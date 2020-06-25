Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference (Transcript)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Goldman Sachs Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference June 25, 2020 11:25 AM ET

Paul Herendeen - CFO

Will Woodfield - Treasurer

Frank Jarman - Goldman Sachs

Okay, thanks everyone. My name is Frank Jarman and we’re going to go ahead and kick-off our fireside chat with Bausch Health Companies. I'm High Yield Healthcare analyst. And I'm very pleased to have with me two speakers from Bausch, Paul Herendeen, the Chief Financial Officer of the company, as well as Will Woodfield who's the Treasurer of the company. So, Paul, and Will, thanks very much for joining us today.

Yes, great Frank and we're both delighted to be here. I daresay we'd rather be in California, but we appreciate the ability to do this conference virtually.

Yes, good point, good point. So thanks, I'll go ahead and kick it off with a few questions about the current business environment. We have about 25 or 30 minutes or so. And maybe just to level set for the audience, I'd love if you could just provide a quick overview on some of your core service lines and see if you could speak to some of the trends you've seen recently just amid some of the broader macro volatility. I think more specifically, if you could touch on, when you saw some of these segments really hit a trough and what you've seen the recovery look like since that trough?

Sure. I could spend all 30 minutes on that, but I'll try to, I'll try to keep it brief. So we get to all your other questions as well. I mean, let me start with the U.S. branded form of businesses because they are obviously very important to us, but also you get this great data, you get weekly RX data being a student of data, I kind of look and said, what was that last week before we really were impacted by COVID. And you can see the various depths of how we declined and then whether we're on a trajectory back, let's strongly say because the GI business is certainly very important to us particularly XIFAXAN our largest product I mean, I tell you towards the middle of March, we had our last undisturbed week.

And then we started to see an impact kind of early April and I think we reached the Nadir if you will for the XIFAXAN franchise anyway sometime, latter part of April and since that time, we started to crawl out of that depression, I think you broadly extended units for XIFAXAN were off circa 10% from where we were in the last undisturbed week before COVID-19. And today we're trending upward. We're still down circa 8% or so from where we were before COVID impacted XIFAXAN but we are trending in the right direction. I'm a great student of doing things in the time series and I think if you run a time series, you can look at it and you can see and feel the recovery there.

Our other significant product in the GI space is TRULANCE and interestingly TRULANCE was really, I will call it almost in launch phase because we deployed a lot of promotional resources against it in the latter part of 2019. And that was doing really, really well. I mean Q1 we’re plus 50% in TRxs relative to Q1 of 2019. And it didn't really fall off all that much after the impact of social restrictions in the U.S. here. We were only down circa 5% from the weeks before the impact of COVID. And I know it's only one data point, but the most recent week, we're actually up like a point from where we started before we went into the COVID situation. So I think net-net when we talked about on our Q1 call, that this would be a reasonably resilient franchise in GI, I think that's proving to be correct, and it's encouraging because a lot of those Rxs are new to brand and new Rxs and those are hard to get.

And I think we can talk about that a little bit later. The dermatology business has not recovered and was hit much more significantly. I think the Derm offices were among the first close and they are being slower to ramp back up. And I think we saw at the depth, some of our brands were down as much as 50% over the course of a handful of weeks. And they continue to be down 30%, 40% and you can all look at the time series, the one asset that held up pretty nicely was Salix, Salix continues to be used and actually we're at a level that's above the pre-COVID weekly Rxs with Salix and it held up quite well through the process. The other is JUBLIA, JUBLIA has been a great story for us, since we repositioned it and it has held up quite well but (inaudible) have been little bit more impacted.

In our Ophtho Rx business which is also a branded Rx business. We were very impacted as a lot of the surgeries, eye surgeries were delayed or postponed. And a lot of these drugs are used often in pre and post surgery and that'd be like, LOTEMAX et cetera. And those assets were off as much as 50% or in the case of like Besivance and PROLENSA

70%, 80% and kind of think of that in line with the dramatic fall-off in surgical procedures. And the great news here is we've recovered that sort of 75% to 80% of pre-COVID weekly Rx levels with those brands and separately VYZULTA which is not tied to surgeries held up nicely and it's kind of even with where it started. And so pretty good news there. I would spend two seconds our neuro portfolio, which we expected to be not that impacted was not that impacted and is broadly level with where we were.

