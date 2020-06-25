At $24.58, shares are on a FCF Yield of 7.2%, with total FCF growing low-single-digits at best and carrying a significant risk of decline. Avoid.

There is a significant risk of intensifying competition in price or CapEx with Verizon; the near 5x Net Debt / EBITDA magnifies the downside risk.

Altice USA also has a less competitive offering and high Average Revenue Per User in Broadband, and an already high overall EBITDA margin.

While Altice USA has slightly faster Broadband revenue growth, its Video losses are higher and its Business Services growth smaller.

Altice USA has much lower growth in EBITDA and FCF than Buy-rated cable peers Charter and Comcast, and the reasons are structural.

Introduction

We are expanding our U.S. Cable coverage with an in-depth look at Altice USA (ATUS), in addition to our existing research on Comcast (CMCSA) (Buy-rated since January) and Charter (CHTR) (Buy-rated since January).

Year-to-date, ATUS shares have lost approx. 15% of their value, underperforming Charter, its closest peer, and the S&P 500:

ATUS Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (2020 YTD) Source: Yahoo Finance (25-Jun-20)

In this article, we explain why, despite its lower valuation, ATUS shares are less attractive than Charter and Comcast, and should be avoided.

Company Overview

ATUS is the #3 cable operator in the U.S., with 4.95m residential and SMB customers, compared to Comcast's 31.5m and Charter's 29.7m. It was spun out of Altice Europe (OTCPK:ALVVF) in June 2018, having been formed from the latter's previous acquisitions of Suddenlink (2015) and Cablevision (2016).

ATUS primarily serves the South-Central U.S. (under the Suddenlink brand) and Northeast metropolitan markets (under the Optimum brand):

ATUS National Network Map NB. ATUS agreed to acquire Service Electric Cable TV in New Jersey for $150m in 19Q4; completion expected 20Q3. Source: ATUS S-1 (Jun-17).

ATUS's primary competition is with Verizon's (VZ) FIOS in its Optimum markets. It also competes with Frontier (FTR) in Connecticut, and in Video with satellite players DirecTV (part of AT&T (T)) and Dish (DISH).

Lower EBITDA Growth vs. Peers

ATUS year-on-year EBITDA growth has been flat or negative since 19Q3, compared to mid-to-high single-digit growth at Comcast and Charter (below). ATUS Free Cash Flow ("FCF") growth was also lower, actually negative in 2019, compared with Comcast's growing 5.2% and Charter's more than doubling.

Cable Companies' EBITDA Growth Y/Y by Quarter (Since 2018) NB. All figures include mobile losses; Comcast figures are for Cable only. Excluding Mobile, ATUS EBITDA growth year-on-year was -0.2% in 19Q4 and +1.0% in 20Q1. Source: Company filings.

We believe the reasons for ATUS' lower EBITDA growth are structural and likely to continue, with a significant risk of sliding into larger declines.

One structural reason is higher Video losses. ATUS's Video revenue net of Programming Costs was a negative $85-100m in each quarter since 19Q3, representing a high-single-digit percentage headwind on EBITDA ($1.0-1.1bn per quarter), more severe than the flattish trends at Comcast and Charter:

ATUS EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Since 2018) Source: ATUS company filings.

Video losses partly arise because ATUS prefers the economics of single-play Broadband subscriptions over bundled subscriptions that include Video, despite the former's higher churn:

"As bundling has gotten more aggressive, particularly on the double play, those economics are getting worse and worse. So, you'd much rather take a single-play, whether it's 200, 300, 400 Megabit or even 1 Gig at a promo offer, than at a very aggressive promo offer on double-play where the economics when it comes to set-top-boxes, cost of installs, and the programming cost and the continued growth of those programming costs over the lifeline of the subscriber as you model that out, even though the churn rates are better on the double-play relative to single-play based on today". Dexter Goei, ATUS CEO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

Indeed ATUS seems to have started encouraging Video cord-shaving:

"We start cord-shaving people from bundle to single broadband. Those people are up-tiering automatically because of the tremendous amount of savings they're getting from a revenue standpoint on video, they're spending that extra $10 to $20 to go up to the next tier pretty much automatically as they down-tier in cord shave" Dexter Goei, ATUS CEO (19Q4 Earnings Call)

A focus on Broadband-only packages may be risky given Verizon is also selling these, and ATUS appears to be competing here on price.

