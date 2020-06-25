Albertsons has strong customer loyalty and a growing eCommerce presence which will enable sales to grow steadily in the future.

A strong balance sheet and an increase in free cash flow will enable Albertsons to grow in the future and boost its acquisitions.

Albertsons can leverage its large market share to perform well during and after COVID-19.

Thesis

Albertsons (ACI) is a strong long-term investment. Albertsons' large market share, growth potential, increasing free cash flow and net income, and loyal customer base will grow its stock's value well over the next five years.

Background

Albertsons is an Idaho-based supermarket chain with 2,252 stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Albertsons operates 20 different supermarket brands, such as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, and United Supermarkets. The company will release its initial public offering on Friday, June 26. It will sell 65,800,000 shares at a price between $18.00 and $20.00.

Industry Analysis

Albertsons is in the supermarket industry. It is the second largest player in the industry with an 8.9% market share (Kroger (NYSE:KR), which is one of Albertsons' main competitors, has the largest market share at 16%). The supermarket sector is a mature industry which is expected to see steady revenue growth over the next five years (with an annualized growth rate of around 1.2%). The barriers to entry are medium and increasing, which will keep internal competition constant.

Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions are increasing in the industry. This benefits large industry players like Albertsons.

Strong Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Albertsons' strong, increasing free cash flows give it financial flexibility in the future. From 2015 to 2019, Albertsons has generated $6.7 billion in cumulative adjusted free cash flows. Albertsons has simultaneously reduced its outstanding net debt by approximately $3.0 billion since the end of fiscal 2017, decreasing net debt ratio from 4.7x to 2.9x as of the end of fiscal 2019.

Albertsons' increase in free cash flow will enable it to enhance its current assets and technologies. High free cash flows will also allow Albertsons to increase its acquisitions and expand in the wake of COVID-19. Albertsons also has steadily increased its net income since 2017 (it reported net incomes of $46 million, $131 million, and $466 million in fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively).

Online and Delivery Presence

Albertsons has invested heavily in its online and delivery capabilities. Albertsons currently has three pick-up/delivery options: Drive Up & Go (curbside pick-up available in approximately 650 locations, with plans to grow to 1,600 locations in the next two years), Home Delivery (home delivery service available at 60% of stores), and Rush Delivery (delivery within one to two hours in all divisions and covering nearly 90% stores. It is offered in collaboration with Instacart (ICART), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), and Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER)).

Albertsons also has a mobile app and eCommerce platform which makes their products accessible to customers. Albertsons' data shows that customers increase their spending by 20% when they start interacting with the company's eCommerce platform. Since Albertsons has so many pick-up/delivery options, it will adapt well to the changing consumer behavior during and after COVID-19.

Customer Loyalty

Albertsons' just for U loyalty program has boosted customer retention and spending since its creation. Data shows that the average just for U customer spends 3.8x more than non-members. Albertsons' just for U membership increased to 20.7 million households during fiscal 2019, an increase of 26% compared to fiscal 2018.

Risks

Albertsons faces potential supply chain issues and increased operational costs from COVID-19. However, the company has invested $1.25 billion into technology and supply chain improvements since 2015. Albertsons' new Cloud infrastructure will make it more efficient and profitable in the face of COVID-19. Albertsons also faces competition from alternate (and usually cheaper) retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). However, Albertsons' differentiated product line, customer loyalty, and strong online presence will allow it to grow in the presence of these competitors.

Conclusion

Albertsons is a solid buy with a long-term mindset. The company's improving financials, strong online presence, customer loyalty, and increased technology usage will enable it to grow in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.