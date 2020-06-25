While I think Berkshire will still reward investors handsomely in the future, I'm skeptical of the ability of the conglomerate to outperform the market.

There are a few macro-economic developments that make it hard for Berkshire to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities.

Berkshire Hathaway's market performance in the last 4 decades has been truly spectacular, but the S&P 500 index won the battle in the last 10 years.

I am saying "no" to investing in Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

In case you felt the author of this article is anti-Buffett by reading the title, let me clear your doubts by confirming that I believe Warren Buffett is the greatest investor the world has ever seen. What's more, I believe he would remain the same even if Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. was to underperform the broad market in the next decade. But, at the same time, I am bold enough to believe that the presence of Buffett at the helm of Berkshire is not an investment thesis. There's a lot of chatter about Buffett missing the rally, but I'm more worried about the conglomerate's asset allocation strategy. In particular, I believe the high exposure to the banking sector will prove to be a drag on the performance of Berkshire Hathaway stock in the next few years for reasons discussed in this analysis. In addition, I will discuss a few other macro developments that could limit Berkshire's ability to beat the market.

The lost decade

Warren Buffett has time and again advised novice investors to seek the shelter of passive index funds. In fact, an index fund might help new investors ride the market gyrations better in comparison to bearing the onus of making investment decisions on a daily basis. At the same time, Buffett never really invested in ETFs or passive products until last February, and his success has always been tied to being a step ahead of the rest of the market. One need not look beyond the below chart to realize how Buffett, Munger, and Co. have successfully beaten the market consistently.

Data by YCharts

If we are to narrow the timeline to the last 10 years, however, the results might baffle an investor. As legendary as Buffett might be, investing in the S&P 500 index would have proven to be the better decision since the fallout of the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

The more important question is whether Berkshire will underperform in the next decade as well.

The portfolio allocation sends a warning signal

At the end of the first quarter, the financial services sector accounted for 37% of Berkshire's investment portfolio. Apple Inc. (AAPL) remains the largest holding of the conglomerate with a portfolio weighting of around 35.5%, but Buffett continues to believe in a few large banks as well. Here's a snapshot of Berkshire's portfolio as of March 31.

Name Portfolio weighting Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 11.19% Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 5.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.96% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 2.6% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 1.53%

Source: GuruFocus

Berkshire did cut some of these holdings recently, primarily to ensure its ownership remains below the 10% threshold. The sale of Goldman Sachs (GS), however, was a major move as Berkshire reduced its holding by approximately 84%. Even after these voluntary and regulatory dispositions, over two-thirds of the portfolio is still tied to the success of the financial services industry.

In comparison, the S&P 500 index has an exposure of just over 10% to the financials sector.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

If you are not yet worried about this difference in the portfolio mix of the index and Berkshire Hathaway, you need to look at the earnings growth expectations for each of these business sectors.

Source: Refinitiv

Behind the energy sector, financials are expected to deliver the second-worst earnings growth numbers through the first quarter of 2021. The performance of the technology, communication services, and healthcare sectors is expected to be much better in comparison, which sets a platform for the S&P 500 index to continue to trade on high multiples in the foreseeable future.

To give you more clarity on this matter, I thought it best to include the below snapshot of Q1 earnings as well. As you can see, the S&P 500 reported a decline of earnings to the tune of 12.7%, whereas the financial services sector earnings declined a staggering 37.9%.

Source: Refinitiv

The banking sector could become cheaper and trade at a significant discount to the broad market, leading to disappointing returns for investors.

There's no catalyst for bank stocks to break out higher

If investing was all about identifying and investing in cheap stocks, any investor would have easily made big bucks. Unfortunately, there are a lot of complications involved in the process. A cheap stock might be cheap for a reason, and in most cases, it's a lack of future growth opportunities. The challenge is to identify cheap or fairly priced stocks with catalysts that could drive the market value of the company substantially higher within the scope of our investment time horizon. Banks, in my opinion, lack this kind of a catalyst.

It's not 2008 all over again, thankfully. Banks are in much better shape and the Fed has done its part in ensuring the industry remains well-funded to weather economic storms such as what we are experiencing today in the form of a virus-induced recession.

Now, to the unpleasant part.

The interest rate environment is not supportive for banks to expand their profit margins. Since the mid-1980s, the Fed funds rate has remained in a downward trend even though the American economy reached new heights. The net interest margin of U.S. banks has suffered as a result.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Even though major banks have done a tremendous job in diversifying their revenue streams since the global financial crisis, these institutions still depend on interest income to a degree that makes net interest margin expansion an important recipe for success.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apart from The Bank of New York Mellon, all other institutions in question have generated over 50% of their revenue for 2019 through net interest income. This goes on to highlight the importance of the ability of banks to expand their net interest margins, which would be an uphill battle in the coming years.

The dot plot released by the Fed a couple of weeks ago indicates near-zero interest rates could be a feature through the end of 2022. Things could, of course, change depending on the pace inflation would pick up in the coming quarters but the fact of the matter is that banks are starting from behind.

Dot plot released on June 10

Source: The Federal Reserve

A hike in rates would have been the perfect catalyst for bank stocks to head higher, but that doesn't seem to be happening any time soon.

