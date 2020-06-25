Despite the activity slowdown, PDS is likely to hold onto its market share in the U.S. and Canada in Q2.

PDS Is Slowing Making Ground

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is likely to gain market share in North America in Q2 2020 despite the fall in drilling activity. While rig fleet can drop again in Q2, the deployment of the efficient pad-optimal rigs and Super Triple rigs will keep margin steady in the medium-term. Plus, the commercialization of the technology-based app like AlphaAutomation in international operations will partially mitigate the revenue loss.

However, the company’s revenues will fall in Q2 following COVID-19 and the drop in energy demand. Given the PDC’s high leverage, it has set a lofty target to lower the debt level and increase cash balance by the end of FY2020. On the positive note, it has sufficient liquidity and generated positive FCF in Q1. I do not think the company’s returns will grow in the short-term. However, its financial performance is likely to improve in the medium-term, which can translate into higher gains from the stock price in late-2020.

Analyzing The Strategies: U.S.

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, the company’s contracted drilling rigs and average revenue per utilization day remained steady in the U.S., while the average revenue decreased by 3% in Canada in Q1. The operating cost per utilization day also dropped (3.7% down), which helped improve operating margin per day.

The WTI crude oil price has rebounded sharply in Q2 so far after falling steeply in Q1. The U.S. rig count, on the other hand, has fallen by ~60% since Q1 after it fell by ~10% in Q1. The lower crude oil price has reflected in lower completed wells while the DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been resilient so far in Q2. Despite the pressure all around, PDS has been relatively resilient, losing only 2% of its contracted drilling rig fleet in the past year until Q1. In the U.S., it maintained a 7% market share. From February to March, when the U.S. rig count has been on a free fall, the company’s U.S. market share peaked and held that level until late March.

In Q2, the company expects to field rigs in the range of lower-30’s compared to 41 in March. So, the activity will remain significantly low compared to the recent peak at the beginning of the year. However, if the natural gas price remains firm, it may add a few rigs by the end of Q2 or in July.

Canada: Activity And Outlook

In Canada, PDS’s average active rig count growth in Q1 versus the 2019-average exceeded the industry activity growth. As we have seen in recent times, pricing of the natural gas liquids (or NGL) plays have been firm in some of the shale plays there, while some of the oil sands projects have been ramped up in Canada. I explained why the outlook would remain firm in Canada in my previous article. In the short-term, however, the heavy-oil related activity will remain soft in Canada, while we can expect higher demand for natural gas-related business in Montney and Duvernay.

However, since March, the drilling activity has plummeted once again in Canada. Currently, the company has 11 of the 23 active rigs in that region. Such a low level of activity also speaks about the seasonality effect. By Q3, the company’s management expects its rig count to increase to upper teens-or-low-20’s and may reach upper-20’s-or-low-30’s by the end of the year. Despite significant cost reduction, the company has the flexibility to ramp up drilling activity in Canada in a short notice, as it did during the start of the year. The management also anticipates the pad-efficient Super Triple rigs, and the Precision Super Single rigs will dominate the company’s offerings by Q2 2020. Overall, scalability and increased market share will improve the margin in Canada.

However, the company does expect some of the pad-optimal rigs in the industry to become economically unviable because of increased capex requirements. The mud pumps, top drives, and rotating machinery have been worn out because they have been in use for an extended period. Some of the company’s peers have been re-using parts to keep maintenance costs low, which may turn out to be imprudent when activity rebounds in the shales. PDS, on its part, does not expect to retire its pad-optimal fleet or Super Triple fleet in the next couple of years.

WCS-WTI Spread Outlook

The WCS (Western Canada Select)–WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread is a crucial indicator of the Canadian energy companies’ performance. The WTI price of oil averaged $38.52 a barrel from January to April in 2020, which was 32% lower than a year ago. WCS averaged $20.11 a barrel between January and April or 56% lower a year ago. Since the spread improved (i.e., the spread contracted) in April compared to January, it had a positive impact on the margin in Q1.

