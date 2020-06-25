“Hello, you’ve reached the winter of our discontent”

--Troy Dyer, Reality Bites, 1993

Reality is finally biting. The misguided fantasy of a “V-shaped” recovery is increasingly disappearing. In its place is the growing reality that the ongoing health care crisis will be with us for much longer and more unpredictably than many initially imagined. The implication for the economy and corporate earnings has already been distressing and will continue to be debilitating for the foreseeable future. How long will it take before once predictive and now reactive U.S. capital markets finally awaken to this reality? And where is the best place to position today for what may be a challenging few years ahead?

“We all bow down to the Great God Currency”

--Joey Morphy, The Winter of Our Discontent, 1961

Monetary morphine. But what about the U.S. stock market? Isn’t the S&P 500 signaling that the health care crisis is on track to getting better? Isn’t the S&P 500 foreshadowing that an economic recovery is coming full speed ahead? The answer is no and no. The U.S. stock market has long ago ceased to be a meaningful predictive mechanism for the economic outlook as a consequence of the ongoing monetary interventions of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In regard to the virus question, one might have reasonably made the argument that the S&P 500 is signaling that “things are getting better” as recently as a month ago. Consider the following chart of the S&P 500 against the number of COVID daily new cases inverted with a ten-trading day lead through May 29.

As an explanation, the supposedly predictive S&P 500 was moving roughly ten trading days in advance of the trend in daily COVID cases. The S&P 500 bottomed and started to rally ten trading days before daily COVID cases in the U.S. peaked. And the S&P 500 continued to rally seemingly in anticipation of the ongoing steady decline in new daily COVID cases. This was consistent with the “anticipation of economies reopening” narrative widely touted in the financial media through April and May.

But let’s fast forward just four weeks through today. During this time, COVID daily new cases resumed their rise and have increasingly spiked, yet the S&P 500 Index continued to chug along to the upside. It turns out the S&P 500 is no longer predicting the decline in new daily COVID cases if they ever were at all, as it has hardly reacted at all thus far outside of a handful of trading days to the sudden and accelerating resurgence in new cases.

The reality remains that the S&P 500 is rallying instead thanks to the ongoing daily injections of liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The following is an updated chart of the S&P 500 against the cumulative Treasury purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve dating back to when they initiated outright purchases back on March 16 that speaks for itself.

The powerful influence of the Fed raises an important notion for consideration. Let’s assume that the S&P 500 can still be a predictive mechanism when not being distorted by monetary stimulus from the Fed. Under this notion, the S&P 500 began moving to the downside starting on February 19 in anticipation of the economic reality that was coming like a freight train in the form of the worst economic outcome since at least the 1930s. After moving rationally for more than a month, this sharp decline was arrested and abruptly reversed by an extraordinary monetary policy intervention that had the Fed buying Treasuries at a rate of $75 billion a day for ten consecutive trading days from March 19 to April 1 (not coincidentally, the VIX peaked on March 19 and the S&P 500 bottomed two trading days later on March 23). To put this specific Fed policy action into context, the previously most aggressive pace the Fed had purchased Treasuries was $75 billion a month during QE2 from November 2010 to June 2011. It was an intervention of an utterly absurd magnitude at 20 times the previous maximum pace, and they have continued to purchase Treasuries at a slower but still breakneck pace since through today.

What would have been the final downside price discovery on the S&P 500 had the Fed not intervened? We may not know for some time if ever, but it almost certainly would have been much lower than where it is trading today or the March 23 low of 2191 for that matter.

OK. So the S&P 500 is wildly disconnected from underlying fundamentals thanks to the monetary morphine from the U.S. Federal Reserve. As the saying goes, we don’t get to trade the market we think we should have, we only get to trade the market we have. What then are the implications for U.S. stock market investors going forward?

First, expect that U.S. stocks will likely continue to rise in the short-term until further notice. The S&P 500 was down hard on Wednesday, just as it was last Thursday. And at 3050 it is now -6% below its post COVID-19 correction highs of 3233 as of June 8. Nonetheless, the uptrend from the March 23 lows remains decidedly intact, and the potential for new all-time highs sometime during the summer remains possible if not likely despite the reaccelerating COVID first wave. Moreover, the S&P 500 is still holding support above its 200-day moving average currently at 3020 with the upward sloping 50-day moving average and ultra long-term 400-day moving average not far behind for additional support at 2969 and 2915, respectively. And while the Fed is no longer buying Treasuries at the stunning $75 billion per day clip, it is still purchasing Treasuries at a rate of $4 billion per day through at least mid-July. This equates to $80 billion in Treasury purchases per month, which would have been an all-time high pace in its own right up until the monetary atomic bomb that the Fed dropped on the markets in March.

