Why I believe the company should enjoy sustainable, incremental growth in the quarters ahead.

Its recent earnings reports support that thesis, as it improved in a number of metrics.

Fuwei Films appears to have found support since its share price spiked in August 2019.

China-based Fuwei Films (FFHL) announced first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2020, and showed year-over-year improvement for the reporting period.

The company, which manufactures and distributes BOPET plastic films in China, has found sustainable support since its big spike near the end of August 2019.

The company's BOPET film is used for packaging across a number of industry segments, including alcohol, cosmetics, food, medicine and tobacco, and also in the electronics, imaging, and magnetic products industries.

In this article, we'll look at the latest numbers and why it's highly probable the company will enjoy incremental growth going forward.

Latest numbers

Net sales in the quarter climbed 2.6 percent to $11.8 million year-over-year, primarily from an increase in the sales price.

Specialty films in the quarter accounted for $5.6 million, or 47.9 percent of the total revenues, up 39.7 percent from the same reporting period last year. That was attributed to an increase in sales volume.

International sales came in at $0.8 million in the quarter, representing 6.9 percent of overall revenues. That was down from 20 percent in the first quarter of 2019, mostly from a decline in sales volume.

Gross profit in the quarter was $4.2 million, which included a gross margin of 35.8 percent, a nice increase over the 15.3 percent in gross margin year-over-year. Average products sales were up 5.4 percent, while cost of goods sold plummeted by 20 percent.

Operating expenses in the reporting period increased 11.1 percent to $2.1 million. That increase was the result of "doubtful accounts receivable and increased transportation expenses."

Net profit in the quarter finished at $1.8 million or RMB13.0 million, against the net loss of RMB3.4 million year-over-year.

Basic and diluted net earnings in the reporting period were $0.56 per share, or RMB3.97, an improvement over the RMB1.03 last year in the same three-month reporting period.

Important factors to consider

There are several things to like about this company and its report. First, its business exposure is primarily in China, which means any trading issues aren't likely to have much if any of an impact on the performance of Fuwei Films.

I think the most important thing to take away from the earnings report is the fact the company got a nice sales boost from its specialty films unit, which almost accounted for 50 percent of total revenues.

That's important because of it adding to overall sales, but also had to account for a big part of the improvement in gross margins, and consequently, its net profit.

Increasing sales with higher-margin products are a visible pathway to sustainable profitability, assuming the company can maintain its incremental growth trajectory.

Even though there were some additional costs associated with accounts receivable and increased transportation expenses, its boost in sales and margins more than offset that, pointing to improved efficiencies and execution of its business plan.

Last, because it was able to do all this in a weak economic environment, suggests there is a lot of potential upside for the company going forward.

Conclusion

From the last week of January 2018 to mid-October 2018, Fuwei Films experienced a steady decline in its share price. From then until near the end of August 2019, it was trading a little over $2.00 per share, until it skyrocketed to a 52-week high of $10.49 per share, before falling back to earth.

From that time until a few days ago, the company had found support at around $3.00 per share until March came and the vast majority of stocks took a big hit in response to measures associated with COVID-19.

In response to its latest earnings numbers, the share price of the company soared again, jumping to over $10.00 per share, before predictably correcting.

My belief is the company has a good chance of finding support higher than the $3.00 per share it enjoyed from September 2019 to March 2020. I base that conclusion on higher sales, wider margins, low international exposure, and an increase in sales of its specialty products.

Small companies like Fuwei Film will always be volatile, but I think it is a real business, and could surprise investors to the upside, as it did in its latest quarter.

If COVID-19 hits China in any meaningful way, it could slow down its growth trajectory, but as it proved in the reporting period, it was able to generate improved numbers even in that economic environment.

For those investors that are interested, it would be wise to wait to see where the share price of the company is going to settle, and then consider taking a position.

As the company stands today, it looks like it has the potential for steady, long-term growth, with some volatility along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.