Walt Disney has at least temporarily lost some "magic" due to the coronavirus. This is offset by a vast empire of assets, brands, and businesses.

What is it that Walt Disney specializes in? Media? Theme parks? Branding? That simple question is more difficult to answer than many expect.

There are many ways to value this household name, and we'll analyze those that make the most sense to us.

Despite everyone's familiarity with many Walt Disney characters since first engaging with the world as children, it requires careful assessment to uncover and understand all the components of The Walt Disney Company (DIS). By the end of this article, you may consider that an understatement.

Just how special is Disney from an investment point of view? The strictly defined sector diversification, position sizing, and yield requirements for our Institutional Income Plus marketplace service allows a maximum of 5% of the portfolio to be invested in stocks yielding less than 3%. These stocks must provide unique diversification benefits and growth potential. Of the 25 Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), 13 Business Development Companies ("BDC"), 23 Global Dividend Stocks, and two Master Limited Partnerships ("MLP") in the model portfolio, only Disney, Visa (V), and MasterCard (MA) fall into this category.

The approach for this piece is to go division by division and reference comparable publicly traded companies along the way. This gives us valuable and concrete information on how individual components of Disney's empire might perform on their own. After that, we'll analyze firm-level cash flow and the balance sheet. Lastly, we'll tackle valuation.

Segment Analysis

For the 32.1 million subscribers (as of March 28, 2020) to Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu, that's likely what comes to mind when they hear The Walt Disney Company. Disney now owns a controlling 60% stake in Hulu after acquiring another 30% of the firm through Disney's purchase of Fox television networks. Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox was a behemoth $71.3 billion deal that occurred in March of last year. We'll cover the key aspects here, but I encourage Disney investors to review that link for a better understanding given its importance.

These services fall under the Media Networks division that experienced across the board year-over-year growth as we highlighted above. The Fox-owned Marvel and X-men characters (they are now all under the "Marvel" brand outside of the exceptions listed here) are a major pillar of Disney's platform and brand value. This is further augmented by Fox's ownership of FX networks, National Geographic, the Simpsons, and Family Guy, among others.

For those curious, Fox (FOXA) (FOX) retained its broadcast network, owned-and-operated network affiliates, such as Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox Sports. Unsurprisingly given our recent subscriber-only article on the disappointing history and all-too-common pitfalls of large mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), Disney's original bid was $52.4 billion in December of 2017 before entering a bidding war with Comcast and ultimately paying 37.6% higher.

Media Networks generated $2.375 billion in operating income in Q2 (again, this is using Disney's reporting calendar) and over $4.0 billion in the six months ended that quarter. Cable revenues increased 17% but lower margins at ESPN caused operating income to increase only 1%. This makes sense; lower advertising rates are inevitable on sports-oriented shows when there are no sports events to broadcast. Those are strong figures in the context of a total shutdown of professional sports. Broadcasting revenues grew 49% over the same period with similar gains in operating income.

The Parks, Experiences and Products division encompasses many families' most memorable experiences. Considering the average family of four spends $4-$5,000 per trip to a Disney theme park, they also represent a very memorable financial commitment for mom and dad.

I still remember riding the Space Mountain rollercoaster in the Florida flagship park as a young child. The parks and experiences segment are among the hardest hit of not just Disney's operations, but all sectors. We discussed this in more detail in our latest subscriber-only Visa (V) article. While revenues declined only modestly through the end of Q2, segment operating income fell 58%.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) and Carnival Cruise Liners (CCL) are pure-play theme park and cruise operators, respectively. We wrote a public article on Carnival earlier in the crisis. The stocks have traded almost identically year-to-date and are down 60.5% (SIX) and 65.7% (CCL) in the past 12 months compared to the S&P's 4% gain. Both industries experienced a near total loss in revenue due to coronavirus related business and travel restrictions. Adding to the pain is the inability for these firms to accurately gauge when they can resume taking reservations. These stocks have subsequently fallen in value significantly in the past few weeks as fears of a "second wave" materialize.

Disney closed its U.S. parks and resorts, cruise line business, and Disneyland Paris in mid-March. The firm's Asian parks and resorts were closed earlier in the year. The parks in Shanghai and other Asian locations have started reopening but the situation remains fragile. Disney estimated the total negative impact of the coronavirus on segment operating income in the quarter at approximately $1.0 billion. We'll put that number into better context in the upcoming cash flow analysis section.

Expectations of when the cruise and park business will be back to full capacity range from three to 12 months. This website does a good job tracking the cruise industry's reopening schedule. The challenge of balancing resuming business and not frustrating customers in light of ever-changing regulations is immense. Families traveling to Florida for a trip will not want to be told on day two that they can no longer visit the park because Florida's infection rate hit newly created threshold. This isn't a family trip to the local Wendy's, Disney's reputation is at stake and many customers are already disgruntled over the cancellation of their potentially once-in-a-lifetime family vacation to one of their renowned parks.

