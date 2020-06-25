U.S. Economy Still Struggles And Worse Off Than Feared

The economy is trying to recover from the abyss, but to this point, positive signs have been very hard to find. Even the IMF downgraded global growth prospects in 2020 and is looking for a contraction of 4.9% and a rebound of 5.4% in 2021. Still, the IMF sees weaker growth and a slower recovery for the US.

With this weak economic outlook, it leaves stocks at overvalued levels, based on earnings estimates for 2021. Worse is that if the economic rebound turns out to be weaker than forecast, then it seems highly likely that earnings estimates are too high as well, making stocks even more overvalued.

Based on data from Refinitiv, earnings in 2021 are forecast at $155.29 per share, which gives the S&P 500 a one-year forward P/E ratio of 19.6, which is near a decade high. It makes the market's current valuation stretched, while the current economic landscape makes current earnings estimates questionable at best.

Weak Recovery

The latest economic data suggests that the recovery is not going well at all. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model is forecasting an annualized rate of contraction in the second quarter of 46.6%. That is worse then estimates for a decline of 45.5% on June 17. The forecasting tool has shown the economy has done little to improve since many of the states across the country have reopened.

IMF Downgrade

The IMF now sees a more significant contraction than what the Federal Reserve is forecasting for the US, with GDP contracting by 8% in 2020, and a rebound of 4.8% in 2021. That is worse then what the Federal Reserve is projecting, a decline of 6.5% in 2020, and bounce of 5% in 2021. It marks a potentially huge difference in projections.

Based on the IMF, the GDP in 2020 would fall to around $17.7 billion and rise to $18.5 billion in 2021. That is still below the 2019 reading of $19.2 billion, by 3.9% after the 2021 rebound. This suggests a full recovery comes at the earliest at some point in 2022.

Weak Real-Time Data

Even the latest data from the NY Federal Reserve's real-time data from its Weekly Economic Index is suggesting a nearly 8% decline in the US GDP this year. The index has gradually been rising off its lows, but it has done so very slowly and has only recovered a fraction of the sharp decline to this point. It also shows just how severe this contraction is when compared to the recession of 2008.

(Newyorkfed.org)

Hope?

If there is a glimmer of hope this week, it comes from continuing claims, which showed the number of workers continuing to receive unemployment insurance dropping ever so slightly. This week, those claims fell to 19.5 million, which was a near million unit improvement, down from 20.3 million the week prior. It was also the first week since the beginning of May that this number came in below 20 million. While this is still a very high number, it may be the start of a mild improvement in people going back to work.

The economy is still struggling along, and at this point, there is very little evidence to suggests there is a meaningful improvement, or that the future will be better than initially feared.