To reiterate, I do not doubt that banks will continue to grow. I am, however, skeptical of bank profits growing faster than the index.

So, am I seeing something Buffett does not?

I had a good laugh at the thought myself! In short, not at all. I believe the Oracle of Omaha knows much more than I do about the outlook for banks. The one advantage I have over Buffett, however, is the scale and size of my portfolio. In comparison to Berkshire Hathaway's 200 billion dollar-portfolio (without accounting for cash), my portfolio looks like a small fish in the ocean. For me, every investment decision bears substantial opportunity costs. For Berkshire Hathaway, it might not. If you really think of it, Berkshire has been sitting on billions of dollars in cash for quite some time due to a lack of attractive investment opportunities. Even if Buffett was to see that banks would underperform in the future, it does not make sense to liquidate any of his holdings as investing in banks would still be better than sitting on cash.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management dumped its Berkshire Hathaway holding last month, and this is what Ryan Israel, a partner at the fund who oversaw the investment in Berkshire, said in an investor call on May 27.

We think it's a very different environment than when we made the investment in Berkshire a year ago. We continue to think Berkshire will be a strong investment over the long term, but we also think the current environment means there may be more than typical opportunities for us to see very high-returning investments

Later on, Bill Ackman said during the same call:

The one advantage we have versus Berkshire is just relative scale. Berkshire has the problem, if you will, of deploying $130 billion of capital or some fraction of that number is still a very large number relative to the liquidity available in buying one equity at a time.

This, exactly, is my thinking as well. Even though Berkshire Hathaway will continue to reward investors in the long run, I see many other high-growth opportunities that are more compelling. Contrary to Berkshire and Buffett, I have very limited access to capital which makes it difficult for me to invest in all the promising ideas.

It's not as easy as it used to be

The success of the conglomerate is dependent on the ability of the company to strategically invest in lucrative opportunities that are seemingly overlooked by other market participants. In recent years, pumping money into undervalued stocks or sectors has become a difficult and complicated task as a result of the massive liquidity in the market.

An anomaly between the economic reality and the market value of a company could occur as a result of undervaluation or overvaluation. The massive liquidity pumped into the market by many agencies such as investment management companies has resulted in many anomalies occurring at the overvalued end. Think about the plethora of investment strategies now covered by both active and passive funds. The brains behind the managing of these funds are quick to identify potentially undervalued companies, and this has led to fierce competition among money managers in the recent past. Investors, both retail and professional, have pumped money into exchange-traded funds at a record pace as well.

Assets managed by ETFs

Source: Statista

The growth in hedge funds has added another layer of competition as well. With all the technological advancements, it's reasonable to say that U.S. markets are a lot more efficient than they used to be a couple of decades ago, and this reality should be allowed to sink in before deciding to invest in Berkshire Hathaway.

The secular growth of private equity firms, on the other hand, makes it difficult to exploit the available opportunities in this space as well.

To make matters worse for Berkshire, the Federal Reserve is pumping billions of dollars into capital markets. In addition to cutting rates, the Fed has done a lot more to pump money into American businesses and markets in a bid to save companies facing financial difficulties, and this is not good news for Berkshire either as opportunities are diminishing quicker than they are appearing.

The latest moves of the Fed

Source: American Action Forum

This massive liquidity in the market and investable assets of private and public investment firms, in my opinion, will make attractive investment opportunities rare to come by for Berkshire.

I will get on board if this happens

Even though I am skeptical of the ability of Berkshire Hathaway to beat the market in the next few years, I will continue to closely monitor future developments as I am keen on investing in class B shares at any time I see fit. For this to happen, however, I need concrete evidence of a shift in the asset allocation strategy. In particular, I would want Berkshire to do either of these two things.

Divest some of its bank holdings. Use its cash reserve of $137 billion to diversify its portfolio to growth sectors such as tech, communication services, and healthcare.

For now, I'm content in waiting on the sidelines for a better opportunity until I feel Berkshire will outperform the market.

Takeaway

The keyword I have used multiples times in this article is "underperform". I do not doubt that Buffett and his successors will make investment decisions that would increase shareholder wealth for many decades to come. For a growth investor, however, this might simply not be a good enough reason to invest in Berkshire Hathaway. Investors, for decades, have been accustomed to seeing Berkshire outperforming the broad market handsomely. Seeking Alpha is a platform where contributors and readers search for investment opportunities that could generate alpha returns or returns that beat the market. The bleak outlook for the banking sector and Berkshire's high exposure to this sector tilt the odds in favor of the index or the broad market. In addition, below are two other important factors behind my decision to wait on the sidelines.

The influx of liquidity as a result of expansionary monetary policy decisions and the investable assets of private equity firms. The possibility of growth outperforming value in the foreseeable future while earnings multiples remain at elevated levels.

Taking this conclusion into consideration, I don't think this article will bode well with Berkshire Hathaway investors. To the many investors who I presume would disagree with me, here's one timeless advice from Charlie Munger.

Life, in part, is like a poker game, wherein you have to learn to quit sometimes when holding a much-loved hand - you must learn to handle mistakes and new facts that change the odds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.