One area of strength in this division should be games.

As shown above, video game heavyweight Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has gained 66.5% in the past 12 months, making it one of the strongest performers in the S&P 500 (SPY). Disney's giant cache of characters has led to successful video games and I expect they wish more were available today.

Disney stated in the Q2 filing that:

...lower operating income at our games business was due to the prior-year sale of rights to a video game and lower royalties from the licensed title Kingdom Hearts III.

Call it bad timing, bad luck, or poor planning, but Disney hasn't capitalized on the surge in video game spending. If there is one area I'd suggest Disney rotate capital into, a greater focus in video games for releases in the near to medium-term is it.

This chart shows people in the U.S. spent approximately 45% more time playing video games in March than February; spending has increased similarly. Many industry experts expect this trend to continue even after the lock-downs ease as many higher earning millennials embrace the hobby many enjoyed in their younger years.

Studio Entertainment is another area especially hard hit by the crisis and only second to theme parks in magnitude. That said, there were areas of strength. In terms of specifics, revenues for the quarter increased 18% to $2.5 billion though segment operating income decreased 8% to $466 million.

The loss in operating income was primarily due to higher film impairments, a decrease in theatrical distribution and stage play results, and worse than anticipated results with movies that launched during the shutdown period, such as Onward. Other significant recent titles included Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Frozen II and the latest iteration of Star Wars debuted in November and December of 2019, respectively, suggesting the impact of the coronavirus was minimal.

These declines were somewhat offset by an increase from TV and Subscription Video on Demand ("SVOD" in Disney's filings). Growth in TV and SVOD was driven by the recent launch of Disney+, bolstered by The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Frozen II, and Aladdin. Disney's ownership of the complete Marvel brand, Pixar, and its classic intellectual property (e.g. Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin) form the foundation of its movie business. Disney+ has certainly been a valuable hedge against its other businesses in the current environment.

Cash Flow & Dividend Analysis, Including Suspension

Disney's impairments on Vice and other acquisitions have slowed to the point recent quarters are fairly "clean" from a GAAP perspective. As one example, Disney took a $353 million impairment on Vice in Q1 2019 alone. For those less familiar with financial accounting, impairments detract from net income, and therefore price-to-earnings ratios and earnings per share ("EPS") metrics, but do not actually change cash flow available for investment or dividends.

Source: Disney Q2 and Six Months Earnings Fiscal 2020

Calendar Q4 2018 and Q1 of 2019 generated approximately $3.6 billion in free cash flow before dividends. This fell significantly to $2.2 billion for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 driven by an 8.2% or $195 million increase million in investments in parks/resorts/other coupled with a $1.2 billion decline in cash flow from operations. Keep in mind $1.0 billion of that $1.227 billion was estimated by management to be directly connected to the coronavirus.

Over the same period, Disney paid $1.587 billion in dividends against the $2.2 billion in "depressed" cash flow or a 72.1% payout ratio. This is a solid measure for most REITs and decent one for traditional dividend stocks structured as corporations. This begs the question why did Disney recently suspend the semi-annual dividend?

It's an excellent point and we've condensed our explanation into three primary factors.

First, for the same period a year prior, the payout ratio was $1.31 billion in dividends over $3.6 billion in free cash flow or a 36.2% payout ratio. The board of directors, which ultimately sets the distribution rate, was previously comfortable with payout ratios of 30-40% in normal environments so the more recent 72.1% is likely well outside their comfort zone. If it wasn't, it's logical to assume the dividend would have been higher to begin with.

Second, calendar Q2 2020 is likely to be significantly worse than Q1. Theater, stage, and parks revenue will be near zero. Unlike Q1 2020, Q2 won't benefit from two "normal" months of operations. Theater, stage, and park revenue represent 45.7% of the last two reported quarters' operating income. Media Networks generated just over double these categories' combined operating income, however, for context. Our math indicates that the dividend payout ratio would climb to 90-110% in Q2 if the dividend policy had been maintained; the board of directors is keenly aware of this elevated theoretical payout ratio.

Third, the ~$1.6 billion in preserved cash augments another critical area of the business: its credit profile and rating. In late April, S&P downgraded Disney from A to A-. Nobody wants to be on the board of a once financially pristine company that is continually downgraded by creditors.

Disney remains in the "upper medium" area of investment grade but is now one downgrade from BBB+. This is what most institutional investors, or 99% of buyers in the credit marks, consider the line between strong and weak investment grade rated firms. Adding up the challenges we've discussed throughout this article, almost exclusively caused by closures due to the coronavirus, and it makes sense that the board of directors decided to keep rather than distribute the $1.6 billion in cash.