Flipping to B&L and I’m trying to be real fast here. I want to call it out and you should segregate into two regions, the U.S. business and the OUS business because how they are performing coming through the COVID situation is quite different. Let me start with the U.S., the U.S. business, our Vision Care business in the U.S. and we can measure this on a week-to-week basis by consumption.

It was almost if I could show you a chart graphically, if you look at the first part of the year, we were growing very nicely in the U.S. with our Vision Care business. But as soon as the COVID situation here, we saw some pantry loading in the early part of March and into the middle part of March and then boom, it dropped off very dramatically. And we saw consumption of our goods, this is pull through of our vision care products, retail was off dramatically for a handful of weeks. That's the bad news. The good news is if you looked at that chart, the recovery is well underway. And I think in the most recent week, and I don't want to read too much into one week's worth of data.

The most recent weeks, we were off roughly 10% versus the prior-year, we had been down as much as 50% on a weekly basis versus the prior-year. Again in terms of consumption, so if you looked at the trend in how we're doing that business in the U.S. is recovering nicely. The surgical business in the U.S. is also recovering nicely. It was hit very precipitously as the procedures were essentially delayed or postponed.

And so you saw that fall-off were very dramatically, we have the opportunity to get a statistic from our Solaris Elite platform, the eye intelligence portion of that which tells us the number of surgeries that are taking place out in the field and great news to report. I think two weeks ago, we put up a slide for everyone that said that we’re back to about 85% of the pre-COVID impact surgery level well, that data in the very most recent week in the U.S. was at 95%. And that is obviously very encouraging.

And I think that what you see in the Ophtho the recovery of the Ophtho Rx brands LOTEMAX et cetera. It mirrors that, it is in the U.S. we seem to be recovering nicely on the surgical side. Last but not least, the consumer business similarly, we were doing great in the U.S., if we do the first call it three months, lot of pantry loading in our U.S. consumer products in the first several weeks of March, and then it fell off. But it didn't fall-off that much, not nearly the same as what we saw with respect to Vision Care. And it is encouraging that it is now you're kind of oscillating around where maybe we're down 3%, 4%, 5%, 6% on a weekly basis looking at consumption of our consumer products

as we're sitting here and feel like we're moving in the right direction, of course, both products are I told that retail and as more retail outlets are open, that should be an assist to us and as people return to normal activities.

Now, I want to talk about being all over U.S. because it's quite a different story. Our Vision Care businesses is very important for us in the Asia-Pac region and while they had an earlier onset of COVID-19, I would say that the recovery is not nearly as pronounced as what I just talked about with respect to the U.S. And people ask the question all the time, why is that and I would point out that there are very significant differences in cultural differences here in the U.S. and I think that you see that as individual states and states relaxed their social restrictions, you saw people return poured something that looks like normal and I say in some cases, you might argue they returned too much towards normal, not wearing masks and pretending that the COVID is not a thing. COVID is a thing. But in the U.S., you see a return towards normal.

In the Asia-Pac region particularly for example in China, even though they are more advanced in terms of the time from peak to recovery, recovery against the disease. The level of economic activity is not rebounding as quickly as it is here in the United States. So U.S., you heard the way I described our lens business, our consumer business, our surgical business, you could describe those as semi V shaped recoveries looking like rapid recoveries. If I were to characterize it in Asia-Pac, it is more of a U shape. It's still, it's coming but it's coming much slower.

People are not returning to their normal levels of activities, wearing masks, they're staying home if they don't need to go out et cetera. And that is the case with the OUS Vision Care business. Surgical is also impacted in the same way and frankly, the consumer products because people are not going out into a retail setting like they would normally. I'm going to shut up there because otherwise I'll use the entire 30 minutes.

No, thank you very much. That's really helpful color and I appreciate your comments there. Maybe just to follow-up a little bit in terms of how to think about your customers and their ability to obtain prescriptions in a post-COVID world. Just thinking about your segments, have patients been able to obtain prescriptions for their medications or contacts for example via telemedicine or potentially without an in-person evaluation or how has that been impacted?

Yes, let me talk about it first with respect to not the lenses but think about it in the pharma spaces because I think it's instructive because you got to think about as you correctly point out, is this a new patient, this is brand new patient, et cetera. But a couple of things that I referenced early on, when I talked about the durability of the XIFAXAN franchise in this real and really positive durability of TRULANCE in this environment, what's remarkable about that is both of those bring ins very much rely on you putting new patients into the funnel.

