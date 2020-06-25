Despite the global decline in advertising rates, Snap has made up for it with a raft of new users and heavily increased engagement.

Snap (SNAP), the disappearing-messages social media company, has been one of the biggest winners of the year. After being mostly left for dead by investors for losing too much money and for potentially being a fad, shares of Snap roared back with a vengeance this year as the coronavirus made house-bound teenagers and millennials flock to the app in droves. Even as advertisers ratcheted back their marketing spend and caused a reduction in advertising prices throughout the globe, Snap was able to make up for these declines with the massive surge in its user base.

Now up more than 40% in the year to date, shares of Snap are at new 52-week highs not seen since immediately after its IPO:

Data by YCharts

Undoubtedly Snap is at a turning point. But investors shouldn't mistake this unusual time's strong results with Snap's true capacity to sustain that performance. What happens when we go back to work and school? Will we still use Snap as much?

With its current ~$34 billion market cap, Snap is now the second-largest publicly traded social media company. It's worth about the same as Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS) put together. Investors are betting big on this company's sustainability, and banking on the hope that it can become a multi-product platform like Facebook.

While I acknowledge Snap's current user strength, I'm very wary of Snap's current valuation at ~16x forward revenues and am also unsure of Snap's capacity to be a truly sticky platform that lasts beyond the current generation. I remain bearish on this name.

User trends

Let's start with the positive news first. Snap has succeeded in becoming a go-to-platform for people to spend their digital time in the midst of the coronavirus.

Figure 1. Snap DAU trends Source: Snap 1Q20 investor presentation

As seen in the chart above, Snap's DAUs rose to an all-time high of 229 million in the first quarter of 2020 (covering through the end of March), up 21% y/y and accelerating over Q4's 17% y/y growth rate. We note that April and May, which are more lockdown-impacted, are likely to be even stronger than Q1, so Snap likely has a very strong Q2 ahead of it.

And despite the declines in ad pricing (which industry observers generally say is down 15 to 20%), Snap actually managed to grow its average revenue per user on a year-over-year basis, thanks to heightened engagement and time spent on Snap.

Figure 2. Snap ARPU trends Source: Snap 1Q20 investor presentation

Overall, Snap was able to grow revenue at a 44% y/y clip in Q1, beating Wall Street's expectations by more than a ten-point margin.

Is this sustainable? A look at competing social media platforms

Let's now put Snap's outperformance into context. Yes, Snap's 21% y/y increase in DAUs is impressive. But when we recognize that Twitter produced 24% y/y growth in DAUs over the same time period (which accelerated from 21% y/y growth in Q4), we get the sense that Snap's outperformance isn't isolated to its platform alone.

Figure 3. Twitter DAU growth Source: Twitter 1Q20 shareholder letter

Here's the point that investors should be aware of: users now have a plethora of social media options, and I'm just not sure that Snap's is unique enough. Though Snap was the first-mover in the concept of short-form video and disappearing messages, Twitter has recently introduced a concept called "Fleets" that allows users to post disappearing 140-character messages that also can't be retweeted, almost mirroring Snap's format. Facebook's (FB) Instagram also allows for disappearing messages.

Then there's TikTok. TikTok rose in popularity in the U.S. only this year, and surged in particular as the coronavirus left homebound teens with nothing to do but to post wacky dancing videos. As a private company, we don't have exact data on how popular TikTok has become, but certain third-party estimates peg TikTok's global MAUs at ~500 million. Of course, MAUs and DAUs are not directly comparable, but this data is enough to say that TikTok is a formidable contender to Snapchat for users' time.

The relatively overnight surge in TikTok's popularity only serves to highlight how fickle and fad-oriented users are. New sensations appear on the stage all the time, and in my view, Snapchat isn't unique enough to handle that competition.

The reason why Facebook has become so resilient is that, even in the wake of widespread controversy (last year, over privacy concerns, and this year over Mark Zuckerberg's laissez-faire stance to President Trump's posts), Facebook has a huge platform of products that extends beyond its core social media offerings. Facebook is also Facebook Messenger, Facebook@Work, Facebook Marketplace, Facebook Video, and a host of other products.

So far, Snap has not deviated beyond its core disappearing-messages product, which is a feature that has been copied in bits and pieces by companies like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. I find it difficult to believe that Snap will be as prominent in five years as it is today.

Valuation

Yet Snap's valuation betrays very high investor confidence in its future. At current share prices near $24, Snap has a market cap of $34.1 billion. After we net off the $2.08 billion of cash and $0.90 billion of debt on Snap's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $32.98 billion. Versus Wall Street's consensus expectations of $2.10 billion in revenue this year (per Yahoo Finance, and representing ~23% y/y growth), this indicates that Snap is trading at a valuation multiple of 15.7x EV/FY20 revenues.

This instantly puts Snap at a much higher valuation multiple than other publicly traded social media companies; this high-teens forward revenue multiple is also a stretch compared to the low teens/high single digit multiples at which Snap has traded in the past:

Data by YCharts

Of course, Snap's higher revenue growth rates than peer social media companies may justify some of the disparity in valuation between its direct social media comps. But we note that companies in the software sector that have similar gross margins to Snap and a similar ~25-30% y/y growth rate expectation for the year also trade either in the high single digits or low teens. Snap's ~16x forward revenue multiple is likely the upper bound for where the stock can go - especially as this is a company that is still producing heavy GAAP losses in a market environment that favors stability and profitability over growth.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Snap has done well in adding to its user base amid the coronavirus, and higher engagement has helped to blunt some of the losses from lower ad pricing. However, we note that Twitter has seen similar user growth numbers. In addition, the broad competition from other social media companies makes me hesitant to believe that Snap can truly sustain its popularity five years into the future. The stock's ~16x forward revenue multiple, meanwhile, essentially prices the company for perfection. Stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.