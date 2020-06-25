Looking at the 3M Company (MMM) is always fun - it's a qualitative company, products in hundreds of fields, with proven excellence over time. As far as investing money safely, 3M is from some perspectives as safe a placement as money can really "get".

However, the pandemic has made worse an already ongoing trend in 3M's short- to medium term sales and future earnings potential. With sales dropping, earnings growth going forward looking dimmer, it's time to once again look at this qualitative industrial conglomerate to see whether an A+ rating and a class 1 dividend stock grading is enough to warrant a continued "BUY" for the company even as prices climb back up to the 20X LTM earnings level.

Let's look into the quarterly and see where we come.

3M Company - How has the company been doing?

We've had a quarterly report, but more relevantly, we've also had a slew of news about company sales during and following the worst of the pandemic. Because of this, now is a pretty good time to write an update here and see where we are going forward.

(Source: People's Dispatch)

3M has been a key actor during the corona pandemic, as the company is one of the larger and more significant manufacturers of PPE. Whenever i visit a hospital or care home, the staff are usually wearing some kind of 3M product, usually in the form of a mask. The company's N-95 masks are a key component of response in many geographies when it comes to the pandemic. During the crisis, conflicts have ensued as USA at times has blocked exports of such products to certain geographies to safeguard their own supply.

(Source: 1Q20 Presentation)

3M has also had trouble meeting the overwhelming demand for such products during the pandemic (Source: The Business journals). Despite increased production, delivering over 100M masks per month (see above), this has far from satisfied the global demand for at least this part of 3M's products in this current climates. These trends really characterize how the quarter's results have developed - and how we can expect future quarters to go.

Results, when viewed on a comparative basis, for 1Q20, were not all that bad. The company recorded:

Sales increase of 2.7% YoY

Organic local-currency sales growth of 0.3%

GAAP EPS of $2.22, with an operating cash flow increase of 16% YoY and FCF up 40% due, in part, to favorable comps.

The company, like all other companies (for the most part) did pull its 2020 guidance. Instead, 3M focuses on emphasizing the parts of its organization that are tailor-made to handle such a crisis. The company's vertical integration with both supply chains, operations and processes close to both customers and sourcing has guaranteed that 3M hasn't had any resource shortage to manufacture its products.

3M's capabilities in the US are naturally on the forefront here, with 76 plants across the nation, and 26 massive distribution centers spread across the country. International capabilities are equally impressive, with plants and distribution in 54 nations and R&D in both Asia and Europe. Over 75% of these plants and centers were fully operational as of the end of April, during what could be considered part of the worst of COVID-19.

Like, again, most companies, 3M has focused on cost-cutting since the pandemic started to spread with up to $400M in savings expected for 2Q20 alone. 2Q20 is going to be presented in about 3-4 weeks from the timing of this article. Aside from cost-cutting, the company has also cut share buybacks despite the low stock price. 3M, as expected, remains committed to its dividend as part of its capital allocation and has no plans to cut or adjust it.

Let's look at results on a more granular level. Because while certain regions performed excellently in terms of sales, others did not. Sales in the Americas was excellent - but dropped 4% in Asia. While we can account a $100M organic sales growth related purely to respirators for the quarter, which accounted in turn for sales growth in the respective segment (with 6.2% YoY sales growth in consumer and 2.2% in safety and industrial), segments such as transportation and electronics dropped more than 3% YoY.

(Source: 3M 1Q20 Presentation)

COVID-19 has created an interesting market - one where a company like 3M excels in key sales areas, but sees significant and likely a holding weakness in others - see above. Geographically speaking, China has been a horrible performer in 1Q20 and looks even worse going forward at the time of 1Q20 estimates. At the time of 1Q20, there were reports of sales weakness of nearly 11% YoY for the geography.

In the end, however, what matters is long-term stability, capital structure, and overall safety of the company. While this has been spoken to by others, this is my take on it.

3M has a very strong capital structure with $4.5B in Cash or equivalents as of the end of 1Q20. Debt was issued at around 3.2%, which for circumstances over there is quite excellent (even if it can't compare with the sub-1% rates some European companies currently operate at). The company does have some debt maturities during this year - $1.2B - but these are well-covered by company available cash. It's, compared to other companies, really a non-issue.