Let me explain what that means. I mean, think about XIFAXAN, the 80 patients that's kind of an installed base, there you would expect them to continue on, you expect that to be very durable, but a patient with IBS-D that's more of an acute situation and what was very encouraging was that patients who had an attack found a way to get to their physician and when they got to their physician, I would characterize it as muscle memory brought on by excellent performance by our sales, promotional teams. The docs were willing and able to prescribe XIFAXAN for IBS-D

because they’re familiar with the product, they know it works, they know it's safe.

And they were willing to go ahead and continue to prescribe that even in a situation where they may not have seen the patient face to face, that was super encouraging similarly similar situation for TRULANCE where it was less, less durable for us was as I pointed out was in the mid-derm space where we're a patient for example with acne or like may not have been willing to go to a doctor's office and that doc may not have been willing to write over the phone.

So it really is different by segment, I point out that the incidence of telehealth billings by physicians was substantially higher during and it is substantially higher during this COVID situation that had been before for a couple of interview plans we talked to, they prior to this thing they had less than 1% of their visits were telehealth and now we're seeing that up to 15% of visits are by telehealth and that number may rise and that may stabilize and it may stay like that as a permanent thing from here forth.

So I think patients are finding ways to get to their doc and docs are finding ways to continue to address patients conditions through prescribing. I think with respect to contact lenses, a new start is hard because I think it relies on a fit. And that has certainly impacted that but patients that had contact with until they wanted to continue, they did continue on. I think I actually referenced prior to the implementation of social restrictions and that was because people intended to continue to wear their contact.

And I guess just maybe shifting over to thinking about as part of the selling process, are there any takeaways from how you've shifted the model a little bit, you think about sales calls going forward yes for phone for example versus in-person visits?

This is a terrific question for the intermediate term because today sitting here today, we continue to be configured and committed to the type of model that is based on face-to-face detail. That's our goal, we hope that we continue to get back there however this as I'd love to say this COVID thing has been something of a forced experiment where

when your reps couldn't go out and be face-to-face, they found other ways to reach out and maintain a point of contact with their target audience of physicians and we're successful. I mean I just use this as an example and the answer to the one of the prior questions, the importance of new brand prescribing for a couple of our GI products and we were able to get it and part of that was muscle memory. Part of that was certainly the fact that we had had sales reps who are reaching out as best they could to remind physicians and they had to present and promote our brands through alternative means, mainly through phone calls and the like.

The force experiment says, we were successful with that and we should think about as we go forward, how successful that model is and might you in the future adjust your promotional inputs to reflect what you learned through the COVID situation. Sitting here today, we haven't made any determinations, but it's certainly something we're thinking about. And I said to one of our earlier one-on-one meetings, I'd encourage everybody it's like, yes like any anybody that's in not just the healthcare businesses, but any business that relied on like face-to-face contact. It's interesting that you may well see a change in the model that will be based more on sort of tele-detailing or something like that.

Got it. Got it. Great, maybe just shifting gears a little bit and talking a little bit about some of the product portfolio and some of your launch opportunities. You've said that you plan to launch your daily silicone hydrogel contacts in the U.S. later this year. And just be curious, can you I'd be curious how a Coronavirus has sort of impacted your thoughts around the timing of that launch. And I guess secondly, how are you thinking about the market size there and your ability to capture share and this has come up before but just want to revisit the concept around what your thoughts are around potential product cannibalization and what that does to the broader opportunity set there?

Paul Herendeen

Sure, a great, great question, so we're really excited about the upcoming launch of Infuse in the U.S. and the reason we're excited about it is the daily silicone hydrogel lens part of the Vision Care market has been the fastest growing part of that market for the last several years, not just in the U.S. but globally. And we've not been represented there until we launched Daily Ultra in the Asia-Pac region little over a year-ago and now we're gearing up for launch here in the United States. So we're excited to get into that part of the global Vision Care business because we hadn't previously been fully represented there. Couple of factoids around that going from memory here, I believe that market in 2019 was somewhere just a little bit north of $800 million market and had been growing, growing over 20% per annum like 23% per annum.