Disney's Balance Sheet is More Interesting than Usual

Continuing the discussion on the financial statements, Disney ended last quarter with $14 billion in cash, $33.3 billion in current assets, and $206.3 billion in total assets. Before moving on to liabilities, there is controversy about Disney's true asset base but not in the usual fashion. Analysts justifiably claim companies overstate their asset base by including goodwill and other intangible assets with little to no cash value. As a reminder from our recent M&A article, goodwill is an accounting term to represent the premium involved in a merger or acquisition. We are all familiar with this concept; Simon Property Group's (SPG) large premium paid for Taubman (TCO) is a good recent example.

Those concerns certainly apply to Disney; the $22.0 billion in intangible assets and staggering $80.3 billion in goodwill represent almost exactly half of the company's total assets. This is an unusually high number. If we add up Disney's current liabilities of $35.5 billion, deferred income taxes of $8.0 billion, long-term debt of $42.8 billion, plus other long-term liabilities of $16.1 billion, the sum of $102.4 billion is approximately equal to Disney's tangible assets. From that standpoint, the firm's financial position is not necessarily as strong as the credit rating suggests.

The other hand, assuming normal market conditions, how much would a spin-off of every Disney brand/major character generate? It's impossible to estimate accurately, but bids from the likes of Comcast and others suggest it's well over the ~$100 billion of intangible assets on the balance sheet.

In fact, with the right investment bankers and strategy, back-of-the-napkin math suggests they could be worth over $200 billion. That doesn't include the parks, cruise business, or broadcast television assets. Disney has certainly made a significant gain on its acquisition of the Star Wars franchise. The Disney+ network is the partial monetization of these same intangible assets.

An even simpler analysis is the value of the Walt Disney brand itself.

Sources state Walt Disney is the most valuable media brand in the world at $32.6 billion. The brand rating is the highest possible at AAA+ and its Brand Strength Index ("BSI") score of 92.3 is the highest of all S&P 500 companies per the Brand Finance Global 500 study.

Of large companies with 50% or more of their balance sheet listed as intangible assets, Disney, AT&T (T), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA) are the only companies Williams Equity Research ("WER") includes in our model portfolio.

Valuation

This incredible diagram (in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head no less) illustrates the vast empire of Disney's global assets. It's difficult to value Disney using sum-of-the-parts methodology but it's undoubtedly an asset rich company.

With the elimination of most professional sports games, closure of many movie theaters, and suspect near and medium-term prospects for theme parks, Disney has its fair share of challenges. We are long-term investors, however, so an individual quarter's performance is not the primary driver of our investment process. Let's see if the valuation reconciles with its risks and opportunities.

In normal market environments, Disney in its current form generates $11-$15 billion in operating income and $7.0-$9.0 billion in free cash flow annually. Since 2010, annual revenue per share has more than doubled from $19.88 in 2010 to $43.45 over the last 12 months and that includes a tough Q1. Absent the recent suspension, the dividend has grown proportionately thanks to the maintenance of healthy margins. Disney's current market capitalization of $210 billion corresponds to ~$112 per share. Disney trades at approximately 25 times FCF.

Using earnings per share ("EPS") of $6.50, which is lower than both 2018 and 2019's financial calendar years' results of $6.68 and $8.40, respectively, its forward price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratio stands at 16x. This falls to 12.5x using 2018's $8.40 EPS.

The core of the bullish thesis on Disney is we don't need anything special to happen for this investment to work out well. As operations simply normalize and all of Disney's cylinders begin to fire again, the rest will work itself out. Assuming a modest 3-4% annual growth rate in free cash flow and earnings coupled with today's stock price, within two years Disney will trade at a sub-20x free cash flow multiple and sub-14x P/E ratio, both of which are attractive given the firm's brand power, growth projects, strong balance sheet, and other characteristics.

We reserve our Crisis Buy Range for subscribers, but the top of that range was last touched in early April. Given the clarity surrounding the reopening of parks around the world, albeit in an uneven and volatile manner, as well as major sports events, coupled with the continued success of Disney's TV/SVOD channel, we increased the Crisis Buy Range closer to current trading levels. We expect Disney's dividend will be ~$2.0 per share within the next 24-26 months compared to last year's in the ~$1.75 range. This is just enough to match higher quality investment grade bonds but with strong dividend growth and capital gains potential. Our total return expectation for Disney over the next 24-36 months is approximately 50% using our target entry point. That's far superior to our expectations for the S&P 500 over the period of 5.0-7.5% annualized.