A further structural reason for lower EBITDA growth is ATUS having fallen behind on Mobile. ATUS only had its commercial launch in Mobile in September 2019 and has 110k lines now, compared to Comcast launching in 2017 and having 2.3m, and Charter launching in 2018 and having 1.4m. 2020 Mobile losses are guided to no more than $100m, a low-single-digit headwind to EBITDA (2019A: $4.27bn).

ATUS being behind on Mobile is also important because offering Mobile to Broadband subscribers is helpful to reducing churn, and especially important in Optimum markets where ATUS competes with Verizon with its wireless business.

Another structural reason for ATUS's lower EBITDA growth is smaller Business Services revenue growth. Business Services represent an opportunity for cable companies to gain revenues from telco incumbents, and contributed 120 bps to Comcast's cable revenue growth in 2019. For ATUS, this was only 70 bps (though Charter was even lower at 50 bps).

The quarter-on-quarter gain in Business Services revenue for the 3 main cable players is below. Comcast's larger share of the new revenues cannot be explained by its larger size (6.5x homes passed compared to ATUS) alone, and is likely structural due to ATUS' narrower geographic reach (important for larger customers) and technology:

Cable Companies' Business Services Revenue Growth Q/Q (Since 2018) Source: Company filings.

Less Broadband Growth Potential

ATUS's Broadband revenue growth has been slightly faster than peers, but on a far lower increase in subscriber numbers:

Cable Companies' Broadband Revenue & Customer No. (Indexed from 17Q4) Source: Company filings.

ATUS' faster Broadband revenue growth figures are partly the result of accounting, when more of the same bundled revenues are allocated to Broadband when subscribers are upgraded free to higher speeds. Management estimates the cash growth rate to be roughly 10%, of which ¼ is from new subscribers, ¼ from price increases and ½ from upgrading. As mentioned above, the upgrading comes partly from Video subscribers utilizing their cord-shaving savings on Broadband, which is by definition a one-off action.

ATUS's customer net-add numbers similarly raise questions about the sustainability of its growth, with a negative net add in some quarters, and losses in Video and Telephony accelerating:

ATUS Residential Customer Net Adds by Product (Since 2018) Source: ATUS company filings.

In addition, ATUS already has a much higher Average Revenue Per User in Broadband than peers, at $70 in 20Q1, vs. Comcast's $62 and Charter's $58, which means less room for future growth.

Uncompetitive Broadband Offering

ATUS' broadband offering is fundamentally uncompetitive when compared to Comcast's and Charter's. While in general ATUS does not compete with the two directly, it does face Verizon's fiber-based FIOS in its Optimum markets.

Broadband offerings compete on a number of factors, including speed but also others like control (i.e. user functionalities).

In speed, ATUS is only able to deliver 1 Gbps in 50% of its Optimum footprint, where it competes with Verizon FIOS. (Its 1 Gbp coverage is 75% in its Suddenlink footprint and 63% overall.) By contrast, both Comcast and Charter reached 1 Gbps in all their markets during 2019. It has placed a lot of hope in Fiber-To-The-Home ("FTTH"), but this only reached 600k of the 8.8m homes it passes as of 19Q4, including only 12% of Optimum homes passed, and will take many more years based on the pre-COVID-19 roll-out rate of 50k homes per month. ATUS finally started a DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade (which Comcast and Charter completed) of its Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Network in early 2020.

