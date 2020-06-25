Square (SQ) is an innovative financial company. The company’s core business is to provide small businesses with the ability to perform credit card and related digital transactions, and to subsequently offer supplemental services. Square also has a whole other flourishing business in its Cash App, which has become a digital wallet and brokerage hybrid.

Square’s potential for near and long-term growth appears significantly underappreciated by the market, including even the available options. As Square breaks out of its current multi-year range, available strikes on Square should increase. I believe that the existing long-dated and highest strike SQ options represent a significant opportunity for near-term appreciation and outperformance for the next couple of years.

Square is well-designed for competing now

Square’s namesake business is designed to help small businesses that use the platform to accept digital payments. This makes Square an essential support system for many existing small businesses and a probable tool for new entrepreneurs.

Square also offers supplemental financial solutions for its customers that can increase Square’s revenue and profit margins. Square attempts to use its data to make more tailored credit decisions that it hopes will provide merchants with credit at better rates and Square with less risk than traditional small merchant creditors take.

The Cash App is Impressive

Square’s Cash App provides it with another business line that is likely to continue growing quickly. The app’s core personal cash transfer business has proven an easy way onto most smartphones. Square continues to add features into the Cash App, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and fractional equity ownership, which make it one of the more capable types of financial accounts.

(Source: Square Investor Update)

The Cash App is one of the easiest ways for an individual to get exposure to bitcoin, or least it appears to be one of the easiest ways to explain to somebody how they can buy bitcoin. Individuals that already have the app on their smartphone are able to add bitcoin functionality quickly, and without having to download and learn a new app. If bitcoin does perform well, the Cash App will likely benefit from it.

As a result, I believe it is likely that the Cash App will capture a significant share of the next wave of bitcoin adopters. Similarly, the app is an easy way to add equity exposure, and its fractional share purchasing model could make it an appreciated brokerage by new investors that have limited capital.

(Source: Square Investor Update)

As the Cash App's user base grows, it should add a significant amount of revenue that will largely come from transactions that are wholly disparate from the core Square business. The increase will be dramatic as the user base and the average number of transactions per user both continue to ramp up.

While Square will likely feel pressure in its core business, the Cash App is likely to be a major source of growth. The lack of appreciation for that growth is a large part of the long thesis. Moreover, beyond the probable substantial growth the app is likely to see in the coming quarters, this growth could significantly accelerate upon a bitcoin resurgence. The Cash App appears poised to be a major beneficiary of that possibility, and perhaps one of the best ways to invest in the digitization of wallets, including bitcoin.

Square’s valuation is coming off a two-year base

Square's stock appreciated substantially so far this year, but the stock first reached this valuation in the Summer of 2018. This two-year basing consolidation appears poised to break out here, and it makes sense that it would. Square’s business continues to grow and current market conditions favor businesses with characteristics like Square has.

Moreover, the business continues to grow, and its core customer base appears more resilient than the market average. Square’s core clientele are entrepreneurs, and that is a group that will find some opportunity in almost any crisis.

Further, the Cash App’s importance is not being fully appreciated. The last time SQ shares traded at this valuation, the Cash App was generating almost no gross profit, but it made almost half a billion in gross profit in 2019. Given the unprecedented growth the Cash App has seen so far in 2020, it appears probable that Square will continue to please investors as it reports its next several quarters.

(Source: Square Investor Update)

Square's call options lack some expected options

It is peculiar to me that a company like Square has such low strike options, and especially considering the extended expiration dates that exist. You can buy options on Square that go out a significant amount of time compared to most equities. There are Square options that expire in September of 2022, or well over 800 days into the future. Despite this extensive time optionality, the highest strike price that currently exists is a mere $145.

This is, to me, an unreasonably low highest strike price. Now, this is not some mathematical conclusion based upon Black-Scholes or some other conclusion, but rather what I believe is an inherently obvious peculiarity in the terms governing Square’s available set of options. The set of Square option terms includes unusually long expiration dates and relatively low strike prices.

It is very odd that, even though you can buy SQ options with expirations out almost 2.5 years, the highest strike price is about 45% above the stock’s market value. For example, Caterpillar (CAT) options have strike prices up to about 70% above current market price, even though expirations only extend to January of 2022. Similarly, the furthest out expiration date for options in Square's sizable peer, MasterCard (MA), is the same as CAT in January of 2022, but the highest available strike price is about 60% above MA's current market price.

As Square breaks out here, the only reasonable thing for the market to do is issue additional options at higher strike prices. The fact that there are not already higher strike price options available is likely an indication that the market is still wholly under-appreciating the possible move Square shares could have this year, and certainly in the subsequent two years. The absence of these higher strike prices will likely correct over the Summer, as Square shares continue this break-out. As a result, the longer dated and higher strike Square options appear to be undervalued. I personally like the September 2022 $135 strike, but almost all the LEAPS have a similar shimmer to them.

Risks

Square performed poorly when the market sold off in March. As a high beta stock that is at all-time highs, it always has the potential to break down. This possibility is part of the reason Square options appear to require supplemental strike price issuances. There was no real expectation

Square is competing against behemoths in credit card and related bank transactions that will fight tooth and nail to maintain their market share. It is possible these companies will slowly destroy the profitability of these businesses in the attempt to keep them. Nonetheless, it is equally likely that one of Square’s many larger competitors would attempt to acquire it, or possibly the Cash App.

Conclusion

Square looks like it is starting to break out of a two year consolidation base, as the market comes to appreciate both the resiliency of Square’s core payment management system and the accelerated adoption of the Cash App. I believe Square’s recent market outperformance is likely to continue through the Summer. Moreover, I believe Square’s existing higher strike leaps appear to present a significant opportunity to capitalize on the probable move coming in the near-term, and possibly over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long LEAPS and common.