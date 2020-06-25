There is the reason for hope but the hope is not a value investment strategy.

CymaBay's financials show point-in-time stability but there is no guarantee the FDA will lift its clinical hold.

There is no guarantee that the FDA will lift the clinical hold on the development of Seladelpar. - CymaBay May 11, 2020 - 10-Q

Introduction

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a 3-product pipeline specializing primarily in the development of therapeutics for underserved or unmet liver conditions. They recently pivoted into therapeutics targeting diabetes with two candidates in early-stage development. In late 2019, phase 2b clinical trial results of their flagship therapeutic Seladelpar showed some indication of potential liver damage in trial participants. These findings resulted in a significant negative impact on the company and the initiation of an independent review of Seladelpar. The panel unanimously found no evidence supporting liver injury from Seladelpar but the FDA has yet to accept the results. Despite analysts' consensus of meaningful share price growth in the near term, CymaBay is very much a speculative bet on a binary event.

Product Pipeline

CymaBay has a thin product pipeline with just 3 products in development: Seladelpar (MBX-8025), MBX-2982, and CB-001.

Seladelpar is a Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor δ (PPARδ) developed to treat the liver conditions: Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

PBC is a pseudo-genetic, autoimmune disease developed by roughly 1 in 1000 women over the age of 40 according to the NIH. PBC affects ducts in the liver required for the removal of the excess bile that aids the body in the digestion of fats, cholesterol, and vitamins. PBC progresses slowly resulting in bile accumulation in the liver over time. This accumulation of backed up bile results in gradual scarring of the liver and impaired function, potentially necessitating a liver transplant in its most severe cases.

PSC is another rare liver disease. PSC is characterized by bile duct inflammation, scarring, and blockage. Excess bile accumulates in the liver resulting in long-term damage. PSC is more prevalent in men than women with 70% of patients being male.

NASH is a form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL), where patients, in addition to excess storage of fat in the liver, also have hepatitis. This condition also results in long-term liver damage and cancer.

On November 25, 2019, CymaBay halted all clinical trials for Seladelpar due to histological findings of potential liver injury in participants of a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients.

MBX-2982 is an early-stage diabetes candidate targeting G protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) to stimulate glucose secretion and release of the incretin GLP-1 from the gut.

CB-001 is another early-stage diabetes candidate shown to affect, "insulin sensitization, stimulation of GLP-1 release, glucose sensitive insulin secretion (GSIS), improvement in hepatic steatosis and lipid profile, and anti-inflammatory activity."

Business impact update of Seladelpar findings

In a January 29, 2020, letter to investors, CymaBay outlined a number of steps management took as a result of the Seladelpar findings which can only be described as a pivot into survival mode. Immediately, CymaBay cut 60% of its workforce and reduced the size of its board from 9 members to 5. Management launched a strategic review of the company to determine how best to maximize shareholder value with options including mergers, business combinations, partial asset sales, and total liquidation. Additionally, they slashed research and development by 49% bringing them to a cash run rate of $30-35 MM for the first half of 2020. In the most recent 10-Q, management indicated; "We believe ... funds are sufficient to fund our current operating plan into 2021."

In May of 2020, CymaBay announced results from an independent review of the Seladelpar NASH Phase 2b study. The review board consisted of an 8-person panel composed of 3 hematopathologists and 5 hepatologists with expertise in drug-related liver injury. The panel unanimously concluded the data did not support injury resulting from the Seladelpar trial. On this news, CymaBay's share price jumped 227%.

Presently, CymaBay has not shared these results with the FDA, but this at least provides a path to continued operations even though there is no guarantee the FDA will lift the clinical hold.

The reality is, in its current state, CymaBay is a company that has never generated revenue from product sales with its closest (non-FDA hold) product multiple years away from the market.

To date, none of the Company's product candidates have been approved for marketing and sale, and the Company has not recorded any revenue from product sales - CymaBay Therapeutics May 2020 10-Q

Financials, analysts ratings, institutional investors

A cursory look at CymaBay's financials shows point-in-time stability with a balance sheet comprised of $13.5 MM in total liabilities offset well by $188.6 MM in total assets of which $176.2 MM are cash and equivalents. Stockholders' equity stands at $175 MM being the difference of $639 MM total accumulated (R&D) deficit offset by $814.1 MM of paid-in capital from multiple equity issuances. CymaBay's future is a race against the clock and wholly contingent on an FDA with more pressing things to do considering the global pandemic. The company will need to exit survival mode prior to 2020 and either find a way to generate revenue or, the more likely scenario, dilute shareholders more with an equity raise.

Wall Street is bullish on CymaBay with a 1-year price target consensus of $9.40 and 10 bullish to very bullish ratings from March 2020 to the present.

Jeffries Group, LLC (JEF), Raymond James (RJF), and a number of pension funds exited their positions in CymaBay in the first quarter with Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and JPMorgan (JPM) increasing their existing positions.

Decision and speculative investment strategy

There is reason to hope for CymaBay but the hope is not a value investing strategy so value, buy and hold investors, should steer clear.

CymaBay's fate rests completely on a timely positive response from the FDA that is neck-deep reviewing promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the middle of a pandemic. If a response comes, Seladelpar showed positive indications of efficacy in its phase 2b clinical trial, this would be enough to start the engines again, potentially moving into stage 3. If the FDA shows up late, CymaBay management could liquidate to maximize shareholder value.

Bullish speculators with dry powder looking to dip their toes in the options market could consider a covered call strategy called a buy-write. In this trade, the investor sells a call option and buys the underlying equity at the same time. The investor pockets the option premiums and manages risk by owning the shares. If the shares are called, a majority of the loss on the option is offset by the equity's share price appreciation.

Leveraging the January 15, 2021, call with a $5.00 strike price, you can get into this one for a net debit of $2.43 which is the share price less the option premium. The potential upside is 70-105% over the life of the contract with reasonable downside protection. This is a thinly-traded contract, so it may require multiple attempts before the trade is completed.

To reiterate, CymaBay is a bet on a binary outcome, so the aforementioned strategy will not protect you if the price goes to $0.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.