Combine this with the company's credit rating, history, and overall market position, and you have a business that even by conservative standards and safeties can be considered "good" - though that shouldn't of course be any secret to investors or those interested in 3M.

(Source: 3M Sweden)

When we look at guidance in the short term, things look fairly bad. 3M expects 2Q20, which is set to be reported in the coming weeks, as the weakest quarter and most impacted by COVID-19. We've been able to seen signals of this in company news - with April sales dropping 11% and May sales dropping even more at 20%. This has kept the share price from rising much further, and we can also expect the coming quarterly to put further pressure on this company.

3M Company is currently a story of two worlds - the long-term perspective, where things look excellent over an investment period of 20-40 years, as the company occupies an enviable, dominant market position in several segments and is very likely set to outperform in the very long term. There is, however, the short term to consider. And things over the next 1-2 years aren't looking particularly exciting.

Let's look at what I mean by that.

3M Company - What is the Valuation?

Let me start this off by clearly saying that I'm not as favorably inclined as some are to 3M at this valuation when looking at the short-term perspective.

3M currently trades at an average weighted P/E ratio of around 18.5X , and this is for a company that's expected to essentially drop in earnings in a way that gives it an average earnings growth of barely 2% as we move forward to at least 2022. Because of this, the company currently trades at an NTM P/E ratio of almost 19.5X. A truly premium valuation for a company that isn't exactly expected to blow up in terms of earnings - or even maintain a very positive earnings growth rate - until 2022.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Because of such unfavorable s, even valuing the company at a historical premium, the potential upside is slim no matter which way you slice it - unless you start expecting well-above forecast levels of earnings.

I don't deal in hopes and I try to avoid too much speculation, however, so any such hopeful scenario is one I won't even consider at this stage.

My expectation, given what we're seeing, is that the positive trends from the sales increases in PPE and other segments positively affected by COVID-19 will serve to limit the potential downside from the sales and earnings decline in other, negatively affected segments.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The core question becomes, in whether to invest or no, if the above-viewed premium valuation that previously was an established trend for many years, is justified going forward. My answer to that, again, is no. The market premium was, as I see it, a result of a good earnings growth trend, which we can see was broken a few years back. Going forward, and expecting the recovery after the Pandemic, MMM is set to grow much more modestly - and consequently, I don't see any real justification for a continued, high premium that we've seen for years.

I give the company some leeway in its valuation given its market position and consider a price or valuation of 16-17.5X of earnings. I do consider 2020E earnings to not be all that representative, however, and would put a fair average estimate of earnings between 2020E and 2021E, giving us a 17.5X P/E valuation of ~$150-$152/share based on such estimates.

Given the share price we're seeing today, this means that I consider 3M to be barely at fair value, allowing for a premium valuation of 17.5X earnings and an average between 2020E and 2021E earnings.

Based on earnings and conservative forecasts, I don't view this as all that appealing a prospect for investment, when considered in relation to other potential investment opportunities today.

So while 3M from a structural and fundamental standpoint is an extremely good and conservative business, with a history that is the envy of many, the fact is that today's valuation for the company, compared to other stocks which are buyable, isn't appealing here. It's barely undervalued, and the upside is extremely limited from a conservative point of view or estimates.

Thesis

Do not misunderstand. I consider 3M to be an excellent company and an appealing business to own long-term. That is why I hold a significant stake in the company in my own portfolio - albeit at a far lower cost basis than $150/share. I'm very pleased with my around 4% YoC here and will take my dividends as they come. The company is a clear Class 1 stock, and the long-term potential is undeniable.

That being said, this article is about 3M's current appeal - to which I say, there are companies being offered which are far more appealing than a company offering a 2-3% potential annual return at conservative estimates going forward 2-3 years. That alone is why in the end, I choose to pass on this particular opportunity for the time being despite this company being essentially "fairly" valued based on such estimates.

It would be an excellent place to "stash your cash", were there no alternatives to do so. Being that we're in a relatively crazy market with undervaluations being available to the left and right - I point you to my recent articles if you wonder just what companies I mean here - my suggestion for investors would be to look elsewhere for market-beating returns at this juncture. Once earnings hit, things may go further south, and you may indeed be able to pick up 3M Company at a far better long-term rate of return, given a lower entry point.

Because of this, 3M is a Neutral "HOLD", or at the very best an extremely weak "BUY", given the current trends.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.