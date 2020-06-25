Social Security COLA Is Diving Toward Zero

Should we expect inflation or deflation in coming months? Most experts expect deep deflation, but could mild inflation sneak into the picture?

As of the May inflation report, the COLA would be set to zero. But May's number is pretty much irrelevant to the final calculation.

The Social Security Administration uses an esoteric inflation index and only three months of data to determine the COLA.

You might think the Social Security Administration's annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits is based some sort of index that accurately reflects "official U.S. inflation." That would be wrong.

You might also think the SSA's COLA is based on some sort of 12-month year-over-year calculation of annual inflation. That would be wrong, too.

Instead, the SSA will determine its 2021 cost-of-living adjustment based on an esoteric and little-followed inflation index: the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). And instead of looking at true year-over-year changes in prices, it will use the average of only three months of data, for July, September and October.

What is CPI-W?

CPI-W is intended to track costs affecting middle-class workers, in theory focusing on clerical workers, sales workers, craft workers, operative, service workers and laborers. It has been around in variations since just after World War I, but is now used only for Social Security calculations. In 1978, the Bureau of Labor Statistics started using another index - the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) - to report official U.S. inflation. CPI-U is the "headline inflation" number you see in news reports every month.

Many experts contend that CPI-W does a poor job of reflecting costs faced by the typical Social Security beneficiary, who is retired and aging. Also, it often lags behind official inflation, which results in the Social Security COLA falling below U.S. inflation. Here's a look at how CPI-W varies from CPI-U in the percentages devoted to major price categories:

One glaring problem is that medical care is under-represented in CPI-W, along with housing, another major expense for the elderly. Transportation is over-weighted, but is probably less of a concern for the elderly.

The BLS in the 1980s created an experimental index, CPI-E, in an attempt to more accurately reflect the expenses faced by the elderly. The AARP and many experts support use of CPI-E as an alternative to CPI-W, at least to determine benefits for older recipients of Social Security. Here is how CPI-E varies from CPI-W, showing the higher emphasis on housing and medical care:

The BLS does not release monthly index numbers for CPI-E, so it's difficult to say how much of a difference the experimental index would make. But the AARP did track CPI-E versus CPI-W versus CPI-U for the years 1982 to 2000, and found that CPI-W trailed both official inflation and the experimental CPI-E.

So, the point is: Social Security benefits in many years trail official U.S. inflation, and under-represent medical costs, a key cost for the elderly that tends to outstrip overall inflation. For example, the May inflation report found that overall U.S. inflation fell 0.1% for the month, but the costs of medical care services rose 0.6% and are up 5.9% over the last year.

Making the COLA calculation

The SSA doesn't look at a full year's data to determine the COLA. Instead it uses the average CPI-W index for the third quarter - July, August and September. Here is the language from the SSA site:

A COLA effective for December of the current year is equal to the percentage increase (if any) in the average CPI-W for the third quarter of the current year over the average for the third quarter of the last year in which a COLA became effective. If there is an increase, it must be rounded to the nearest tenth of one percent. If there is no increase, or if the rounded increase is zero, there is no COLA.

This is interesting wording, because it means that the SSA eliminates years where inflation was zero or negative, meaning there isn't a "bounce-up" effect for benefits after a year of deflation. Instead, the SSA goes back to the last year where there was an increase in benefits. But that won't matter in the 2020 calculation, because the COLA rose 1.6% for this year.

In its May inflation report, the BLS pegged the CPI-W index at 249.521, down 0.1% from a year ago and trailing overall U.S. annual inflation, which was running at +0.1% in May. So at this point, CPI-W is signaling a 0.0% change in the Social Security COLA for 2021. Here are the numbers:

Keep in mind that the May inflation number is irrelevant to the COLA calculation. Only data for July, August and September are used to determine the COLA. The target number is an index of 250.2, the third quarter average for 2019. That's only 0.3% more than the May index, so it's certainly possible that the COLA could move to the positive.

However, in both 2018 and 2019, CPI-W inflation hit a lull in the July to September period, causing the resulting COLA numbers - 1.6% for 2020 and 2.8% for 2019 - to fall below the number signaled by May inflation.

In summary, here is a chart showing the relevant CPI-W numbers from 2008 to 2019, and the resulting COLA increase for the following year. Note that in many years, the COLA lagged behind official inflation, and for years with a zero COLA, the following two years tended to lag even more.

What's ahead for the COLA?

Deflation is widely expected through future months, and because CPI-W is already negative to a year earlier, it looks likely that the Social Security COLA for 2021 will fall to zero or near zero.

But there are some wild cards here: The price of gasoline has bounced higher in the last month, and costs of food, medical care, shelter and alcoholic beverages have been escalating. If gas prices can stabilize at higher levels, it's possible deflation over the next few months will be mild, or even non-existent.

The Social Security COLA will be set in stone when the September inflation report is issued at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 13, 2020.

In recent years, I've tried to estimate inflation through the July to September period, but I've found it very unpredictable. This year, things are even more uncertain.

My guess is that the Social Security COLA will fall to a number very close to zero, which will create tough times for many retirees depending on Social Security to meet basic expenses like food and medical care. Remember, the COLA tends to lag behind actual U.S. inflation, especially for health care costs.

If the COLA is zero, this could become a political issue, with organizations like the AARP calling for some sort of Social Security supplement for 2021. I think that's possible. Money has been pouring out of the federal government in major efforts at stimulus, after all.

The effects of a zero COLA will be partially offset by the SSA's "hold harmless" policy, which ensures that checks won't decline from one year to the next because of increases in Medicare Part B premiums. It's likely this protection will be triggered to some extent in 2021, but remember that the policy does not apply to wealthy beneficiaries subject to additional IRMAA costs for Medicare Part B. They pay all the additional costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.