Next, the Fed is not always a panacea for all stock market ills beyond the short-term. Consider the performance of the S&P 500 during the entirety of the Fed’s QE2 stimulus program from November 2010 to June 2011 when they were purchasing Treasuries at a comparable rate of $75 billion per month that equates to just over $85 billion per month today on an inflation adjusted basis.

After a slow start in November 2010, stocks surged steadily higher in typical Fed induced euphoria style from December 2010 to February 2011. But after peaking in late February, stocks ceased moving to the upside and thrashed back and forth through the remaining four months of the program. And no sooner did the Fed end its QE2 stimulus program and stocks quickly began plunging to the downside. By the start of October 2011, the S&P 500 was trading well below where it was before the start of QE2 in November 2010.

It is worth noting that all of this was taking place at a time when the U.S. GDP growth was expanding and annualized GAAP corporate earnings were increasing by +12%. This, of course, is in decidedly sharp contrast to the economic and corporate earnings backdrop we have today. So while Fed quantitative easing can be a powerful force, it does not always lift stock prices all of the time, even under more favorable circumstances.

Third, the economic and corporate earnings outlook is not only decidedly negative but may also either last longer and/or get much worse in the coming quarters or years before it’s all said and done.

Let’s start with the economic outlook. Gross Domestic Product in the U.S. already shrunk by -5% in 2020 Q1. And it is set to contract by anywhere between a extraordinary -19% to -46% according to the New York Fed Nowcast and the Atlanta Fed GDP Now, respectively. This is a historically unprecedented rate of decline even if it ends up coming in better than the best of bad expectations.

It has been presumed by many that the U.S. economy would quickly bounce back to pre-COVID levels beyond the second quarter once states reopened their economies as we moved through the late spring and early summer – the so called “V-shaped” recovery. This was an already optimistic projection, and this assumed that all went well in resolving of the COVID crisis.

Unfortunately, the United States has made an absolute mess of the COVID situation. Instead of a nationally coordinated response including establishing a widespread and coordinated testing and tracing program, we have had a patchwork solution made up of 50 different states moving in all different directions with separate sets of rules, regulations, and timelines. Just as some states are starting to reopen, many other states are now seeing a spike in new daily COVID cases and are being forced to consider reimposing restrictions (if they ever imposed them in the first place). Testing has increased meaningfully but remains scattershot and uncoordinated. And any effective broadly-based tracing program is becoming an increasingly fading pipe dream. Heck, we can’t even get people to agree on whether wearing a mask or not is a good idea. For a country like the United States, this is a most regrettable outcome that may ultimately scar our standing in the global community for years if not decades to come.

The fact we are in the U.S. where we are today with the COVID crisis when so many countries around the world with a mere fraction of our resources and capabilities have fared so much better in dealing with the virus is a completely unacceptable travesty. And the increasingly likelihood that we may see many more new daily COVID cases and deaths in the months ahead even before we enter into the potentially daunting late fall and winter flu season is not only deeply disconcerting, but it is not at all the makings of a strong rebound in GDP and a “V-shaped” recovery. To the contrary, it makes previous predictions of a more “L-shaped” or “shark teeth” recovery start to seem potentially optimistic depending on how much worse the current revival of the first wave and the potential onset of the second wave in the coming months across the U.S. may end up being.

As for corporate earnings, the situation is likely to get much, much worse before it begins to get better. This was expected under the most optimistic of scenarios, and is likely to be compounded based on what we are seeing unfold with the crisis today.

Since the rally since the March 23 lows, the price-to-earnings ratio on a 12-month forward GAAP earnings basis on the S&P 500 has now risen to 33.3 times. This is based on the S&P 500 closing at 3050 on Wednesday with the latest annualized GAAP earnings forecast from S&P Global at $91.74 per share. This 33.3 times valuation is over 50% higher than it was at the U.S. stock market peak on February 19 at what was then an already historically stretched 21.0 times. It also translates to a 3% earnings yield on a forward basis to own U.S. stocks as measured by the S&P 500. Even if it holds, will a 3% earnings yield for owning U.S. stocks be enough to further attract capital to push stocks higher? Maybe as long as the Fed continues to pour on the stimulus each and every day, as it leaks everywhere and anywhere across capital markets (it also does not make sense that BBB-rated corporate credit spreads continue to fall toward historically tight levels at under 2% at a time when corporate bankruptcies are spiking). But at a shaky and uncertain 3% earnings yield, the notion of “TINA” – there is no alternative – no longer holds for U.S. stocks.

