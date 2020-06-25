Animal testing for multiple sclerosis was very favorable. NASH and GvH also being pursued. And a 400 patient trial of Alzheimer's is also in the works.

A basket cancer trial of 22 different cancers is in the works to test the hypothesis that metastasis can be stopped in cancers expressing CCR5 receptor.

12 ladies with triple negative breast cancer have seen their CTC's (circulating tumor cells) go to zero in 3 to 6 weeks with a once a week injection.

Cytodyn (OTCQB:CYDY) is a triple threat or more with one drug, leronlimab.

HIV

First, is its work on HIV over the past years. Over 800 patients were tested, and since it blocks the CCR5 receptor which is HIV’s known point of entry, it works very well. A BLA (biologics license application) has been sent to the FDA for combination therapy. The next step will be to do whatever testing is required for leronlimab to be approved as a monotherapy.

It seems to have a wonderful safety profile. None of the 800 patients died or had serious side effects.

Cancer

Secondly, they tried it against cancer. Triple negative breast cancer. So far, 12 ladies have seen their CTC’s (circulating tumor cells) drop to zero with a once a week injection over three to six weeks. It was this striking result that attracted me to the company. Once again, it seems to be the CCR5 receptor that is at the center of all the mischief.

The company decided to expand its exploration to other cancers with expression of CCR5 in a basket trial against 22 different kinds of cancers to see if the effect against metastasis plays out in all of those cases. There are only 30 patients anticipated in this trial, so this is just a feeler, a test of the hypothesis that if a cancer expresses the CCR5 receptor, that leronlimab may be able to halt metastasis or more. The "or more" is that results in the breast cancer trial seem to indicate that anti-angiogenesis is in play, in which construction of blood vessels that feed a tumor is halted. Also, it was reported that macrophages can be re-polarized. Macrophages are white blood cells which "eat" viruses, bacteria, fungi, cancer cells, and parasites. Apparently, they are either pro-inflammatory or anti-inflammatory. Leronlimab can re-polarize macrophages from pro-inflammatory into the anti-inflammatory type.

Coronavirus, Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2

Thirdly, researcher Bruce Patterson, formerly of Stanford and Northwestern, felt that this same CCR5 receptor might have a role in the cytokine storms that are killing people with the coronavirus. After all, if it blocks the CCR5 receptor, known to create cytokine and chemokine mischief, maybe it would work. He made his case to the CEO Nader Pourhassan, and he and the board have followed him into this unknown territory. Apparently, it regulates over-responsive immune systems, and in addition, reduces the viral load. So, they have been having pretty good luck against Covid, although in the serious cases there are usually other conditions which makes interpretation of results more complicated.

Here is a summary of the anecdotal experience the company has had with serious and critical EIND patients as of April 30, 2020.

CytoDyn Reports Strong Results from eIND COVID-19 Patients Treated with Leronlimab; Majority of Patients Have Demonstrated Remarkable Recoveries

There was a conference call on June 11, 2020, and you can listen to it here: Drs. Pourhassan and Kelly of CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call to Provide Updates on COVID-19 Phase 2 and 3 Trials, NASH, BLA for HIV and Manufacturing of Leronlimab in 2020-2021

In that conference call, the company announced that they have filled-out the enrollment of the goal of 75 patients in their double blind study of mild-to-moderate cases of their coronavirus trial, and that final enrollment may be as high as 85 or more. As I understand it, they need to get a couple weeks of results for these last enrollees, so they will not report any findings until July. At that time they will also reveal the interim results of their study with seriously ill patients. The FDA at that point will direct them about the need for further testing. For a discussion of statistical probabilities governing these trials look at Jannik Reiner's piece.

If the results are better than remdesivir or dexamethasone, pressure will be intense to approve it for sale.

Moreover, the FDA gave Cytodyn the advice to end its EIND/compassionate use, and focus on enrolling patients in its double blind studies, which seems to put an additional burden on the FDA themselves.

There have been deaths in the EIND/compassionate use cases, but once again it may be difficult to parse out the cause of death in such cases. For example, seven out of eleven cases at Montefiore Hospital were transplant cases where the patients were on an immuno-suppressive regime. It would probably be the contention of Dr. Bruce Patterson that even in these cases, the blood work will show improvement even as the patient dies (of the virus, or something else, or something else combined with the virus). But with the good safety results in the 800 patients studied for HIV, and if the safety results in the mild to moderate are good, and efficacy results are also good, then it would be stretch to implicate leronlimab in death of the severe cases.

