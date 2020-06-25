Introduction

Governments around the world have decided the only way to control the pandemic is to keep people away from one another. This has resulted in the greatest economic collapse since 1939. In these circumstances, it is not surprising that Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) has had a miserable quarter. Perhaps the only good news is that in China, there is still a housing shortage.

Many XIN investors, troubled by its lackluster stock market performance, have held on because it maintained its dividend of $1 per ADR annually. But that has now been cut. XIN apologists say at least it was not eliminated completely.

And yes, XIN's second quarter numbers are bad:

Table 1. - Quarterly Performance

The balance sheet is not all bad. Debt has been reduced slightly.

Table 2. - Balance Sheet

And there is a little good news in the US: The Osteen units are not selling. But of the remaining 38 unsold units, 26 are rented with lease terms ranging from 12 months to 24 months.

Perspective Is Needed

XIN depends primarily on what is happening in China. And as Table 3 suggests, China's economy is performing quite well relative to other countries.

Table 3. - Actual and Projected Economic Performance of Largest Countries

Source: International Monetary Fund

Dividend Reduction

As mentioned above, the dividend reduction was tough news for many long-time XIN investors. It is worth pointing out that in cutting the dividend, XIN is not alone among NYSE companies.

Table 4. - NYSE Companies Cutting or Eliminating Dividends

Source: Kiplinger, Business Insider

Conclusion

While the world is in the worst downturn since 1929, there are differences among regions and companies. XIN appears to be pretty well managed, China's recovery is underway, and there is a housing deficit in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.