How much worse can corporate earnings get? Consider the following. Quarterly GAAP earnings for 2019 Q4 were $35.53 per share. And on February 19 at the stock market peak, quarterly GAAP earnings for 2020 Q1 were forecasted to come in at $35.28 per share. Where did they end up as 2020 Q1 earnings season comes to a close? A significantly lower $11.88 per share.

Now it is worth noting that this major drop in the final quarterly earnings reading for 2020 Q1 came as a result of COVID-19 clipping the very tail end of the quarter, as states were only starting to close in the last two to three weeks of the quarter in late March. For 2020 Q2, many state economies were closed for up to two months or more. Thus, it would be reasonable to expect that quarterly GAAP earnings will end up being much lower if not meaningfully negative in 2020 Q2. So where does the current estimate for 2020 Q2 GAAP earnings stand today with the start of second quarter earnings season roughly three weeks away? At $19.64 per share according to S&P Global, which is 65% higher than the near final reading for 2020 Q1.

What about 2020 Q3? The current forecast is for $27.58 per share.

2020 Q4? The latest projection is for $32.64 per share, which effectively puts corporate earnings back to where they were prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These are all wildly optimistic assumptions, particularly given the reality of the underlying GDP projections and the latest path of the COVID crisis in the U.S. Yet these are the earnings estimates that make up the already sky high 33.3 times forward P/E ratio today forecasted at $91.74 per share. If anything, this forward earnings number is likely to drop significantly as corporate earnings reality sets in and these forecasts for 2020 Q2, 2020 Q3, 2020 Q4, and 2021 Q1 for that matter are revised meaningfully lower. And as the “E” in the P/E ratio shrinks away and the P/E ratio itself explodes to vastly greater premiums, the S&P 500 is likely to end up getting a whole heck of a lot more expensive than it already is even if it trades no higher from here on a “P” basis.

Perhaps most importantly, if it turns out that unlike the Great Financial Crisis when corporate earnings bounced back quickly that corporate earnings remain chronically depressed for the next few years, the resulting downward pressure may be enough to break the U.S. stock market to the downside even if the Fed keeps pouring on stimulus.

This leads to the last important point for this discussion. U.S. investors have been conditioned over the past four decades to expect that any stock market pain be fleeting. This is true no matter how expensive stock valuations may be. They also understandably believe that any momentary stock market ills can be quickly cured with a monetary policy pill. Take some Fed official jawboning and Treasury asset purchases and call me around 10:30AM in the morning, as stocks are sure to be trading higher once again. This has been the way for four decades now.

Unfortunately, having a Fed that has not only repeatedly been determined to paper over each and every problem with excessive money printing has long-term consequences. The fact that this Fed behavior has since been spread to major developed central banks all around the world including the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England only makes matters worse. Widespread excesses have been accumulated in the process over the past four decades now.

This includes historically high sovereign debt and debt-to-GDP ratios all across the developed and emerging world.

It also includes record high and rising central bank asset to GDP ratios across major global central banks.

It also includes historically high and rising corporate debt levels that have spiked in recent months as central banks have scrambled to replace a currently big liquidity issue today with an even bigger solvency issue down the road.

It also includes the reckless misallocation of capital that enables companies to perpetually operate at a loss to increase market share at the expense of their competition (cough, Amazon, cough), outlandish executive behavior at chronically loss generating companies pursuing fanciful endeavors going largely unchecked (cough, Tesla, cough), the ongoing existence of zombie companies that would otherwise be insolvent that serves to hold back the competitive herd across many industries (cough, too many companies to fit into a cough anymore, cough), and an already insolvent firm even considering the possibility of issuing shares to raise capital (Hertz – no cough needed – this is magazine cover type stuff).

All of these accumulated excesses will ultimately lead to the financial system having a heart attack, as the challenges simply become too great for central banks to paper over any more. While the Fed may be able to prolong the agony for a while longer, we are likely drawing increasingly close to a long overdue and healthy cleansing finally being imposed on the global financial system. For example, it is becoming increasingly clear given the extent that the Fed has had to go in recent months that the shadow banking system underlying the U.S. economy has become sufficiently large and complex that the Fed is increasingly struggling to contain it anymore. Will the Fed need to purchase Treasuries at a rate of $75 billion a minute when the next destabilizing crisis strikes? Only time will tell. Depending on whether the outcome of their latest actions end up being disinflationary/deflationary as it has been since the GFC or inflationary (gasp, pearl clutch, gasp!) might answer this question for the Fed before we ever get there.

Of course, the second, third, and last issues are future risks that must be carefully monitored in the months ahead. In the meantime, the first reality remains the way of the day. The U.S. stock market continues to rise and technical support remains solidly intact.

