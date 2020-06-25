We calculate the upside to Dell could be between $65 at least, and $90-100 per share.

As we have articulated many times, we believe the most likely scenario is a tax-free spinoff of VMW to Dell shareholders.

News that Dell (NYSE:DELL) is looking at options for its VMware (NYSE:VMW) stake hit after the market closed on Tuesday this week. There reportedly could be a spinoff of VMW or even a scenario whereby Dell buys in the remaining shares of VMW that are publicly traded. That piece is 19% of the company, with Dell, of course, owning the other 81%. The Wall Street Journal originally published the story, which was confirmed separately by David Faber.

We have long been of the view that after September 2021, Dell would likely spin off its VMware stake, increasing the float and enabling Silver Lake to monetize their Dell shares. Given that the EMC acquisition took place in September 2016, Dell cannot spinoff VMW in a tax-free transaction for five years.

First of all, the numbers.

Note that valuing the company on 2020 trough numbers (well down from 2019) and using trough multiples is extremely conservative. Our piece on May 31st discussed the financial performance at Dell and VMware. VMW has been described by Dell management, analysts, and pretty much everyone as the crown jewel at Dell.

PCs and storage are commodity businesses, not in secular decline, but competitive and low margin. VMW's virtualization software, while perhaps facing some cloud migration risk, has continued to benefit from hybrid cloud architectures (which marry internal systems with external cloud-based solutions).

We note that VMware Q1 results were terrific, with EPS growing 21% on top of 12% revenue growth. This quarter ended in April too, so included COVID-19 impacts.

We continue to believe that investors seem to ignore the fact that the VMW piece alone is worth between $60 and $76 (eyeballing our model above) per Dell share. At $51, Dell, obviously, looks pretty attractive. Given the free cash flow generated at the ISG (storage) and CSG (PC) businesses, these are worth something, which we estimate to be between $5 and $15 per Dell share.

In total, we see the upside to $90+ in our bullish case, based on comp multiples on 2021 numbers for Core Dell, and a $173 target for VMW stock.

Street price targets for VMW in 12 months are $172.

We used Hewlett Packard (HPE) and NetApp (NTAP) as comps to Core DELL. VMW probably comps best to Microsoft (MSFT) or ServiceNow (NOW).

We cannot think of many reasons why Dell would purchase the 19% of VMW that it doesn't own. Silver Lake certainly would be against that plan. Michael Dell, while likely enamored of reigning over an even larger company, has stepped away from Dell in the past. He is not an empire builder, but rather an extremely clever financial engineer as I see it.

Such a transaction would require taking on a lot of debt too, which he will do on occasion. But don't forget, Michael Dell owns 50% of DELL and would then own 41% of the spun off VMW. That would make him king of two castles.

Let's put numbers around Dell buying the 19% of VMW it doesn't own. Paying a 25% premium to VMW's price today ($185 per share for VMware) would cost Dell almost $17BB (float of roughly 90mm shares X $185 per share).

They couldn't raise that much debt, so would then be forced to issue equity for a large portion. Issuing shares at 9x earnings to buy VMW at 30x looks like a terrible trade. Adding debt to their already leveraged balance sheet also would be viewed negatively. Dell would have to issue 331mm shares to VMW public holders, diluting them by 30%. I am pretty sure VMW holders want nothing to do with the core Dell business (no offense).

A spinoff financially and operationally speaking would be a non-issue it appears. VMware already has its own corporate overhead, salesforce, board, management, and IR team. Dell could have easily consolidated these functions into Dell's Austin headquarters but has chosen not to. This is pretty telling; a separation was probably in the cards all along.

Conclusion

Dell remains quite cheap, with 26% to 76% upside in our two sum of the parts spin-off cases. The 26% upside case values the company on 2020 numbers, but in just a few months, the market will begin to value equities on 2021 numbers.

Dell has been an underperformer for the past year, with the stock still well off its $70 highs in 2019. We noted last month how misunderstood the stock was when the math showed Dell and HPE trading at exactly the same P/E (down to the hundredths of a point). I can only guess that quant traders have been in charge here, keeping them both at precisely 8.14x forward earnings, despite the radically different forward expectations between them.

We agree that VMW is the crown jewel, with an enviable track record of growing EPS by 22% per year since 2005. The hybrid cloud continues its growth too, with 2022 EPS expected to be up 17%. Stifel put a $196 target on VMW. Piper a $200 price tag.

Evercore reported that the Dell sum of the parts is worth $80 per share. Our upside case used a $173 value for VMW, so there is a shot at $100 still for DELL, particularly if economies recover from the pandemic by late 2021 (which seems likely), and VMware keeps growing.

DELL also seems substantially undervalued even if a spin does not occur. I am not sure how much cheaper the stock gets than 9x earnings, on trough 2020 estimates too. If there is a spin, VMW without the constraints of Dell probably trades better too. The WSJ pointed out that VMW has traded on average at a 9% discount to the S&P 500 Software and Services Group.

Many have viewed the Pivotal and Carbon Black acquisitions as somewhat Dell driven, to the detriment of VMW. To me, neither was a material acquisition but did create some short-term dilution and perhaps skepticism among VMW holders.

The market initially was pretty excited about this "review" process. But it takes months of planning and SEC filings to enact a spinoff, which again at the earliest can only happen in September 2021. So, Dell has 15 months to put together this transaction. Given the break up that seems likely here (let's call it 70% odds of a spin), the future for Dell could be one without a sum of the parts discount.

At $51, the conglomerate discount remains almost 30%, well above what a typical conglomerate discount trades at (20%). A 20% discount would imply a $58-60 stock, which is a good target near term.

I have participated in the sum of the parts stories many times, and rarely can I find one that didn't work. From Fox to Inteliquent to Vodafone to Liberty, business deconstruction is a valid way to unlock value. I wrote up all of these over the years. Owning Dell will require patience, but the two-year prognosis is compelling.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 25% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Sign up for a free 2-week trial to get my latest ideas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.