International Growth Outlook

No doubt, the pandemic led slowdown will adversely affect PDS’s international operation, but it would still outperform North America in Q2. In Kuwait, the company may see a delay in the re-contract of the two drilling rigs up for renewal late this year. In Saudi Arabia, three of its rigs are expected to operate for the full year. Also, project activities in Iraq can get disrupted during the year due to political reasons.

Technological Edges

In my previous article, I discussed the commercialization of the Process Automation Control (or PAC) platform and the PD-Apps under development that can be commercialized. The company’s AlphaAutomation system has multiple revenue-generating points in drilling functions, tripping functions, and survey functions. During Q1, it increased the AlphaAutomation coverage by adding six rigs. However, lower demand in the market will pull back further initiatives to deploy any more of such rigs. So, the company’s top-line growth potential through technology-based services are capped in the short-term.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

Triggered by the fall in demand due to the after-effect of COVID-19, PDS has implemented various cost-cutting measures, including workforce, salary and benefit reductions, and lower capex. It has slashed travel and entertainment budgets, along with a decrease in administrative costs. On top of that, the company expects to benefit from government programs (e.g., worker assistance and tax deferrals) that will provide ~$20 million in additional cash this year. Overall, the postponement and lower capex budgets are expected to save $100 million for the company in FY2020.

Analyzing The Q4 Drivers

Despite the headwinds in the U.S. onshore, PDS’s top-line was steady in Q1. Its Contract Drilling Services segment revenues increased by 2% in Q1 2020 over a quarter ago. The Completion and Production Services revenues fell by 4% during the same period. The company’s adjusted earnings per share were $0.01, which was deterioration compared to an EPS of $0.04 per share a quarter ago. A 30% reduction in U.S. activity and severance and restructuring costs related to cost reduction initiatives led to the fall in the bottom-line in Q1.

Debt And Leverage

PDS intends to convert $80 million-$100 million of working capital to cash in FY2020. In Q1 2020, its cash flow from operations increased by 85% compared to a year ago. Although year-over-year revenues decreased, the sharp rise in CFO reflects favorable changes in working capital. In the past year, the company’s capex decreased significantly, leading to robust free cash flow in Q1 2020.

The company’s leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of 0.97x is higher than its peers’ (HP, NBR, PTEN) average of 0.73x. The available liquidity ($798 million) covers the medium-term debt reduction target. Read more about the balance sheet and debt reduction in my previous article.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Precision Drilling Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. From FY2015 until now, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.3x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

According to Seeking Alpha, PDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers, which typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HP, NBR, and PTEN) average of 4.0x.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated PDS a “buy” in June (includes “very bullish”), while seven recommended a “hold.” Two of them rated it a “sell” (includes “very bearish.”) The consensus target price is $0.78, which at the current price, yields 1% returns.

What’s The Take On PDS?

After downsizing its rig fleet significantly in the past year, PDS has kept its U.S. and Canadian fleet relatively steady compared to the steep rig count fall in the industry. As a result, it increased its market share in North America. While the rig fleet is expected to drop again in Q2, it is likely to outperform the industry due to the deployment of the efficient pad-optimal rigs and Super Triple rigs, particularly in the natural gas-heavy shales. The company has also started commercializing the technology-based app like AlphaAutomation in international operations. However, I think, the company’s revenues from the international business will fall in Q2 due to the effects of lockdown and the consequent drop in energy demand.

The more pressing target for the company has been lowering the debt level through cost reductions and monetization of working capital. It targets to reduce debt by ~$150 million in FY2020 and increase cash balance to preserve liquidity. Given the PDC’s high leverage, the company must clean up the balance sheet. Although it has sufficient liquidity and generated positive FCF in Q1, lower leverage can increase its relative valuation in the oilfield services space.

