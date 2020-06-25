Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong's largest airline company Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCPK:CPCAY) (OTCPK:CPCAF) [293:HK].

This is an update of my April 9, 2020, initiation article on Cathay Pacific. Cathay Pacific's share price has declined by -10% from HK$8.61 as of April 8, 2020, to HK$7.74 as of June 24, 2020, since my initiation.

Cathay Pacific announced a HK$39 billion recapitalization plan in June, and this was inevitable considering the company's refinancing needs. Cathay Pacific's credit risks are expected to ease post-recapitalization, but the company's operating environment remains challenging. Also, Cathay Pacific's pro-forma 0.71 times P/NTA is not cheap as it seems, given continued losses and potential aircraft impairments which suggest a much lower forward NTA.

Readers have the option of trading in Cathay Pacific shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CPCAY and CPCAF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 293:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5 million, and market capitalization is above $3.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Cathay Pacific shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, PineBridge Investments, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Recapitalization Proposal

On June 9, 2020, Cathay Pacific announced that it is proposing a recapitalization plan to raise HK$39 billion, of which HK$19.5 billion will come from the issuance of preference shares. An additional HK$11.7 billion and HK$7.8 billion will be derived from a seven(rights)-for-eleven (existing shares) rights issue and a bridge loan, respectively. The HK$39 billion figure does not include warrants which could be exercised for another HK$1.95 billion. Cathay Pacific's cash call was inevitable. In my initiation article on Cathay Pacific published on April 9, 2020, I noted that Cathay Pacific did not have sufficient short-term liquidity to refinance its debt maturing by the end of this year.

Going into the details of the recapitalization plan, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or HKSAR government is essentially bailing out the airline via a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle referred to as Aviation 2020. The HKSAR government is the sole party subscribing to all the preference shares and warrants, and it is also the one providing the bridge loan. With regards to the right issue, Cathay Pacific's major shareholders Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRAY) (OTCPK:SWRAF) (OTCPK:SWRBY) [19:HK], Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY) (OTCPK:AICAF) [753:HK], and Qatar Airways, which owns 45%, 30% and 5% of the company's shares respectively, have committed to subscribing for the rights issue at a subscription price of HK$4.68 per share (HK$7.8 billion of proceeds), less than half of Cathay Pacific's current share price.

The preference shares (perpetual in nature with no expiry date) to be issued are in Cathay Pacific's favor, as preference shares are treated as equity rather than debt under accounting rules, and Cathay Pacific has the flexibility of deferring semi-annual dividends (3% per year in the first three years prior to stepping up progressively to 5% in the fourth year and 9% in the sixth year) on preference shares as long as it does not pay ordinary dividends to equity shareholders as well. Furthermore, the HKSAR government has no option of either redeeming the preference shares or converting the preference shares to equity. Cathay Pacific is likely to redeem the preference shares within three years to avoid paying a higher coupon rate by the fourth year.

Also, the HKSAR government is providing Cathay Pacific with a bridging loan facility that charges an interest rate of 'HIBOR+1.5%' per year with an 18-month maturity period upon the draw down of each tranche.

However, the HKSAR government is given warrants which can be exercised at HK$4.68 per share and converted to 416.67 million ordinary shares in Cathay Pacific. Following the completion of the rights issue, if the HKSAR government chooses to exercise the warrants in full (HK$11.7 million of potential proceeds), it will have a 6.1% equity stake in Cathay Pacific. Notably, Cathay Pacific emphasized at the company's investor call on June 9, 2020, that "there is no intent from the Hong Kong government to interfere with either the operations or management of the business."

Assuming the HKSAR government exercises the warrants, Cathay Pacific's major shareholders Swire Pacific, Air China, and Qatar Airways will see their equity stakes in Swire Pacific reduced slightly to 42.3%, 28.3%, and 9.4%, respectively.

In a nutshell, it is positive that the HKSAR government has stepped in to support Cathay Pacific, without demanding a lot in return. The interest rate on the bridge loan and the initial coupon rate on preference dividends are reasonable, and the HKSAR government will not have a significant equity stake in Cathay Pacific even if it exercises the warrants in full.

Credit Risks Have Eased In The Near Term

Post-recapitalization, Cathay Pacific's gross debt-to-equity ratio is estimated to decrease from 1.55 times as of end-2019 to 1.10 times on a pro-forma basis, assuming the bridging loan facility is fully drawn down. At the company's investor call on June 9, 2020, Cathay Pacific noted that "80% of the recapitalization is treated as equity" and "opens the capital markets up for further equity and debt lending" with the company's gearing lowered post-recapitalization.

More importantly, Cathay Pacific will have limited refinancing risks after the recapitalization is completed. With HK$20,752 million of short-term debt due for refinancing by the end of the year, Cathay Pacific disclosed at its investor call on June 9, 2020, that "we will use some of that liquidity to repay" the short-term debt and "there will be some refinancing."

Cathay Pacific has been burning cash at the rate of HK$2.5-3.0 billion every month starting in February 2020, which mainly relates to wages and other costs with regards to the financing and maintenance of its aircraft. While the headline HK$39 billion figure for the recapitalization seems huge, Cathay Pacific's credit risks have only eased in the near term. A prolonged downturn in the aviation industry could possibly see Cathay Pacific raising additional funds in the medium term.

Operating Environment Remains Challenging

At the company's investor call on June 9, 2020, Cathay Pacific highlighted that "the immediate short-term is very uncertain" as "we don't know when international travel restrictions will lift." Notably, Cathay Pacific cited forecasts from the International Air Transport Association that global passenger demand is only expected to recover to pre-COVID-19 levels by 2023. Nevertheless, Cathay Pacific added at the call that it "remains very bullish about the medium-term outlook for Hong Kong as an aviation hub."

Cathay Pacific's negative short-term outlook is validated by the company's May 2020 operating data released on June 12, 2020. Cathay Pacific Airways and Cathay Dragon combined saw passenger traffic plunge -99.4% YoY to 18,473 in May 2020, while passenger load factor decreased by -53.3 percentage points to 29.6% last month.

On the positive side of things, cargo has partially offset the weakness in the passenger segment, albeit to a small degree. Cargo volumes for Cathay Pacific Airways and Cathay Dragon fell by -41.3% YoY in May 2020 (a smaller decline compared with passenger traffic), and the cargo and mail load factor grew by +9.1 percentage points YoY to 73% over the same period. Cathay Pacific is doing its best to maximize revenue from the cargo segment, and the company has "mounted close to 900 pairs of passenger flights to carry cargo only" in May 2020 as per its comments at the June 9, 2020, investor call.

A second wave of COVID-19 infections, which has already happened in countries like South Korea and China, could potentially lead to a delay in the lifting of international travel restrictions, and extend the timeline for the aviation industry's recovery.

Valuation

The theoretical ex-rights price of Cathay Pacific is estimated to be HK$6.55, based on the company's share price of HK$7.74 as of June 24, 2020, and incorporating the effects of the rights issue but assuming that the HKSAR government does not exercise its warrants. Given that the company's pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets or NTA per share is HK$9.20, Cathay Pacific is currently trading at 0.71 times P/NTA. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year mean P/NTA was 0.92 times.

However, Cathay Pacific is not as cheap as what its pro forma P/NTA suggests. The company's NTA is likely to decline significantly going forward, considering continued losses and potential aircraft impairments.

Risk Factors

Key risk factors for Cathay Pacific Airways are additional fund raising in the medium term and prolonged losses if the aviation industry remains in a downturn for a longer than expected period of time.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Cathay Pacific shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.