And so my longer-term outlook for tanker names is for soft market conditions ahead.

That phase is ending with the rebiound in oil demand.

Tanker names collapsed early in the year and then were helped by demand for floating storage.

The coronavirus has both helped and hurt tanker rates and shipping names in 2020. Initially, its adverse impact on oil demand disrupted tanker traffic. But the collapse in world demand led to a surge in floating storage, which supported tanker rates.

Now, floating storage is peaking and the demand to use tankers for floating storage is hurting tanker fixtures, and in turn, shipping names. Looking into the future, lagging demand for oil through 2021 implies a lower demand for tanker transportation, and tanker equities have been crushed.

At Boslego Risk Services (BRS), I have taken short positions in two tanker equities in 2020, Euronav (EURN) and Nordic American Tankers (NAT). I went short EURN from January 13th to March 25th…

EURN YTD Performance

Source: Seeking Alpha.

…and short NAT from May 12th and currently remain short (June 24th).

NAT YTD Performance

Source: Seeking Alpha.

My cumulative gain in 2020 is about 47%.

Perma-bull tanker investors have a rough start to 2020 with names declining in what was forecast to be a strong year for tankers because of the implementation of IMO 2020 at the beginning of the year. But EURN collapsed prior to the coronavius information being known and so blaming the adverse effects of the virus on one's early 2020 performance is totally unjustified.

Floating Storage

Toward the end of March, crude oil futures prices flipped from backwardation to contango as storage tanks filled due to a collapse in world oil demand. This prompted my closing the EURN short trade March 25th.

The pending demand for tankers to store oil lifted and supported tanker rates, leading to higher values in tanker names.

But futures market contango peaked in late May, as concerns over available storage dissipated once the OPEC+ production cut went into effect. This was my signal to short NAT, which had surged in early May.

According to EIA’s June Short-Term Energy Outlook:

Floating storage volumes have already begun declining as global supply and demand balances return to equilibrium. After reaching 181 million barrels in the week of May 15, floating volumes fell to 178 million barrels on May 22 and 164 million barrels on May 29. Tanker rates have also declined, which is often a leading indicator of floating storage volumes because charter rates are set in advance of physical loading. Although tanker rates rose in March and remained elevated throughout most of April, rates declined sharply in late April. The benchmark rate to ship crude oil on the Arabian Gulf to Japan route aboard a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) declined from $6.48/b on April 22 to $1.97/b on June 4.”

If history is a guide, the drop in floating storage should cause tanker rates to drop.

Longer-Term Outlook

Although the collapse in world oil demand is expected to be relieved as economies re-open and people return to work, the EIA forecast shows an extended loss in world oil demand through 2021. Lower oil demand implies a lower demand for the tankers needed to transport it, and therefore an extended period of soft market rates.

Conclusions

I therefore intend to hold my NAT short position with an objective of around $2.50, where it touched in March. Of course, I will continue to monitor market conditions closely and will change-up my positioning if conditions warrant.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.