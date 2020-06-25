eBay is getting multiple boosts from transitioning the business to support small businesses and the surge in online sales from COVID-19.

The online marketplace entered the coronavirus crisis as a slow growing retailer stuck below $40, and now, eBay (EBAY) is poised to break out above $50. Amazingly, the stock is at all-time highs despite years of failure after spinning off PayPal (PYPL). The potential sale of Classifieds is a catalyst for my bullish investment thesis, but the big play is the company finally making a digital transformation with small business sellers unlocking value in the stock.

Image Source: eBay website

Digital Transformation

Since the start of the virus crisis, eBay has made an apparent remarkable digital transformation. The company hired the COO of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) eCommerce as the new CEO and ramped up the Up & Running program for small businesses.

The result, as of June 4, was an astonishing boost to Q2 numbers for the period ending next week. Investors should note that eBay had originally provided quarterly guidance on April 29. This investor update was only slightly over a month after the original guidance and the virus had already rampaged the economy and forced consumers online far before the Q1 earnings report and forward guidance for this quarter.

Source: eBay 8-K

eBay is guiding to GMV values up 23% to 26% with demand driven by increased organic traffic and better marketing efficiency. In addition, the platform has added 6 million new and reactivated buyers along with adding tens of thousands of small business sellers.

The hiring of Jamie Iannone on April 13 as CEO effective April 27 has already had profound benefits. The company dramatically hiked current quarter revenue guidance by 14 percentage points with currency-neutral revenues targeted to grow at an 18% clip. Just as important, EPS is set to surge to $1.04, up over 50% from last year.

The big question is whether eBay is adding short-term buyers/sellers due to people shopping more online temporarily or whether the company has finally unlocked the holy grail of making the platform an independent shopping platform for small retailers unhappy with Amazon (AMZN) or Walmart.

Value Creation

The recent meteoric rise of Shopify (SHOP) due to providing a leading commerce platform for retailers wanting to maintain a brand presence is a prime reason why a digital transformation at eBay holds so much promise. The company had failed to innovate beyond an online auctions marketplace, while Shopify has soared to a $110 billion market valuation.

eBay is only worth $35 billion despite a larger quarterly revenue base than Shopify is forecast to generate in all of 2020. eBay is on pace for $2.75 billion in the current quarter, with Shopify only targeting $2.2 billion in sales this year.

While stock buybacks were crucified during the market crash in March, one company making very timely buybacks was eBay. The company bought $4 billion worth of shares during the quarter due to funds from the StubHub sale. eBay bought 98 million shares for an average price just above $40.

Over the last year, the company bought nearly $7.5 billion worth of shares at prices far below the current price near $50. With revenues soaring, the money was well spent.

Data by YCharts

eBay is cheap here even at the highs near $50. Analysts have the company earning $3.50 to $4.00 per share over the next few years, and the digital transformation could easily boost EPS further. The stock has substantial upside from returning to revenue growth story.

The biggest risk to the stock here is that all of the sales gains in the last few months completely roll back when the virus risks are gone. eBay traded below $40 before the virus started, so the risk is the stock returning to those levels, giving up at least $10 of the recent gains.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that eBay was an unlikely winner from the virus crisis. The big question is whether the company has finally unlocked digital sales growth or if this is only a temporary spike.

The new CEO is very promising, making the stock a compelling hold here at 13x '21 EPS targets with catalysts from finally growing eCommerce sales and the potential sell of the Classifieds business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.