Pourhassan said that major drug companies are waiting to see these results for possible partnering, and presumably, to make offers for the company.

Pourhassan also said that enough of the drug could be produced to sell $2.5 billion worth of the drug this year, and if it can produce 6 million vials next year, that could generate sales of $9 billion for 2021, which would be astounding for a company with no sales at present, and creates the need for partners for distribution.

But it is important to note that there is a lot of activity in the coronavirus therapy area, so one cannot assume profits until the test results come in. A lot was made out of Remdesivir which can reduce the numbers of days sick from 15 to 11, but which does not move the needle on mortality. The steroid dexamethasone was revealed this week to be the first drug that moves the needle on mortality. "For patients on ventilators, it cut the risk of death from 40% to 28%. For patients needing oxygen, it cut the risk of death from 25% to 20%."

On Thursday, Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) revealed that it reduces viral load 95% to 97%. I presume this was an in vitro study, but the way the announcement was formulated, it is difficult to assess its meaning, though I take it to be a forward development. Sorrento (SRNE) has says it has a solution, and Mesoblast (MESO) has said its stem cell approach may work. Perhaps more good news is on the way, which we can all look forward to.

As far as viral load goes, Cytodyn researcher, Dr. Bruce Patterson, had revealed previously that the viral load goes down with leronlimab, but according a TED Talk he gave on June 18, the viral load has gone down to zero after 14 days. The proof will be in the data.

With the availability of things like dexamethasone and leronlimab, that should make human challenge trials for vaccines less scary, and should speed the overall health of the nation.

In the end if the results are considerably better with leronlimab than with dexamethasone, then I think many, many patients will opt for the better medication. Once again, the data will determine this.

Even if other suitable medications narrows the need for leronlimab, it does not feel important to this observer. Breast cancer and HIV, are enough to support enormous sales. The company estimates that HIV sales could be from $1.2 billion when it is used in combination therapy to $12 billion in monotherapy sales. And that breast cancer sales for triple negative patients could be as much as $60 billion. Further studies are in the works.

Other Possibilities

There is, for example, interest in a 400 patient trial of leronlimab for Alzheimer's. I heard talk of the blood brain barrier, but I do not understand the method of action here. Presumably, cytokines and chemokines may be creating mischief in the brain - inflammation, but without further explanation, I would not make this my reason to buy CYDY.

But there are plenty of other reasons to buy. The company announced a Phase II trial for NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) in a three arm study of 90 patients.

Revealed in the conference calls was that animal trials for multiple sclerosis (MS) were excellent. Graft versus Host disease (GvH) is being pursued. It is an embarrassment of riches.

And, above all, let's not forget those 12 ladies with metatastic triple negative breast cancer who have seen their CTC's (circulating tumor cells) drop to zero after 3 to 6 weeks with a once a week injection. That is a stunning, staggering finding which should not be forgotten by investors hungry for good coronavirus results. For me, Covid-19 is a distraction, but the management felt that if it worked, it was something they should do for the nation.

It was something of a shock to this writer, after writing multiple articles, to learn that there were other CCR5 blockers in progress that I was not aware of. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is working on their compound aplaviroc, Schering-Plough, now Merck (NYSE:MRK), is working on vicriviroc, and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has maraviroc, which has been approved by the FDA, and is useful against the inflammatory response in strokes (and may which explain why leronlimab works against coagulation in coronavirus). You can further your education on CCR5 by looking at these Wikipedia articles here and here.

Conclusion

My conclusion, as of now, is that leronlimab appears to be the best of these CCR5 blockers. Cytodyn’s results have been excellent. There may be significant coronavirus sales. But after the coronavirus crisis passes, Cytodyn’s leronlimab (Vyrologix) will generate revenues from HIV, annual influenza infections, breast cancer, possibly other cancers, and possibly other conditions – NASH, GvH, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, stroke and conditions not yet identified. Given all of these possibilities, the stock price at $4 appears to be low, although there are so many shares (possibly as many as 700 million, fully-diluted) that the market cap is already up to $2 billion. The news from the coronavirus trials, if good, could see the stock double to $7 in July, and then train leaves the station. CEO Pourhassan says Big Pharma wants to see the results.

