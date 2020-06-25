Introduction

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) is an Irish budget airline, one of the biggest in Europe. They are able to be more profitable than all other European airlines by running the company very efficiently. They only operate Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737's. At the start of 2020, they actually wanted to diversify their fleet to include Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) planes but decided otherwise after the COVID-19 crisis. Ryanair has one of the most capable management teams a European airline has ever seen, CEO Michael O'Leary turned Ryanair into a European powerhouse.

His approach was simple but effective. People feel little brand loyalty to airlines, instead, they care about the ticket price. And Ryanair's ticket prices are very cheap compared to competitors in the short-haul passenger market, and this is thanks to their aggressive cost control measures. This even shows in the COVID-19 crisis, Ryanair was able to cut staff pay by 50%, a great thing for the long-term survival odds of Ryanair. No other European airline was able to attain higher pay cuts, once again showcasing management's effectiveness. Also, Ryanair owns a majority of its fleet. This is great since they are able to maintain most of their fleet while ensuring a low cash burn.

Thanks to their effective cost-control, Ryanair has created a moat, their cheap ticket prices. On a first glance, Ryanair is set to take market share after the dust of the Coronavirus crisis settles since they have a wonderful business, but this is not necessarily true. I will explain in this write-up why so.

Coronavirus

Before diving into the thesis, let's take a look at the Coronavirus impact. Ryanair traffic volumes have plummeted thanks to the Coronavirus crisis, and it will likely take years before we see normal traffic volumes again. But even the most profitable airline in Europe cannot be profitable during the COVID-19 crisis. Ryanair reported a net loss of over €100m in Q1, but losses are expected to widen in the next quarter. Ryanair has 'put a lot of work into preserving cash', thanks to this, the monthly cash burn decreased from €200 million in March to €60 million in May. Ryanair has a current cash balance of €4.1 billion. So Ryanair will be able to survive longer than any other airline in a fair free market.

Wonderful company

Ryanair is seriously a wonderful company. Their moat is their low unit cost, and because of this, no other airline is able to underprice Ryanair while making a profit. This is a strong moat and in a free market, no other airline should be able to compete well with Ryanair on cheap flights. As a consequence, Ryanair is able to attain much higher profit margins than any other European airline, and this showcases the effectiveness of management and the moat they created.

Ryanair is a company with a long track record of consistent profitable growth. Ryanair was able to make a big dent in the market by underpricing competitors while remaining profitable. Again this showcases management is very effective at creating shareholder value.

Ryanair has a much stronger financial position than the other European airlines. Their cash burn is lower, and their financial debt to equity ratio is the lowest of all European airlines.

Also, Ryanair's quick ratio is much better than their big European competitors. Thanks to Ryanair's strong financial position, management is able to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis. You would think Ryanair is ready to grow market share after the dust has settled, and they might. But it is not as easy as it sounds. Actually, the badly run European competitors might come out of the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever, a surprise on first glance.

Unfair market

As elaborated, Ryanair is a wonderful company, but even a wonderful company can struggle to maintain wonderfully. Ryanair is competing in an unfair market and that adds serious long-term risks.

According to Ryanair, there is a total of €30 billion of state-aids to European airlines, whereof €10 billion goes to Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) and another €10 billion goes to Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), creating two powerhouses in the European airline sector.

'Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and Alitalia can now fund many years of below cost selling, whereas Ryanair and other well run airlines will not request (and would not receive) such State Aid.' ~Michael O'Leary, CEO Ryanair.

So Ryanair has to compete with airlines that are able to run their services at a loss. Obviously, it is very hard for any company, how wonderful they might be, to compete with companies that have entire governments backing them,

'State aid distorts the market, it will damage competition, this is not the way forward. For example, the French government are refunding state taxes to Air-France, but require Ryanair and others to pay those taxes, that is obnoxious.' ~Michael O'Leary, CEO Ryanair

Ryanair has to compete with €30 billion of state-aids, but those aids to inefficient airlines are not only given to save them, but are also given to ensure their dominance in their domestic market. According to CEO of Lufthansa Carsten Spohr, the group's €10 billion bailout package is bigger than needed but ensures that Lufthansa maintains a 'global leading position'. So these state-aids are actually meant to strengthen European airlines.

"These are the crack cocaine junkies of the state-aid world because their first instinct is to always go to the government for state aid," ~Michael O'Leary, CEO Ryanair

These state-aids can have a serious impact on Ryanair's leading position. Lufthansa and other European airlines are able to make more investments than Ryanair into expanding their fleet, buying up competition and lowering their unit cost. While Ryanair is scrambling to stay alive, Lufthansa and Air France-KLM can go on a buying spree. So the European airline landscape is set to be changed forever, and Ryanair has to compete with multiple juggernauts, or 'cocaine junkies of the state-aid world' as Michael O'Leary likes to call them.

I decided to do a short test. Transavia, the budget short-haul airline-owned by Air France-KLM is currently pricing their flights very comparably to Ryanair. Of course, some flights are more expensive and some cheaper. But generally, there is little difference. This showcases that Ryanair's moat is weakening.

Michael O'Leary has talked about going to court, but at the time of writing, it seems unlikely this will pay off. Any trial would likely go on for years after which the damage is already done. And they already lost a trial in 1999 about state subsidies. This showcases how hard it is to win these trials.

Conclusion

Ryanair is a wonderful company with a strong moat. But state-aids are going to change the European airline landscape forever. I believe Ryanair will continue to remain relevant in the European aviation landscape, however, their pricing power might be reduced. As a result, this might weaken their moat. Because of this, I currently remain uncertain about the future of Ryanair. I recommend to stay on the sidelines for the time being and see how things develop.

