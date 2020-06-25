Natural Gas Is Down - But Not Out

The recent fluctuations in natural gas prices leave many investors confused about the direction of natural gas and its impact on the bottom line of large producers such as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), EQT Corp. (EQT), and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK). Backward facing data is analyzed in a variety of formats, and anticipations are set for the next weekly reports. At the time of this writing, the weekly EIA inventory report delivered the prior week's inventory injection level of 120 Bcf. This estimate was slightly higher than had been estimated and resulting in a multi-year low price of Natural Gas. The pleasant temperatures of this past week have been replaced by scorching temperatures over much of the southwest, and large areas of above average temperatures across the US.

Looking at the 2020 Natural Gas pricing chart below, it would appear that traders' confidence is waning as today's price sinks past lows seen earlier in the pandemic.

Source: VMR/CNBC

Let's face it - Natural Gas entered 2020 with a backdrop of lighter fall demand and a notable decrease in the winter demand. Per the EIA, "The net injections to working gas totaled 85 billion cubic feet (BCF) for the week ending June 12. Working natural gas stocks totaled 2,892 Bcf, which is 33% more than the year-ago level and 17% more than the five-year (2015-19) average for this week." This inventory level would be challenging enough to work down in any year - but add on a worldwide pandemic… well, you get the point. This week's addition of 120 Bcf only makes this impact larger.

Working Natural Gas in Underground Storage

"Closed Economies" Crippling LNG Exports

Just when the US had begun profiting from huge investments in LNG infrastructure, the proverbial rug has been pulled out from under the industry. Obviously, having grown to the 3rd largest exporter behind Australia and Qatar, a decrease of 50% from peak levels warrants further discussion. The chart below highlights the rise in exports and the impressive collapse in 2020 caused in large part by the economic shutdown from COVID-19.

These headline grabbing statistics and charts have had a tremendous impact on the investor willingness to jump back into energy giants - especially with a backdrop of large commitments to alternative and renewable energy investment worldwide. However, this week's injection to storage may be the segue to lower injections as a backdrop of COVID-19 negatives gives way to more positives.

Turning the Corner?

The weather this past week was quite pleasant in much of the country. While these shoulder season temperatures are great to enjoy a little outdoor time, it allowed cooling demand to fall off significantly. This was contrasted going into this week with notable change in above average temperatures and new record heat in many regions of the country.

The next 10 weeks weather will be watched closely by traders and corporate buyers with initial expectations lending consideration to potential increased cooling day demand. From NatGasWeather.com: "June 23-29: Weather systems will continue across the Midwest and east-central US this week with showers and comfortable highs of 70s to low 80s. Around the periphery of these systems over the West, South, and East Coast, temperatures will be very warm to hot with highs of 80s to 100s, hottest California and the Southwest. Upper high pressure will gain ground to cover most of the US this weekend with highs of mid 80s to 100s for strong national demand. Cooler exceptions will occur over the West this weekend as weather systems bring showers. Overall, demand will be light over the Midwest and east-central US this week, and moderate to strong elsewhere."

Weather.com added to the commentary supporting the hotter summer temps: "Temperatures during the summer in the contiguous U.S. typically are warmer than average when a transition to La Niña occurs. The water temperatures in the Pacific are also associated with an atmospheric disturbance in the Indian Ocean called the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO). The phases of the MJO expected this summer also support a hot one for much of the Lower 48."

For those who follow Natural Gas, this was great news; however, pricing hasn't responded positively as EIA data lags approximately a week.

A key question for many at this point is "Where will the LNG price chart bottom?" Today's historic pricing low, may be that point. In the past week, there are some signs of positives that at least may slow the decline in shipments. Contracts for some land deliveries have been cancelled and opportunistic international buyers have scooped up LNG shipments at lower pricing. China has been noted as building LNG inventories as they see opportunity. Turkey is shifting contract sources as politics in the region support the transition of buyers, if for nothing else but to reposition longer-term contracts.

With drops in feedstocks into the LNG export facilities dropping, it is interesting to look at the monthly injections to inventory. Reports have noted May 2020 had reductions in LNG exports averaging 3+ Bcf/d (May vs. 1st Qtr). Even though the US has been in the middle of a pandemic driven economic slump worldwide, May injections totaled less than 2019 same period injections. Though not optimal, May could have been a lot worse and June is setting up to be a better month than in 2019.

Source: VMR/AmericanOilMan.com

What Can be Expected?

Pricing will face strong headwinds on any sign of less than above average temperatures for July. Look for improving fundamentals as businesses open and people gain a comfort level with taking the long-awaited beach trips. Obviously, energy "swapping" is likely to occur as nuclear facilities increase summer utilization and coal becomes a price competitive option, but Nat Gas has a way to go before that will be a material factor. Oil inventories are high, and market pricing will be a major factor as any increased oil production will increase Nat Gas byproduct production.

Investors' Takeaway

While smaller natural gas producers carry a much higher risk, look to the fundamentals of larger diversified producers such as Exxon Mobil or who have the capacity to take advantage of this downturn to increase their portfolio of low cost assets as noted in recent articles. Of course, each investor will need to examine the company's balance sheet and free cash flow to evaluate these criteria for investment. A company such as Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) debt for perhaps a mistimed purchase may prevent it from such opportunity. While companies committed to primarily Natural Gas continue the cycles of producing without profits, the larger integrated companies have the financial depth to endure these headwinds, as well as increase their investments in alternatives/renewables. Assuming we have reached an economic bottom, the timing may be good to add a multinational oil and gas position for the 3-5 year horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The author has no positions in XOM, EQT, or CHK. The author wrote this article themselves, and it expresses their own opinions. The author is not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). The author has no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for an investor's own analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy.