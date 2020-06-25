Just when everyone thinks private prisons are about one of the safest investments during a highly uncertain environment caused by Covid-19, CoreCivic (CXW), the largest correctional facility operator in the U.S., has just delivered a major blow to investors by suspending its dividends to improve its "long-term cost of capital and shareholder value." Despite management's confidence in the reliability of the company's cash flows during the last earnings call, this unfortunate announcement came rather quickly in just over a month. As a GEO Group (GEO) shareholder myself, I can't stop asking the same question: is there going to be a dividend cut? While it does seem intuitively sensible to assume a similar decision by GEO, I would like to explore a few factors that may or may not contribute to a different outcome of the story.

The CEO has been buying

One thing that quickly differentiates GEO's situation from that of CoreCivic is the significant amount of insider buying primarily by GEO's George Zoley. Since February this year, the CEO has purchased ~670K shares at an average price of $15.34 per share totaling $10 million. This has increased Zoley's stake to 2.75 million shares, which represent ~2.3% of total shares outstanding. In contrast, there has been no record of insider buying at CoreCivic in both 2020 and 2019. In fact, the last time an insider bought a single share was back in March 2018, while subsequent actions were unanimously on the sell side. Though there are many reasons why insiders would sell stocks from children's college tuition to tax considerations, there's only one reason why corporate executives would want to buy shares of their own company: they think the stock price does not justify the fundamental value of their business hence a significant price upside can be realized.

(Source: marketbeat.com & table by author)

Given the CEO's significant skin in the game, it does not take a genius to foresee that a dividend cut will inevitably scare most income-oriented investors away and cause a dramatic decline in the stock price. As I'm writing this, the stock currently trades at an intraday price of $11.82, and Zoley has already recorded a paper loss of ~23% on all the purchases made so far this year. In fact, the average cost of Zoley's total position of 2.75 million shares is probably even higher, considering his accumulation over the last few years amidst the stock's downward trend since mid-2017. While it's fair to say that a dividend cut at GEO would be justified as debt repayment takes priority, I'm not sure if that's what the company really wants to do in an increasingly ESG-focused world where big banks have said goodbye and Wall Street analysts have stopped covering the stock. At this point, it seems as though the only way GEO can successfully market itself to the investing community is by highlighting the predictability of its cash flows and maintaining the generous dividends being offered.

Interest rates are again at all time low

Given the nature of its REIT status, GEO has to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders as dividends, which means any further expansion projects will have to be funded by debt. In other words, as long as the company is out winning new government contracts to build correctional facilities, it will have to incur new borrowings to deliver. This is the main reason why the debt pile has swelled from just less than $500 million in 2009 to over $2.7 billion in 2019, whereas total capacity grew from 57 facilities and 52,772 beds to 129 and 92,156. While the debt does seem intimidating in the backdrop of major banks from JP Morgan to Bank of America shunning the private prison sector, interest rates are again near 0% and the banking world will likely have to expand their portfolios to compensate for the reduced interest margins. This is the environment where GEO may be able to refinance its existing debt to take advantage of lower interest payments by working with smaller, less visible banks that are subject to less public scrutiny and ESG pressures. Lastly, the company, under its senior credit facility, does not have agreements to protect itself from an increase in interest rates, thereby it is free to take full advantage of lower U.S. LIBOR or any other base rates to calculate the cost of borrowing.

In addition, it is important to understand that GEO's borrowings took place because the company was able to secure long-term contracts with clear visibility and reliable recurring revenues from various government entities. This is very different from say a mall operator that also has to borrow heavily to develop a new project but faces higher variability of rent collection as hundreds of retail tenants may perform differently based on changing consumer taste. Of course, debt cannot grow forever and eventually the company will have to do something about it, but it's debatable that cutting dividends should be on top of the list above all other options from refinancing debt, reducing operating costs, delaying capital expenditures, selling non-performing assets, to issuing common stocks. If GEO follows CoreCivic's path, how will they be able to attract new investments as a company that operates in a highly distasteful space battered by prevailing sentiment? Those ESG reports may look nice, but are unlikely to change public perceptions of for-profit prisons in any meaningful way within a short timeframe.

Dumping the REIT status may not produce better results

If GEO eliminates its dividends completely and embarks on the journey to become a C-corp, as many suspect this is what CoreCivic is doing, the company will then be subject to regular corporate tax rates on its earnings. Most importantly, any future dividends it pays will no longer be tax deductible in calculating the taxable income. This means a substantial increase in tax liabilities which would in turn reduce the amount of distributions that could be made to shareholders. In addition, once the company loses its REIT status, it cannot be qualified to be taxed as a REIT for 4 years, unless entitled to relief under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Given the adverse tax effect, GEO may even have to borrow more money or liquidate some assets to meet higher tax payments. Long story short, the benefits of becoming a C-corp so debt can be repaid faster are quickly outweighed by the unfavorable tax treatment that promptly raises the cost of doing business.

Evidently, because of the distribution requirements of a REIT, GEO has to tap into the capital markets to fund growth projects, and this has consequently pushed the amount of leverage to a rather uncomfortable level where the debt-to-equity ratio has reached ~2.8 in Q1 2020 compared to ~2.1 in 2015. Though the company has guided AFFO of $2.25 to $2.35 for 2020 which could still cover $1.92 of dividends per share, investors might be less nervous about the sustainability of its dividend policy upon seeing a gradual reduction of leverage. Thus far, the company has slashed its planned capital expenditures from $100 million to $85 million this year, and perhaps it's a step towards the right direction. But should they wish to maintain the dividends to keep investors on board, it's conceivable that the balance of future CapEx will shift from expansion to maintenance so the debt curve can at least start to flatten.

Final thoughts

I've been slowly accumulating shares of GEO from Q4 2019 with an average cost of $13.8 and the stock now represents 3% of my portfolio. The basic rationale behind my buying is that the private corrections industry is just such an unpleasant space that will never attract the best and brightest minds that want to disrupt the business (you don't see startups by MIT graduates raising billions to revolutionize prison operations), therefore both GEO and CoreCivic have essentially become a duopoly by owning more than 80% of the market. Though public sentiment remains largely unsupportive, both companies have delivered stable results envied by many over the last decade and were profitable even under the Obama administration. Despite Wall Street's farewell, 80% of GEO shares outstanding are still held by institutions, with Vanguard and BlackRock being the two largest investors each owning 16% and 11%, respectively.

As politically controversial as GEO may be, I think yield-seeking institutions with too much cash on the sideline following the March selloff will find few reasons to say no in a low-interest environment. Of course, public perceptions of for-profit prisons are extremely negative and it may take a long time for GEO to change that. Moreover, it is impossible to tell when investor sentiment will turn positive on the stock, especially with fear around a second virus outbreak (which will extend the current capacity cap of 75% at GEO's ICE and U.S. Marshall facilities or even reduce the overall capacity), an upcoming presidential election and Biden's increasing chance of winning according to the polls (then again, Hillary beat Trump in the polls). But it is exactly this type of emotionally charged situation that attracts bargain hunters like me. With a forward price to AFFO ratio of 5.3x, GEO offers a risk/reward ratio I cannot ignore in today's expensive market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.