In control, ATUS's new Altice One platform has arrived later and offers fewer functionalities than peers. Whereas Comcast has developed its X1 one-stop platform and deployed it to 60% of its residential Video subscribers by 2017 year-end, Altice One has only reached 17% penetration in 2019. Another example of ATUS's technological backwardness is how they offer "very little" self-install for new subscribers, compared to 90%+ at Charter and likely a similarly high figure at Comcast.

EBITDA Margin Already Higher

ATUS' EBITDA growth potential is also limited by how its margin is already higher than both Comcast and Charter, despite a similar revenue mix, and has stopped rising, partly due to the new Mobile losses:

Cable Companies' EBITDA Margins & Revenue Mix (Since 2018) NB. Include mobile; Comcast cable margins flattered by some costs being at corporate level; ATUS 20Q1 EBITDA margin would be "higher" y/y if excluding loss-making Mobile and breakeven Cheddar. Source: Company filings.

High Debt Increases Downside Risk

ATUS's much higher debt, targeting Net Debt / EBITDA of 4.5-5.0x, is much more aggressive than Charter's 4.0-4.5x target; Comcast (partly a media business) is at 2.8x and already actively deleveraging.

While the average life of debt of 6.2 years and cost of debt of 5.6% mean there is little refinancing risk, the high debt magnifies the impact of any EBITDA decline - at the same EV/EBITDA, a 5% reduction in EBITDA would reduce the equity value by 12.5%.

2020 Outlook

Even before COVID-19, ATUS's 2020 outlook guided to only a 2.0-2.5% revenue growth with some margin expansion (both excluding Mobile). The latest outlook still sees growth in EBITDA less CapEx, but this is partly helped by the reduction in CapEx due to construction delays:

ATUS 2020 Outlook Source: ATUS results presentation (20Q1)

As of the 20Q1 earnings call (on May 1), ATUS "continue to expect to see revenue and EBITDA growth this year". As with cable peers, ATUS' Broadband revenues remain stable, with only a mid-20k number of its 4.2m Broadband subscribers having signed up for the "Keeping America Connected" program for distressed households as of April. However, Advertising was "down significantly" from expectations and "down year-over-year" in April.

With the FTTH roll-out being a multi-year program, and ATUS only just started in DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade and Mobile, CapEx is likely to remain elevated for the next few years.

Valuation

At $24.58, on 2019 financials, ATUS is on a FCF Yield of 7.2%; the P/E is 109.9x but not meaningful due to large non-cash items:

ATUS Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2017-19A) Source: ATUS company filings.

ATUS pays no dividend, but has a target to buy back $1.7bn of shares in 2020 (same as 2019), in excess of FCF generated and involving new debt. At current prices, this alone will raise FCF per share by approx. 11%

The 2019 FCF figure is likely not far from the normalized level - the figure did not include federal cash taxes (which ATUS will not pay until 2022), but it did include approx. $200m in one-off working capital outflows related to OSS/BSS migration in Suddenlink and payroll cycles.

ATUS' FCF Yield compares with Charter's 3.6% (4.5% excluding Mobile) and Comcast's 6.9% (but with 2020 FCF likely up to 40% lower). While this makes ATUS superficially "cheaper", its FCF growth is much lower, likely low-single-digits at best compared to Charter's low-teens and Comcast's near 10%.

ATUS' FCF has been flattish in recent years, and has a significant risk of declining if competition in price and CapEx intensifies.

Conclusion

ATUS' 7.2% current FCF Yield is offset by its total FCF being low-growth and at risk, with the downside risk magnified by its high debt.

EBITDA growth has already been flat to negative each quarter since 19Q3, due to higher Video losses, smaller Business Services revenue growth, and a new loss-making Mobile business. ATUS' Broadband offering is fundamentally uncompetitive in terms of speed and control.

Combined with an elevated CapEx from the continuing FTTH roll-out, we believe total FCF growth will be low-single-digits at best, with a significant risk of decline if price or CapEx competition intensifies.

At $24.58, we believe ATUS stock should be avoided, and assign it a Neutral rating. We continue to prefer Charter and Comcast (both Buy-rated).

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHTR,CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.