Given the wide disconnect between the positive reality in today’s U.S. stock market and the troubling reality unfolding in the world all around it, what is the prudent investor with a reasonable time horizon that wishes to grow their capital while seeking to avoid the potential for the next -35% decline in stock prices some month in the future to do?

Do your homework. Investing in capital markets was never supposed to be easy. The Fed has created this perception in recent years, but the markets are a much bigger beast that will eventually assert itself as they have in recent months. As a result, it remains prudent for investors to continue to participate in capital markets and take what the Fed remains determined to give them, but at the same time placing a heavy emphasis on risk control and diversification to protect against the inevitable downside not only in stocks but various other asset classes across the capital market spectrum. This can include any of the following.

Look within. The S&P 500 need not define your U.S. stock experience. The S&P 500 is an index that is currently made up of 505 stocks (believe it or not). And each of these stocks have their own unique returns experience that can be meaningfully different from the S&P 500 at any given point in time. Consider the performance of Gilead Sciences, which is a stock that I had owned until exiting in the time since the COVID-19 outbreak. While it was a laggard leading up to the virus outbreak, it has traded consistently positive in the months since, having gained double-digits along the way.

This is just one of many examples of stocks that held up well when the broader market was careening to the downside. And if you can’t find anything you like among the 505 stocks in the S&P 500, you have another roughly 3,500 publicly traded stocks on major exchanges to choose from.

Look abroad. U.S. stocks have been the dominant global leader since the GFC over the past decade. For while the S&P 500 has gained more than +150% since the onset of the GFC back in July 2007, both developed international and emerging market stocks are still essentially flat. And I have been almost exclusively allocated to U.S. stocks over non-U.S. stocks for over a decade now driven by the notion that the U.S. offered superior and more stable defensive economic growth prospects relative to the rest of the world.

But with the U.S. suddenly not looking like the cleanest dirty shirt in the global stock market basket given its botched COVID response and the potentially prolonged negative impact on future U.S. economic growth, we may be arriving at a juncture where better upside stock investing opportunities may exist overseas. This may be particularly true given that U.S. stocks rank among the most expensive in the world, while many non-U.S. markets are much more attractively valued with some developed market countries offering discounts at less than half of the valuation while also having managed the COVID crisis meaningfully better and looking ahead to better economic growth prospects as a result.

Look beyond. Some investors have the perception that if they are not invested in stocks, then they must be in cash. It is important to know that while stocks garner most of the attention in the financial media, they are just one of many uncorrelated asset classes that merit consideration for inclusion in a broadly diversified asset allocation portfolio at any point in time. By including a broad range of uncorrelated asset classes in your portfolio mix, you can capture the positive return opportunities that any individual category may have on offer while at the same time mitigating the downside risk that may come from a specific category that falls out of favor.

Consider the investor that owned gold and U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (OTCPK:TIPS) to complement their U.S. stock allocation. Since October 2018, which is nearly two years, gold has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly six times and notably with less price volatility risk. And TIPS have nearly doubled the return of the S&P 500 over this time period with a mere fraction of the risk. Simply blending the three of these categories into a single portfolio would have made the investor experience far less calamitous over the past two years than by focusing on just one category.

“I just don't know why things can't go back to normal at the end of the half hour, like on Brady Bunch or something.”

--Lelaina Pierce, Reality Bites, 1993

Bottom line. The uptrend in the U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 remains intact. And the potential for new all-time highs remains very much in sight despite recent consolidation thanks to the ongoing monetary policy support from the U.S. Federal Reserve that remains committed to add abundant liquidity to the financial system. Despite the recent gains, U.S. stock investors should resist the implied fantasy that the fundamental situation is improving. In reality, meaningful and measurable risks continue to accumulate all around the U.S. stock market oasis. And it is likely only a matter of time before this unsettling reality starts to bite.

Although investors are well served to continue to allocate to the U.S. stock market and take the gains that the Fed has on offer, it remains as important as ever to consider opportunities both from a return opportunity and risk control perspective provided both within the U.S. stock market as well as from uncorrelated asset classes outside of U.S. stocks.

Do you have a plan to navigate what may be left of today’s bull market while also preparing for the fundamental and health risks that continue to accumulate? Come join us on Global Macro Research, where we apply a contrarian investment approach in preparing for risk in the future while positioning for opportunity today. Members receive our: · Weekly Zoom Sessions · Macro Outlook · Model Portfolio Review · Special Bulletins Special limited time offer: I am offering a FREE TWO-WEEK TRIAL from now until the end of the weekend on Sunday, June 28 at Midnight PT. Sign up today and prepare for the road ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS,TIP,SH,RWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual U.S. stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy. Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.