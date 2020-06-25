Roughly two months ago, I detailed how short interest in Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) had reached a new high above 15 million shares. With large losses leading to cash burn, investors have continued to bet against this name, even though it's more than 90% off its all-time high. The trend of increasing short interest has not stopped, with another new record now in the books.

There have been five bi-monthly updates on short interest since that previous article. Four of those saw increases in bets against the name, with all being at least 660,000 shares. The one decrease was just 100,000 shares, meaning total short interest has risen to more than 19.5 million shares as seen below. I've had to increase the top of the y-axis on my chart multiple times this year already, and I wouldn't be totally shocked if I had to make that change again at some point in 2020.

(Source: NASDAQ Tilray short interest page)

There are two main reasons for investor skepticism in this name. First, while the company has done a great job of growing revenues, the cost structure is way out of control. In the company's latest quarter, the total loss including some non-recurring charges was $184.1 million, which was more than 6 times the $29.6 million loss from Q1 2019. These losses aren't exactly expected to stop anytime soon, as current analyst estimates have them continuing through at least the end of next year, which is as far out as those analyst projections currently go.

Large losses like this over the past couple of years have fueled some decent cash burn. At the same time, the company has made multiple investments to grow, including a number of acquisitions. We've seen plenty of capital raises, through a variety of both debt and equity, and that has resulted in substantial dilution, the second major reason for skepticism in my opinion. In March of this year, there was another major capital raise, which has sent the number of shares outstanding soaring as seen below. In the past year, ending with that 5/11/20 date below, investors have been diluted by more than 34%.

(Source: Tilray quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

I'm very curious to see how quickly progress can be made on the bottom line moving forward. At a recent conference, management stated that it believes it will have positive EBITDA by Q4 of this year. That would certainly be a step in the right direction, although that metric still implies a bit of losses considering interest and depreciation/amortization were almost $13 million in Q1 alone, which was nearly a quarter of the period's total revenue.

As for Tilray shares, they closed Wednesday at $8.15. On a percentage basis, that represents a massive rally from the March low of $2.43. However, this was a stock that went public at $17 just a few years ago and peaked at $300 a share before the bubble finally burst. In the past five weeks, the stock has gotten back into double digits a few times, but that hasn't been able to hold. Currently, the average price target on the street is $8.58, which is basically what shares closed at Tuesday before the overall market drop on Wednesday.

In the end, short interest in Tilray hit another new high at the mid-June update. With the company continuing to lose tons of money and burn through cash, the number of shares outstanding has surged this year. That has resulted in more bearish bets coming in, now approaching 20 million shares. While management is targeting breakeven EBITDA later this year, there's still a lot to prove here as the bottom line has been rather ugly every quarter since this name went public.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