That's five times the growth of the non-silicone hydrogel dailies. It is interesting factoid, we're anticipating that that segment could reach a couple of billion dollars of retail sales over call it the next 10 years. I mean, that's a good long time. But sufficed to say that the daily silicone hydrogel lens portion of the market will be a growth driver for Vision Care for the next decade. And now with the fortunate ability to launch our Infuse product will be our participant in that space and so pretty, pretty exciting there.

You asked a question about cannibalization. I mean interesting right now in across the globe, we're actually doing

very well with our Biotrue ONEday brand family. It's been growing very rapidly in the U.S. and growing internationally as well. That Biotrue franchise, we would expect to continue to be able to grow. We have some older legacy brands, which as we ramp-up with Infuse, we may cannibalize that, but we believe that the growth of Infuse in the growth of our daily Silicone hydrogel lenses when we get to launch them in Western Europe, perhaps in another six months or so will more than offset, way more than offset any cannibalization that we might see of our existing franchise. I know I get the question lot on this, they say you're going to be fourth to market here. Do you really think that you can go out and obtain share in the U.S. because you're fourth to market and I just want to say a couple of things even though you didn't ask me on that is one Bausch & Lomb, we know how to make lenses that have terrific optics, a great confidence fit.

And with Infuse, we think we have an asset that has important points of difference that will enable us to promote successfully against other brands that are out there in the market. So we feel great about the product itself. But I also want to reiterate what I said on the Q1 call is, we have in the U.S., we have a team that is promoting our Vision Care products that we're very proud of what they've been able to do with a portfolio that did not include an asset meaning a daily silicone hydrogel lens in the fastest growing segment of the market. We were no doubt about it, no doubt in my mind, gaining share in the United States without a daily silicone hydrogel lens. I feel real good about our opportunity to continue to gain share with the daily silicone hydrogel lens. I'll stop there.

Great, thank you. And then just a follow-up on some comments made about DUOBRII earlier, would just love to get an update more so on kind of what your longer-term expectations are for DUOBRII and as you think about how the product has evolved maybe setting the Coronavirus impact aside for a moment, how are you thinking about the longer timeframe with regards to ending couponing? And you expect, how do you expect the prescription growth trends to evolve over time?

Paul Herendeen

Sure, I mean let me start with the easy one with respect to the couponing. I mean, our commercial access has continued to increase and we said that it's a kind of dance of as your commercial access increases, you can reduce and tweak your use of coupons. And in that way the franchise of Rxs or the level of Rxs you've been able to achieve, you're able to realize at a higher average net selling price on those and I think that we’re continuing along, we're continuing along that line where the commercial access has gotten better and our use of coupons has absolutely declined.

You said try to divorce from COVID-19 in the impact of, I will tell you what, we’re very frustrated because of the timing of course of the COVID-19 situation because we were geared up to substantially increase the promotion activities around DUOBRII to reaccelerate the growth trajectory of the brand. And for obvious reasons, as I talked about earlier, the derm offices closed down, it was very dramatically impacted. We obviously did pull back on deployment of those additional promotional resources and that is going to have an effect on the longer-term trajectory of the brand. The thing that I said is frustrating about that is, we absolutely have a brand here that is accepted by docs staffs used in right cert situations and our challenge was not to get docs to like the product and use it. Our challenge was to get them to use it in this all of the situations where through additional promotional resources and get back to us

on growth trajectory.

For now that is they've been on hold. Yes, we’re still very excited for men’s care where if you get a patient that can use the product and not drop into the bucket of the more expensive biologics, then that's a good thing. The duration to use the safety profile and how it performs in the real world. We're excited about it. We got to get through COVID-19 to get back to a trajectory that's going to be exciting to all of us. I think I'll stop there.

I’m going to ask one question from the audience. Someone was asking what would you estimate physician visit volume for dermatology to be right now versus pre-COVID?

Paul Herendeen

This would be a guess and I do it based on how it's 50% and trending upward. But that that again, I hate to guess. But I do that based on looking at the TRx performance week to week to week.

Great and then just one last one. When will Lumify be available in the EU or Germany?

Paul Herendeen

That question is off the top of my head, I'm sorry.

Frank Jarman

Okay, that's all right. With that, we’re out of time. So Paul, thank you very, very much for joining us. And I think with that, we'll go ahead and wrap it up and move.

Hey, thanks very much, Frank. Thanks for having us.

All right. Bye-bye.

