Over the past year, the United States 12-Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) has taken a small hit with the price of the ETF dropping by a little over 11%. While this drop has certainly been difficult for some investors, I ultimately believe that UNL represents a superior gas ETF and that now is a strong time to buy the commodity.

Natural Gas Markets

If you've been watching the short-term performance charts of natural gas, then at the time of writing, you're likely noticing the strong selloff in gas.

This strong selloff may come as a surprise to many investors, but it largely has to do with a few key data points in short-term gas fundamentals.

To understand why today has seen such strong selling, we only need to take a look at this week's inventory release.

Today we saw the EIA report a build of 120 BCF which was the largest build seen in this week of the year for several years. Immediately following the release, natural gas started collapsing and is doing so at an accelerated pace.

It is my belief that this selling is short-sighted and ultimately this decrease in the price of gas serves as a strong buying point. The reason for my bullish has to do with a broader look at the underlying gas fundamentals which are impacting both supply and demand and will likely play out over the next few quarters.

My basic thesis is this: natural gas production has been hammered by poor prices and the longer the trend of declining prices continues, the greater the rally we will ultimately see in gas once demand surpasses available supply.

As you can see in the following chart, there is a direct correction mechanism between changes and rigs and changes in price: when rigs fall to a certain point, price ultimately starts rising until rigs are economic once again (as seen in 2016).

We are in the midst of a historic collapse in the natural gas rig count with the overall number of rigs actively drilling for gas at some of the lowest level seen in decades.

This drop in drilling activity is so extreme that the EIA is expecting gas production to decline for at least the next two years.

Seen from the supply and demand balance perspective, the EIA is expecting this drop in production to lead to overall weight on the balance as seen by greater draws and slower builds (compare the high of the bars in 2021 to 2020 in the following chart: decline versus last year is bullish).

As if that weren't enough, NOAA is expecting the summer to remain hot with above-normal temperatures expected during peak power burn season.

It is important to remember that natural gas demand is primarily grouped along the East, Gulf, and West Coasts which means that we should watch these regions to see where demand will primarily swing the most in response to weather. Given that we are expecting to see a hotter-than-normal summer, the total demand for power burn will continue to increase which will almost certainly lead us to another record-breaking amount of gas used into electric power over the season.

Ultimately, the key metric I'm monitoring is the year-over-year change in natural gas inventories. This metric is useful for two reasons. First off, it strips out the seasonality present in gas fundamentals. Gas is very seasonal in nature in that clear and predictable patterns can be seen in the overall inventory number which makes a removal of the seasonality necessary to truly understand what is happening under the surface.

And the second reason I am looking at the year-over-year change in stocks is that there is a direct correlation between price changes and this metric.

What the above chart essentially communicates is that when gas inventories start to fall on a seasonal basis, gas price starts to rise. And the converse is true in which rising inventories tend to see falling prices. In this light, today's ~8-9% drop in natural gas price makes sense because we saw a larger-than-normal build.

Going forward, I expect that over the next few quarters, the EIA's forecast will play itself out in the form of dropping production met with recovering demand. This ultimately will pressure inventories lower on a seasonally-adjusted basis which will likely lead to higher gas prices. For these reasons, I suggest buying UNL at this time in anticipation of this price rise.

UNL's Methodology

Earlier in this article I mentioned that UNL has what I believe to be a superior methodology versus alternatives. The reason why I say this is that it is one of the only natural gas ETPs which is focused around reduction of roll yield and its methodology allows it to be protected from a good degree of the losses suffered by other gas ETPs.

The key idea behind roll yield is that futures prices converge towards spot prices in most markets. Since natural gas is almost always in contango (front contract higher than the spot price), roll yield is generally negative for holders of gas futures. Basically, since long gas traders are holding futures priced above spot, through time, futures converge by declining in value versus the spot price.

There is another tendency at work and that is that roll yield tends to be most heavily felt in the front of the curve. The reason for this is that at the end of a month, the front contract in essence becomes the spot commodity so any difference in price between the front contract and the spot erodes to be around zero at expiry. However, for futures contracts several months out, the only impact from roll yield is likely to be a very slight contraction in price.

UNL holds 12 months of futures contracts which means that only around 1/12th of its exposure is heavily exposed to roll yield as the front converges to spot. Ultimately, this means that UNL tends to outperform other ETPs in terms of roll and allows investors to capture broad-themes in gas with less noise.

As an additional benefit, since UNL is holding the full 12-month curve, you can actually benefit by changes in the shape of the futures curve without the spot price of gas actually rallying. What I mean by this is that movements in the level of backwardation or contango seen across the various futures contracts will be reflected through to UNL's holdings.

For example, in the above chart, you'll notice that the 2021 period is in backwardation when compared to 2022. As I see it, this is because natural gas traders have been pricing in the fundamentals noted in our prior section by putting more long positions on in the 2021 period with offsetting transactions likely seen in 2022 (or beyond). Since UNL is holding futures all the way out into 2021, it is benefiting from this trade as the backwardation is priced into the market.

Ultimately, I believe that the spot price of natural gas will rise and that traders in most gas ETPs will profit over the next few quarters. However, given UNL's superior rolling methodology for trading natural gas, I recommend it at this time versus alternatives.

Conclusion

Gas fundamentals continue to march towards bullishness as production declines and demand recovers. UNL's superior methodology allows it to reduce roll yield while exposing it to broad gas fundamental themes. Buying gas at this time makes for a solid trade despite recent weakness seen in short-term fundamentals.

