The IPO looks to be reasonably priced so is worth considering.

DNB appears to be reigniting growth after being taken private and reorganized; free cash flow is impressive as is existing investor support for the IPO.

The firm provides a range of business information services to enterprises worldwide.

Quick Take

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) has filed to raise $1.32 billion in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides a variety of business information services to enterprises of all sizes worldwide.

DNB has some uncertainties about the timing of its revenue growth equaling that of 2018’s figure; given the strong investor support for the IPO, the firm’s growth rate, industry prospects, recent reorganization and free cash flow, so the IPO looks interesting.

Company & Technology

Short Hills, New Jersey-based Dun & Bradstreet was founded to provide business information such as company size, financials and credit background to assist other businesses in their research activities.

Management is headed by CEO Anthony Jabbour, who has been with the firm since its take private transaction in early 2019 and previously held several senior positions in the financial services industry.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Across the Enterprise approach:

Source: Dun & Bradstreet

The firm counts more than 135,000 clients worldwide, with 90% of the Fortune 500 and 60% of the Global 500.

Dun & Bradstreet has received investment via a take-private transaction in 2019 from investors including Black Knight (BKI), Thomas H. Lee Partners, Cannae, and CC Capital.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm acquires large and medium enterprise customers through an in-house, dedicated, direct sales and marketing force focused on specific solutions and geographies.

The company also provides numerous self-service tools for small businesses to update their information or subscribe to a variety of online services.

Selling & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 31.8% 2019 46.1% 2018 35.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Administrative spend, was 1.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 1.8 2019 -0.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, the global market for business information is expected to grow by $32 billion from 2019 to 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continuing need for companies to remain current on changing customer preferences, financial and economic conditions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Equifax (EFX)

Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF)

Bureau van Dijk

Creditsafe

Sinotrust

Numerous and fragmented solutions

Financial Performance

Dun & Bradstreet’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Variable operating margin and profit

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 395,300,000 127.1% 2019 $ 1,413,900,000 -17.6% 2018 $ 1,716,400,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,300,000) -2.1% 2019 $ (220,000,000) -15.6% 2018 $ 428,900,000 25.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 41,500,000 2019 $ 674,000,000 2018 $ 288,100,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 500,000 2019 $ (63,000,000) 2018 $ 325,400,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Dun & Bradstreet had $167.6 million in cash and $6.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $158.8 million.

IPO Details

DNB intends to sell 65.75 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.32 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $400.0 million in total in a concurrent private placement at 98.5% of the IPO price. This is an unusual ‘discount’ but is otherwise a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $12.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.41%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use $1,273.0 of these net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement to redeem all of our Cumulative Series A Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), $342.3 million to repay a portion of our 10.250% Senior Unsecured Notes outstanding due 2027, plus to pay fees and expenses related to the repayment and accrued interest and $30.0 million to make a payment to C/B Star Holdings, L.P. in connection with the waiver and termination of its anti-dilution rights in the Star Parent Partnership Agreement. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of additional indebtedness.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JP Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, BMO Capital Markets, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, TD Securities, Raymond James, Stephens, William Blair, Academy Securities, and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

DNB is seeking to go public again after only a short time as a private company, during which the firm was reorganized.

The company’s financials show that revenue dropped in 2019 and then rose again in the first quarter of 2020, indicating the firm is back on track.

The question is whether and how long it will take to equal or exceed 2018’s result.

Investors in the IPO won’t know until well after making the decision.

The IPO has received a strong show of existing investor support, with the four firms buying up to $400 million of the IPO at a 1.5% discount to the IPO price.

Leave it to the private equity firms to give themselves a sweeter deal than everyone else...

The market opportunity for selling enriched business information via an integrated platform is large and expected to grow moderately in the years ahead, so the firm has plenty of market share to pursue.

As to valuation, the IPO appears on-balance about equal to that of public competitor Experian (EXP), so the valuation doesn’t appear to be a problem.

DNB is also producing free cash flow yield of 2%, an impressive figure.

Although there are uncertainties about its revenue growth equaling that of 2018’s figure, given the strong investor support, its growth rate, industry prospects, recent reorganization and free cash flow, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 30, 2020

