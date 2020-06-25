While realizing shareholder value will be challenging, the discount to the NAV is the widest it has ever been at more than 47%.

Investment Thesis

Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) is a holding company for 23% of TripAdvisor's (TRIP) stock. There's an unjustifiably large discount between LTRPA and TRIP.

There could be some potential upside here if one assumes that TripAdvisor's Q2 2020 marks the lowest point for the company and that Q3 2020 marks a sequential improvement to its operations. LTRPA could be worthwhile considering.

Background To The Idea

Liberty TripAdvisor is very much the type of investment I seek.

First, it's a John Malone 'mafia' company, which typically means that you get overpaid management with sometimes strong management teams. For instance, one of the benefits to Liberty TripAdvisor's CEO Gregory Maffei includes aggregate equity awards grants of $90 million ("upfront awards") in connection with signing on a 5-year contract with the company.

Secondly, it is poorly understood, with overlapping directors amongst the Liberty empire. Case in point, many of the directors are also directors at Qurate Retail, Liberty Media (LMCB), Liberty Broadband (LBRDA), and GCI Liberty (GLIBA).

Third, and, most importantly, it's trading at close to all-time lows.

Data by YCharts

What actually Is Liberty TripAdvisor?

A 23% equity interest and 58% voting interest in TripAdvisor.

Put another way, it is essentially just a holding company for the TripAdvisor shares with an overpaid management team. The equity interest may now be slightly higher after the recent share repurchases.

Just How Big a Platform is TripAdvisor?

As you can see in the red box above, TripAdvisor has north of 460 million active monthly visitors.

Source: TripAdvisor's Q1 2020 Earnings

Furthermore, consider the data points that follow for reference:

Source: 2019 Investor Presentation

Even though this presentation is from the end of 2019, it is still relatively accurate. It shows just how big TripAdvisor's platform is. It simply dwarfs other platforms such as Pinterest (PINS), Snap (SNAP), and others too, while trading at a fraction of the valuation.

Of course, the same argument could have been made last year about TripAdvisor, and it has since taken a further beating in its valuation. In other words, cheap can always get cheaper.

TripAdvisor holds less than $100 million of net cash. And as I noted in my TripAdvisor article, TripAdvisor drew down $700 million of debt while, at the same time, deploying $175 million towards share repurchases.

Specifically, during Q1 2020, TripAdvisor repurchased its stock at an average of $24.52.

(Source)

To argue that the stock was repurchased at higher prices than it presently trades for is not my contention.

But to repurchase at a time the world was about to go into economy lockdown lacks total vision from TripAdvisor's management team. What's more, you can see above that TripAdvisor was repurchasing the bulk of its stock in March. Absurd.

Why Should TripAdvisor Have Stronger Prospects?

As a reminder, TripAdvisor has never lacked visitors to its platform. What it lacks is an ability to monetize its users.

Indeed, recently, it has attempted to pivot its platform towards a media advertising platform, arguing that other companies succeed in this space and that TripAdvisor should too.

Source: TripAdvisor Presentation

Most investors would obviously be skeptical of this strategy. Just because others are succeeding in this highly competitive space does not necessarily mean that TripAdvisor will have much, if any success.

Will TripAdvisor's Near-Term Improve?

TripAdvisor reported during its preliminary Q2 2020 results that for April and May monthly unique users were approximately 33% and 45% of last year's comparable period.

Noting further that April and May consolidated year-over-year revenue performance was approximately 10% of last year's comparable period and that TripAdvisor, currently, expects June revenue will approach 20% of last year's comparable period.

As a reminder, TripAdvisor's revenue was down 26% in Q1 2020 compared with the same period last year. Thus, Q2 2020 is going to be brutal.

Saying that, I would expect that Q2 2020 would mark the trough for TripAdvisor. Travelers have been panicked and the economy was in free fall. Things have stabilized slightly since April and May.

The most recently updated figures point to Q2 2020 adjusted EBITDA coming out at negative $85 million. With an eye towards improving sequentially from this point.

Valuation - Interesting Prospects

The valuation below pertains to TripAdvisor alone, and I should note that this illustration is out of date.

(Source): Liberty TripAdvisor 2019 Investor Day

In fact, recently, this divergence has augmented further with Booking (BKNG) being priced at 4x sales while TripAdvisor being priced at just 1.7x sales.

The Bottom Line

Liberty TripAdvisor's stock trades for less than $300 million and it amounts to approximately 23% of TripAdvisor. Whereas TripAdvisor is valued at close to $2.5 billion. Thus, the underlying NAV should be around $575 million compared to $290 million, which means it trades for a large discount - close to 47% undervaluation from its NAV.

On the other hand, it may be very difficult for the NAV discount to close. Everything is contingent on TripAdvisor increasing its own intrinsic value, which appears challenging right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.