The SPY Continues To Hang On To Key Levels (Technically Speaking For 6/25)

Chicago Fed President Evans argues that growth will be very uneven and that some capacity has been lost for good.

The IMF has lowered its growth projections for 2020 and 2021. More importantly, its blog post makes note of three key elements of the COVID-19 recovery (emphasis added):

First, the unprecedented global sweep of this crisis hampers recovery prospects for export-dependent economies and jeopardizes the prospects for income convergence between developing and advanced economies.

This is a key point. Developing countries are typically export-dependent. Slow or uneven growth in developed economies will negatively ripple through the global trading system, hampering developed economies' prospects.

Second, as countries reopen, the pick-up in activity is uneven.

We'll also see this at the country level. For example, in the US, the South and West have reopened quickly, causing a spike in infection rates. Should the state governments implement policies to slow activity, economic growth will also slow. You can extrapolate this scenario to the global trading system.

Third, the labor market has been severely hit and at record speed, and particularly so for lower-income and semi-skilled workers who do not have the option of teleworking.

In the US, the labor market has quickly transformed from the best in 50 years to the worst since the Great Depression. This will likely cause a sharp decline in demand, hampering growth.

Chicago Fed President Evans argues for an uneven recovery (emphasis added):

I can’t speak to others’ assumptions, but crucially, my forecast assumes growth is held back by the response to intermittent localized outbreaks—which might be made worse by the faster-than-expected reopenings. In this environment, many resources will be devoted to health and safety. I assume health solutions become widely available as we move through 2022, and I allow for a return to more normal operations by late in the year.

He also believes that some economic growth capacity is lost for good. I believe that assumption is correct.

The labor market news continues to show absolute disaster (emphasis added):

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 13.4 percent for the week ending June 13, a decrease of 0.5 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.

The chart from the report shows the size of the spike:

Note that the data I've cited is for the insured unemployment rate, which shows the complete damage from the layoffs.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This wound up being a good day for equities, with small-caps leading the way higher. Micro, small, and mid-caps all led the way higher. The large-caps also gained. However, the Treasury market didn't sell off. The top of the performance table is the reverse of yesterday's, with energy and financials leading the market higher. Utilities was the only loser.

Let's start by looking at today's chart: The markets were mostly unchanged until the last hour of trading when it was announced that bank regulations regarding the trading of securities were being relaxed. That sent the markets higher while also explaining why financials were one of the best performing sectors today.

Let's pull the lens back to the 30-day chart:

There's a lot of information above. The top blue line shows that the market is probably in a consolidation phase. The main question is what is happening regarding the bottom? While we don't know, there are a few possibilities. The blue line connects the two absolute lows for several trading days. However, I prefer the magenta line because it connects to opening prices. There's also the red line, which is less important because it's shorter.

Finally, here's the daily chart: Prices are just hanging on. Barely so.

If we think about the trading week as the end of a series (which I do), then tomorrow could be a very important day.

