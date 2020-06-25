Comparing The Inflationary Environment Between The Pre/Post Great Depression-Era And Today

The Consumer Price Index has changed substantially from then, to now in how it is calculated. There are other sources of inflation data that calculate a much higher rate of inflation over the past decades that are probably more accurate.

The Federal Reserve is trying to avert a deflationary debt-spiral similar to the Great Depression via printing money which creates arguments for deflation and inflation.

Today, we are living in times that resemble what may become the next Great Depression. Forty-five million have filed for unemployment claims since the COVID-19 crisis began. The unemployment rate is likely near 17 to 20 percent, and based on the most recent report(6/18/20), initial unemployment claims look like they may begin moving in the wrong direction again.

2020 Initial Jobless Claims Through June 18th

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

That said, when it comes to deciding where to invest, inflation is a very influential factor that must be considered. So much so, that Keith McCullough, the CEO of Hedgeye.com, uses a broad model that relies primarily on two factors: inflation and economic growth. Hedgeye gets much more detailed than this in their forecasting; however, they rely heavily on these two broad indicators to inform their investment strategy.

With inflation being such an important factor in the investment process, I thought it would be valuable to visit the inflation statistics during the Great Depression and compare them to today. We haven't lived in a time period that so closely resembled the Great Depression as we are now. I truly believe that history rhymes, and so it would be worth our effort to understand how inflation or deflation behaved during that period.

Consumer Price Index During Pre and Post Great Depression-era

Below is the chart of the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index dating from 1913 to 1940. There are two noticeable dips in the chart. The first is the depression of 1920 to 1921, which some claim was due to absorbing millions of war veterans back into the economy, which reduced labor cost and caused severe deflation. In total, the CPI declined around 16 percent during 1920 and 1921. The Department of Commerce estimates that deflation during this period was 18 percent.

The second dip on the chart was the Great Depression from 1929 to 1932. According to the economist Irving Fisher, the predominant cause of the Great Depression was the United States' over-indebtedness. When the bubble popped in 1929, this caused a deflationary spiral that fiscal and monetary stimulus was unable to stop. Irving Fisher named nine primary causes as he understood it. To summarize some of the reasons, they were high debt levels, contracting money supply, falling asset prices, increasing bankruptcies, and loss of confidence.

Remember that Irving Fisher named these causes with the advantage of looking in hindsight. His "foresight" caused him to make the statement "stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau," just days before the stock market crashed in 1929. Today, replace Irving Fisher with Dave Portnoy(and numerous other Wall Street pundits), and you have all the ingredients for the same recipe.

The CPI decreased a total of 24% during the Great Depression. Despite deflation during the Great Depression, the United States quickly returned to inflation in 1933. However, the Consumer Price Index didn't reach 1929 levels again until 1943, 14 years later.

Source: Created using data from inflationdata.com

Source: Created using data from inflationdata.com

Changes in the Consumer Price Index Calculations

Before we compare inflation from the Great Depression-era to today, it is crucial to understand that the consumer price index then was calculated differently than it is today. As one can imagine, the government has changed the calculations to make it seem like inflation isn't increasing as much as it really is. In fact, according to John Williams, the economist who runs the website Shadow Stats, claims that inflation is "understated by roughly 7% per year."

So first, let it be said that the Consumer Price Index is one of the largest scams in American history. This is a bold statement, but one that I believe is true. Without diving deep into the history of the Consumer Price Index, know that it has been changed many different times since it's original introduction in the early 1900s. One of the primary downfalls of the Consumer Price Index was the fact that it was used to adjust Social Security payments annually for the cost of living. This gave politicians an ongoing motive to keep the Consumer Price Index artificially low so that the Social Security adjustments for the cost of living, would not rise too dramatically.

One of the most egregious things that the Consumer Price Index does to keep inflation artificially low, is to replace higher-priced goods with lower-priced goods in the basket of goods used to calculate the CPI.

For example, let's say hypothetically that the population was accustomed to eating steak. However, over time, due to inflation, they can no longer afford steak. Therefore, the general population now eats ground beef more customarily than steak. The Bureau of Labor Statistics would update the basket of goods used to calculate the Consumer Price Index with ground beef rather than steak.

One can see the pitfalls of this and how a country's citizens are lied to and stolen from with each passing day. But for purposes of this article, we will not delve further into the depths of the Bureau of Labor Statistic's depravity.

Consumer Price Index Today

When you compare the consumer price index charts themselves(second chart below), you can clearly see how the CPI calculations have been changed, such that there is a very smooth 1 to 3 percent increase annually in the CPI. Now add 7 percent and a higher degree of volatility to that number, and you probably have a more realistic CPI number.

Despite the "smoothing" of the CPI calculations since the Great Depression-era, we can still gain some valuable comparisons from the "CPI % Increase/Decrease" chart. Leading up to 2008, inflation was very aggressive similar to the lead up to 1920. As a case in point, between 2007 and 2009, oil prices increased from a low of $50/barrel to $150/barrel.

Next, the following decade provided relatively stable prices in the CPI, similar to the "Roaring 20s." And today, we may just be in the beginning stages of a deflationary depression even against the Federal Reserves' wishes. There's no doubt that eventually, the Fed's current policies will result in severe inflation(if they aren't already). However, when that time comes, you can trust that the CPI will not be the indicator you'll want to use to get accurate insights.

Source: Created using data from inflationdata.com

Source: Created using data from inflationdata.com

Alternative To The Consumer Price Index

There are several alternatives to the Consumer Price Index, but one that I trust and appreciate is from John Williams at Shadow Stats. John calculates inflation based upon the way it used to be calculated before it underwent several changes. There is one chart that compares the CPI to the way it was done prior to 1990, and there is another that corresponds to the way it was calculated prior to 1980. As you can see, inflation calculated the way it used to be, is much higher than today's CPI method.

Source: Shadowstats.com

Conclusion

The main takeaway is that the shape of the inflation percentage change chart during the Great Depression period is somewhat similar to the way it is today. They are not similar enough that you'd want to make any strange bets simply based on this, but its information to keep in mind.

The secondary takeaway is that the method of calculating CPI has changed dramatically since the Great Depression. If you want to understand how inflation is affecting your life, and how it should affect your investment decisions, then find alternative methods of understanding inflation.

For investment decisions, the rate of change in inflation/deflation is of primary concern, so, in that regard, CPI may be sufficient. But if you can rely on more reliable indicators, why wouldn't you.

The last takeaway, and maybe the most important one, is this. Buy gold and gold mining stocks. For reference, I wrote an article about gold prices during the great depression, which is a helpful read.

Note: There will be a follow-up article that discusses the history of the consumer price index so we can understand the progression from what the CPI used to be, compared to what it is today.

