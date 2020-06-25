I happily exited the stock with a small profit - and re-learned the old lesson: Always, always, always do enough due diligence to understand and be comfortable with your investment.

LPSN has a long track record record of financial mediocrity, but Street analysts believe COVID-19 has allowed it to turn the proverbial corner.

The company makes software tools that automate the interface between client companies and their customers, but they’re not really powered by artificial intelligence.

I bought LPSN as an investment on the flimsiest of wishy-washy reasons and of necessity turned it into a trade.

I am an experienced 3 to 5-year value-oriented investor, but I confess to turning an "investment" bought on the flimsiest of wishy-washy reasons into a trade. I spent maybe a minute reviewing the most basic information about the company. I pulled the trigger - and waited for a few days berating myself for being an utter, complete idiot. The stock? LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

What's LivePerson?

I will grant that LivePerson, Inc. is at least a reasonable company to consider for an investment. This high-tech New York, New York company has been around since 1995 and reported sales of about $300 million over the past twelve months. The company develops and sells conversational commerce solutions - notably, chatbots powered by what the company calls artificial intelligence.

This is the demonstration concierge chatbot on their splash page. With standard requests, I am certain the chatbot would have been very useful, but it's just a decision tree of canned responses, not artificial intelligence. If you want to learn about AI, I suggest you watch a few of MIT researcher Lex Fridman's videos on YouTube.

Broken down quickly, here are LPSN's main products:

Chatbots: Software to automate messaging conversations. A chatbot can answer basic questions about a company's product or service, provide links or suggestions with more information or notify an actual company representative to contact you.

Messaging Channels: Software that "links" a company to its customers on whatever channel (Mobile App Messaging, Web Messaging, Apple Business Chat, SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google RCS) and by whatever means (messaging, email) they contact the company, i.e., the pipeline to the chatbot.

Call to Message: Your phone call to a company is answered by a chatbot.

LiveEngage: An "enterprise class and cloud-based" workstation to manage all aspects of customer contact via messaging and email including contact, monitoring, reporting and security.

I have not the slightest doubt that these are all solutions of varying degrees of effectiveness for real-world problems faced by all sorts of businesses.

Why Did I Buy Shares in LPSN?

Almost every time I pay even the slightest attention to Jim Cramer, disaster follows. Here is the very moment that sent me off to buy LPSN.

For context, over the past few months, I have been 1) de-risking and 2) modernizing my portfolio, so at times, I have been engaged in simultaneously raising cash, investing in established rock solid businesses and adding exposure to companies developing the products and technologies of the future; biotech, robotics, nano-tech, artificial intelligence, etc. So, here's this company with growing revenue that's a pure play on chatbots and artificial intelligence. It's loved by 14 of the 16 analysts that follow the company. Perfect. I bought on May 13, 2020, at $37.00 per share.

Reality Bites

After I owned LPSN, I decided to review the financials in-depth. You might think this is a strange order of operations for someone who has bought and sold stocks for more than 30 years - and you'd be right. Here's what I found:

So, I owned shares in a company that grew revenues at a respectable annual average of 11.5% for a decade, but grew expenses at an even faster 18.0% over the same period. And, over the past seven years, produced:

No operating income

Growing net losses

Single-digit or negative EBITDA

Declining cash from operations

What did I buy? A 25-year-old company incapable of generating operating income, forget net income, for the past seven years! Most recent annual results? A net loss of $96.1 million or negative $1.80 per share for 2019. Annual cash from operations? Negative $59.2 million. Most recent quarterly results? A net loss of $37.0 million or negative $0.57 per share. To be fair, although quarterly operating income was negative $30.3 million, the company did generate $4.3 million in cash from operations, but overall, this company cannot be called a financial success.

How does LPSN survive? There has been weakly positive cash from operations each year (until 2019), net issuance of stock, and in 2019, the issuance of $230.0 million in debt in the form of 0.75% convertible notes due in 2024.

This is a company with an approximately $2.5 billion market cap.

The Rosy Scenario

Is there a cogent investment case to be made for LPSN? Yes, if you believe 1Q 2020 was when the company turned the proverbial corner - and you don't care about GAAP profitability or the roughly 5% dilution overhang from the convertible notes (although very expensively hedged).

For 1Q 2020, LPSN's total revenue increased 18% over the prior year quarter to $78.1 million. The company signed 130 deals in the first quarter, an increase of 10% year over year, but 74 of these deals were pursuant to existing customer contracts. Here's CEO and founder Rob LoCascio's statement about 1Q 2020:

The COVID crisis was a wake-up call that the legacy call center model is a relic and incapable of supporting a remote from home workforce. Whereas the corporate world turned to video conferencing applications to support office workers, LiveEngage is filling the void for the contact center. We are seeing Conversational Commerce adoption trends accelerate with many of our customers, and a new normal is emerging where brands are leading with AI-powered messaging built and managed by work from home agents. Clearly, there are macro-environmental risks to navigate, but our vision is more relevant than ever, and we are well positioned to come through this crisis a stronger company.

Guidance for 2020 was relatively strong with a revenue forecast of $340 million to $355 million or 17% to 22% growth. The company expects 2Q 2020 revenue in a range of $83.0 million to $85.0 million, up 17% to 20% over 2Q 2019 and 6% to 9% over 1Q 2020. Guidance also included a 2020 adjusted EBITDA range of $3.5 million to $10.5 million and 2Q 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million to $2.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA factors out stock-based compensation, expected to be $58.3 million in 2020, rather large for company with LPSN's financial track record.

LPSN boils down to a small cap niche-product growth story. You need to believe that its time has come after wandering in the financial wilderness for 25 years. Want a bigger, safer profitable company with heavy duty AI research and revenue growth of 24% a year? Ever heard of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)?

But… Artificial Intelligence!

To date, in 2020, the company was named to Fast Company's List of the Most Innovative Companies, won the Best Customer Service Solution of 2020 for its Conversation Builder tool as part of the annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards and a Gold Stevie award also for Conversation Builder. Some of the $82.1 million LPSN spent on R&D in 2019 is obviously finding its way directly into the company's products. These awards are for very useful software tools that automate the interface between the client company and its customers, but they're not really powered by artificial intelligence.

Other companies are spending huge amounts on artificial intelligence R&D. Money spent does not equal success, but it's no secret that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) invested $1.0 billion in Open AI alone, not to mention its other initiatives. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reportedly had spent $3.9 billion on AI as of more than two years ago and has been willing to fund $500 million annual losses at its Deep Mind unit. The familiar Google Assistant, Siri, Alexa and Cortana applications are all farther along the path to true AI than any messaging chatbot.

A Happy Ending to the Cautionary Tale

I admit to being totally out-of-step with the Street on LPSN. According to Seeking Alpha, of 16 analysts, 11 are very bullish, 3 are bullish and 2 are neutral, but I've never heard of most of the firms the analysts represent. As for me, I see a money-losing company with some chatbots that has a 25-year track record of financial mediocrity. It might have very well at long last turned the corner as COVID-19 kills off the traditional call center and chatbots spew profits, but all I could think of was how to find a greater fool to take my shares at a higher price.

I watched with dismay as the stock drifted down to around $32.00 per share in mid-June. I lit a candle to the memory of Jesse Livermore. And then, on June 22, 2020, I sold my entire position at $38.16 per share, a 3.1% gain in a month-plus.

That's not the whole story. In interim trading as of the date of this article, LPSN hit $39.48 per share, but I am completely at peace with missing out on greater profits. LPSN is for other investors, not me. I re-learned the old lesson of always, always, always doing enough due diligence to understand and be comfortable with your investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.