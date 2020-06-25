Warren Buffett July Update: 46 Equities Show 9 To Buy And Hold Today

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett-held dividend dogs showed 2.75% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger high-priced Buffett-collected dogs ruled his July portfolio.

Ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks ranged 18.36% to 28.17% in net gains calculated from broker targets, plus dividends, less broker fees.

30 of 46 Berkshire Hathaway owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 6/24/20 the top-ten ranged 3.72%-7.81% by annual yield and ranged 21.22%-105.32% per broker-estimated price-target-upsides. Just 4 of ten up-siders paid-dividends.

This Buffett list from Dogs of The Dow first appeared 5/20/20 on line. YCharts also tracks this Buffett/Berkshire Batch. Here is your update as of 6/24/20.

Foreword

James Brumley says in Kiplinger Investing:

"Rich people often get perpetually richer for a reason, so it could be worthwhile to study what billionaires and high-asset hedge funds are plowing their long-term capital into."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Buffett/Berkshire batch is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the June 24 data for 30 dividend paying stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection of 46 now owned by Buffett's Berkshire-Hathaway firm.

Another resource consulted for this article was dogsofthedow.com they also keep an ongoing spreadsheet of the Buffett/Berkshire stocks updated quarterly per BRK SEC filings.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll on Buffett's batch and made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares reflecting his collection more viable for first-time investors. Heading into July, the following nine stocks still live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: WFC; STOR; KHC; USB; SYF; SU; BAC; OXY; SIRI.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.36% To 28.17% Net Gains For Ten Top Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks Come July 2021

Five of these ten Buffett-held top dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for these Buffett dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 245, 2021 were:

Wells Fargo & Co Inc (WFC) was projected to net $281.73, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) was projected to net

$280.34, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 43% more than the market as a whole.

M&T Bank Corp (MTB) netted $251.22 based on a median of estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Globe Life Inc (GL) was projected to net $240.84, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% over the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) was projected to net $195.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% more than the market as a whole.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was projected to net $195.36, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% under the market as a whole.

US Bancorp (USB) was projected to net $189.93, based on the median of target estimates from 27 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 15% more than the market as a whole.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) was projected to net $186.56, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 30% over the market as a whole.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was projected to net $186.34 based on a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 10% more than the market as a whole.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) was projected to net $183.58, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 58% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 12% greater than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Buffett-Held Dividend Stocks To Show 3.2% and 13% Losses to July, 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 was:

Apple Inc (AAPL) projected a loss of $32.45 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from ten analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 18% greater than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) projected a loss of $130.02 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 21% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 81.24% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risks 20% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

46 Buffett Holdings By Target Gains

46 Buffett Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Buffett-Held Stocks By Yield

Top ten Buffett-held stocks selected 6/24/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place, fourth through seventh, and ninth places were claimed by six financial services representatives, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) [1], U.S. Bancorp (USB) [4], PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) [5], M&T Bank Corp (MTB) [6], Synchrony Financial(SYF) [7], and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)[9].

The lone real estate sector representative in the top ten placed second, STORE Capital Corp (STOR) [2]. Then one dog from the consumer defensive sector placed third, The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) [3].

The eighth slot was claimed by one representative from the consumer cyclical sector, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) [8]. Finally the energy sector representative, placing tenth, Suncor Energy Inc (SUN) [10], completed the July Buffett/Berkshire top ten batch of dividend dogs, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten July Buffett/Berkshire Dogs Showed 15.28%-25.31% Upsides And (31) Three Down-Siders Emerged -3.16%-12.22%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 2.75% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of 10 Top Buffett-Collected Dividend Stocks To July, 2021

Ten top Buffett/Berkshire batch dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Buffet-chosen dividend dogs screened 6/24/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Buffett-Held Dogs (32) Delivering 18.09% Vs. (33 ) 18.6% Average Net Gains by All Ten Come July, 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten dividend Buffett-selected kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 26.06% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), was projected to deliver the best estimated net gain of 28.17%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Buffett-Picked dividend dogs as of June 24 were: Suncor Energy Inc (SUN); Synchrony Financial (SYF); STORE Capital Corp (STOR); Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), with prices ranging from $16.71 to $32.13.

Five higher-priced Buffett-picked dividend dogs as of June 24 were: US Bancorp (USB); Restaurant Brands International (QSR); JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM); M&T Bank Corp (MTB); PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), whose prices ranged from $36.87 to $103.38.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Buffett/Berkshire batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo source: voyagevirtuel.co.uk

