to 100 from prepayment risk. Hedges based on short-term interest rates will not move much unless the Federal Reserve takes rates negative.

A non-agency mortgage or MBS may be fairly priced today, based on today's market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate. However, a significant change could occur in the near-term regarding expectations what will be the future market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate prices. This is even a greater factor in equity REITs.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions generally still favor mREITs and especially agency mREITs. Although stock market ebullience could make non-agency mREITs perform better. Regarding REML, very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. One concern had been that recently REML was been trading above net indicative (asset) value. That is not the case now.

There is a question of whether some of the existing mREITs, who have not fully disclosed their current situation, will be the beneficiaries of these conditions, or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML and REM. I have also recently added to positions in agency mREITs: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC).

Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred. If as I fear, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduces the position of the United States in the world, mREITs, especially agency mREITs, may be one of the few places to hide. That is until long-term Treasury bond rates spike upwards.

Regarding the various measures taken by the Federal government, there may be some factors that could boost securities markets before the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Extremely low risk-free interest rates make risk securities relatively more attractive. The speed at which money is being sent out in the recently enacted legislation means that many of those receiving money have not been negatively impacted financially by, or could actually benefit from, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees working from home, and many others who are still receiving their paychecks, will get cash as long as their incomes are less than $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for families. They are probably not spending as much as usual, on vacations, travel or restaurant meals and entertainment outside the home. Thus, they will have to do something with the extra money they have at the end of each month. Some will surely be invested in securities. Likewise, many collecting the enhanced unemployment compensation, that in some cases, exceeds their previous salaries, might also be buying securities. Additional COVID-19 stimulus/compensation payments will be enacted. These are likely to boost markets and possibly cause many distortions. The role of the Robbinhood speculators may be significant as well. Thus, diversification is advised.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 20.84% 6.99 6/29/2020 0.22 q 0.0505 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 16.52% 13.35 6/29/2020 0.120 m 0.0114 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.79% 15.70 6/29/2020 0.48 q 0.0207 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 7.22% 4/14/2020 0.05 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 5.32% 25.06 6/29/2020 0.62 q 0.0101 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 4.76% 7/1/2020 0.34 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 3.47% 10.77 6/19/2020 0.30 q 0.0074 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.30% 10.21 6/29/2020 0.35 0.0087 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 2.88% 5.05 6/29/2020 0.140 q 0.0061 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.78% 7/14/2020 0.40 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 2.13% 9.69 6/29/2020 0.30 q 0.0051 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.07% 8.13 6/9/2020 0.20 q 0.0039 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.07% 2.77 6/30/2020 0.05 q 0.0029 MFA MFA Financial Inc 2.02% delayed STAR iStar Inc 1.64% 5/29/2020 0.11 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 1.53% 7.11 6/19/2020 0.13 0.0022 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.19% 9.13 6/12/2020 0.09 m 0.0009 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.18% 5.65 6/29/2020 0.15 q 0.0024 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 1.18% 7/2/2020 0.02 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 1.02% 17.59 6/29/2020 0.43 q 0.0019 EFC Ellington Financial Inc 1.02% 12.24 6/29/2020 0.09 m 0.0006 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 0.97% 8.78 6/12,25/2020 0.63 q 0.0054 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.72% 14.66 6/19/2020 0.13 m 0.0005 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 0.69% suspended JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.69% 14.38 6/30/2020 0.23 q 0.0008 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.67% 4.68 6/29/2020 0.06 m 0.0006 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.62% 9.08 6/29/2020 0.33 q 0.0017 RC Ready Capital Corp 0.58% 8.46 6/29/2020 0.25 q 0.0013 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.36% 1.82 6/29/2020 0.05 m 0.0015 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.36% 5/14/2020 0.17 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.34% 9.45 6/29/2020 0.27 q 0.0007 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.27% suspended EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 10.67 6/29/2020 0.28 q 0.0004 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.22% suspended MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.20% suspended XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.16% suspended

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, REM, AGNC, ORC, CIM, TWO, ARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.