What would be a reasonable offer for Cytodyn? Two of the bigger offers in recent years were Gilead's (GILD) offer of $11.9 billion for Kite, and Celgene's (CELG) $9 billion offer for Juno. These companies's therapy is based CAR-T which is an expensive therapy. It requires taking samples, altering DNA, growing more cells. A Google search on the expense of CAR-T therapy reveals that a single CAR-T treatment can cost $375,000. It seems that the purchase price was predicated on very high payments for its service. These were research companies with no revenues at the time of purchase. These technologies may have a role if no other more simple and less expensive approach is available. But the high cost may make them vulnerable to less expensive approaches.

Leronlimab does not require this elaborate, expensive treatment of a patient's cells, no DNA tinkering, and is likely much less expensive. But as a research company, it has no revenues, and in this these companies are the same.

But let's also take a look at a much larger acquisition, Bristol Myers Squib (BMY) purchase of Celgene for $74 billion. Celgene had revenues of $26 billion, so it paid roughly 3 times revenue.

Cytodyn has identified possible revenues:

Coronavirus of $9 billion

HIV of up to $12 billion

Breast Cancer of $60 billion

But this does not include other cancers, NASH, Multiple Sclerosis, and GvH (and Alzheimer's if it proves out). The numbers cited above come to $81 billion, if the company continues to operate on its own for five years, it may very well generate revenues of $100 billion, and multiplying it out, 3x would be $300 billion. No company has that kind of cash, so the company would have to agree to a merger with shares passing from the buyer to CYDY.

It seems to me that it would take a rather aggressive offer to nail down this company before it is no longer in any company's price range, say an offer on the order of $20-$50 billion, or possibly more. And even this kind of offer will require shares, so an examination of the buyer's prospects would be part of the whole equation. If all of the cancer possibilities work, and giving "precision medicine" the benefit of the doubt because it looks like they do know the method of action (CTC's going to zero in breast cancer makes it seem like they understand how things work; and viral load in coronavirus going to zero again makes it seem like they understand things), I think these possibilities may very well pan out, then such a price could be paid, and the buyer still have quite a bargain.

The stock over the last few days seems to be responding to their principal investigator's TED Talk, and that would be Dr. Bruce Patterson, CEO of IncellDx Inc. He has identified coronavirus as a Rantes disease, and this is something he has worked on for years. For him, this appears to be that boyscout moment where preparation meets opportunity. He says that the problem in Covid-19 is that disease goes from a virologic disease into a immune disease, and the CCL5 (Rantes) might be the marker. He thinks that leronlimab can do all three things required of a therapeutic: 1) quiet the cytokine storm which damages the lungs (but also the kidneys, liver, and the coagulation), 2) restore the immune system (to fight other bacterial or virus infections), and 3) stop the virus. View his TED Talk here.

Patterson is skeptical about vaccines. After all, we have not been able to develop a vaccine for HIV, for example. But he thinks we will have the therapeutic, leronlimab, and that can be used to treat vaccine test subjects of human challenge trials for Covid-19, who are injected with the disease to test the vaccine and end up catching the disease. And he says that dexamethasone works by turning off the immune system, which stops the over-immune response causing all the lung damage, but that leaves patients vulnerable to other infections. So it may not be ideal.

In my own mind, I am chalking up the higher stock price to the stunning breast cancer results, not Covid. Although I think most people would attribute the high prices to Dr. Bruce Patterson's TED Talk.

My discussion of buyout prices seems premature, but if in a couple of weeks there are good results on coronavirus, this may not seem quite so premature. I am basing my optimism on Patterson's review of the data. He has seen the data on the EIND's, and I'm thinking he has seen data from the double blind, and I think he can tell which patients are which just from the data. Of course, when the study is unblinded, he could be surprised, and CYDY will fall out of bed.

Moreover, my long term prospects are much more geared to the cancer possibilities than to coronavirus, which I view as a detour from the real money.

I expect the stock price to blip up if the corona trials are positive, and to advance as other developments appear. Partnerships. Any approval of leronlimab for sale for HIV. Results from other trials. However, results from the breast cancer trial and/or results from the basket cancer trial could cause a quantum leap in stock price.

I believe shareholders will do best with the company running under its own management, though I think heads could be turned by an offer of the size I have described above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY.