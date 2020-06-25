PepsiCo's long-term strategy seems to be headed in the wrong direction and the company is missing out on the future high return on capital opportunities.

Digging deeper, however, reveals that the capital allocation strategy of PEP differs materially from that of its competitors.

On the surface, PepsiCo appears with a similar risk-return profile to its major peers, such as Coca-Cola and Nestle.

Since a person can only drink so much liquid in a day, due to the physiological limits of bladder and stomach, the rise of one beverage's fortune cannot occur without the fall of another's. Thirst is a zero-sum game. Source: marketwatch.com

At first glance, PepsiCo (PEP) does not appear massively different from the other strong names in the sector. It has one of the best brands in the space, growth profile is not massively different and it appears to be just fairly valued within the large-cap food and beverage industry.

As far as valuation is concerned, Return on Equity is one of the key valuation drivers in the space. That is why we observe such a strong relationship between ROE and P/B multiples on a cross-sectional basis.

In this case, PEP appears to be fairly valued with its current ROE of 51%.

A large and well-established company with strong brands in a relatively stable industry, PEP has been a company of choice for many long-term investors that want to sleep well at night.

The forward dividend yield of around 3.0%, which is also in line with the peer average, has been yet another reason for investors looking at stable income.

The dividend has also been steadily growing, even at a somewhat elevated rate for the past 15 years. Even if this increase has resulted in a much higher payout ratio over the most recent years.

On the surface, capital allocation of PEP is also remarkably similar to that of its major peer in the beverage space - Coca-Cola (KO). Cumulatively, over the past 10 years, the two companies spent very similar amounts as a percentage of cash flow from operations on stock buybacks, capital expenditures, dividends, and net debt issuance.

Not surprisingly then, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, PEP had a very similar return profile to its peers - Coca-Cola and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

If we exclude the recent black swan event on the basis that a long-term investor is concerned with the quality and returns of a company over long periods and not with the impact of one-off low probability events, it is reasonable to conclude that all three companies above had very similar return profiles.

Digging deeper into capital allocation strategies

Although PEP and KO look very similar at a first glance, the two companies have taken two different paths and the divergence between the two is becoming even more profound over the past years.

Apart from carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, around half of PEP is also a snacking company with a massive food portfolio. The company has been capitalizing on this symbiosis for many years now by offering two complementary products to customers.

KO, on the other hand, has been exclusively focused on becoming a pure beverage company.

In North America, PEP earns almost equal amounts of revenue from its beverage and snacking businesses, however, the returns and margins of these businesses differ massively.

The beverage business (PBNA), being the largest, has disproportionately lower margins and return on assets, while the food and snacking businesses (FLNA & QFNA) are much more profitable.

Even with the benefit of its high ROA snacking categories, PEP still lags behind its peers on this key metric. More importantly, KO, which is a pure beverage company, is beating PEP by a very wide margin in the beverage category.

Nevertheless, PEP also spends a much higher amount on its beverage business - both through capital spend and acquisitions.

The largest deal PEP did recently was the $3.2bn acquisition of SodaStream - the company known as the maker of the consumer home carbonation machine. According to Morningstar, the deal was valued at roughly 31 times the company's previous year adjusted EBITDA.

At the same time, one of the most prevalent trends in the beverage industry now is increased focus on health and wellness.

Consumers, particularly millennials, are more health conscious, and they're willing to try new, healthier alternatives to traditional soft drinks. As soda consumption declines, we've seen more brands develop sparkling water products. Healthy drinks like plant-based waters, kombucha and functional beverages are also gaining popularity. One statistic that I find to be particularly reflective of this shift is that in 2016, bottled water dethroned soft drinks as the leader in beverage sales. Source: KPMG

Therefore, on top of the low returns that PEP has in its beverage segment, soda and fizzy drinks are also not among the categories expected to achieve any meaningful growth going forward.

Contrary to PEP, its major peer - Nestle - seems to be following a different strategy. A strategy to pursue investments in high growth and high return categories.

Using the change in goodwill and intangible assets as a proxy for where the company is making the most acquisitions, it seems that Nestle is investing the most into high margin categories, such as Powdered and Liquid beverages and Nutrition and Health.

The most recent large deal for Nestle was also in the Powdered and Liquid beverages segment.

This is the key product segment for Nestle and is where the company is most heavily investing into the future. It is also an area where PEP is missing out.

Missing out on Coffee is a big deal

With coffee consumption on the rise again, the numbers suggest that despite appearances, the market is far from saturated, and that Starbucks, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters US:GMCR, Dunkin' Donuts and independent cafes still have much ground to conquer. Source: marketwatch.com

As we saw above, coffee, alongside bottled water and plant-based non-carbonated drinks, is on the rise. Furthermore, the long-term trend for coffee in the U.S. is near all-time lows.

Coca-Cola sees a great long-term growth opportunity in these segments as well and highlights its currently low market share in hot beverages as an attractive area.

With its $4.9bn acquisition of Costa, KO management has shown its intent to pivot more strongly towards that category which is in stark contrast with PEP venturing into the soda making machines.

Costa coffee which provides us a platform to create a world-class global coffee business. And we're moving with speed to build a strong foundation for long-term value creation under that brand. Source: Coca-Cola Company Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

KO also did not seem to have paid a hefty premium for Costa as the transaction EV/EBITDA was close to that of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dunkin' Donuts at the time.

As I already mentioned, Nestle is also pivoting heavily towards coffee with some of its recent acquisitions and the $7.15bn deal with Starbucks.

The company has also paid a relatively lower multiple for its Starbucks deal.

The deal gives Nestle a strong addition to its coffee portfolio and the company was very quick to launch a lineup of new products.

Finally, another big competitor of PEP in the snacking space - Mondelez (MDLZ) - is also solidifying its position into the coffee and beverages space through its stakes in Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Jacobs Douwe Egberts. The latter of the two has recently combined with Peet's Coffee in IPO and created a global coffee powerhouse with many global and regional brands.

Why is coffee so important

Apart from all PEP major peers going into the category, the coffee and its adjacent product categories are attractive for the following reasons:

High return on capital

Coffee and closely related healthy beverages are a very high return on capital product categories, which are also experiencing a trend towards premiumization. The category is Nestle's highest ROIC product segment for the past 5 years, and it is no surprise why the company is pursuing opportunities in that space.

More coffee consumption and the trend towards healthier beverages

The consumer's emotional needs for coffee are reinforced, and more connected to the feelings of ritual, happiness, and security. Source: ipsos.com

As we saw above, as consumers are shifting towards healthier choices, coffee is expected to be among the highest-growing categories alongside water and plant-based beverages. In the U.S., coffee drinking has reached near all-time lows for the past 100 years and this trend seems to be reversing as customer preferences shift away from less healthy alternatives.

With more people entering the middle class across Emerging Markets, the trend of more coffee consumption would see sustainable tailwinds. Finally, the coffee business is more sticky as customers are creating habits of drinking coffee and associate it with a certain daily ritual.

Bundles well with growing snacking product categories

Offering complementing products offer a significant competitive advantage that PEP has been capitalizing on for many years.

PepsiCo benefits from its presence in two complementary categories: food and beverages. Purchases in these two categories tend to coincide. At its 2014 presentation at the Barclays Back-to-School Consumer Conference, PepsiCo reported that 54% of US consumers who purchase salty snacks also buy a beverage. It also said that joint displays of Frito-Lay snack foods and Pepsi sodas tended to result in higher sales. Source: marketrealist.com

This competitive advantage, however, is under threat as consumer preferences shift away from unhealthy products. The habit of buying a fizzy drink with a salty snack would not disappear, however, the growth and returns on capital will be far inferior to those in coffee and its complementary products.

Most PEP main competitors, such as Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Mondelez, are already gaining a significant footprint in these segments, while PEP is most certainly now following in their footsteps. Whether this would be the right or the wrong decision, only time will tell but there are many signs pointing towards the latter.

Conclusion

PEP is still one of the highest quality and most stable names in the food and beverage space. The company owns some of the best names in the sector and, financially, looks as stable as its other peers. Therefore, people concerned with the next quarter or even year will most likely not see a significant divergence in performance. Taking a long-term perspective of the business, however, reveals some of the problems with PEP strategy going forward.

Spotting changes in consumer preferences and new emerging trends early on is a crucial skill for a successful capital allocation in a mature and slowly evolving industry such as food and beverages. Making the right acquisitions is also key for any large company in the space that aims to deliver shareholder value over the long term instead of trying to meet or beat next year's expectations. With that in mind, PEP seems to be on its way to delivering inferior returns in the future to those of its major peers.

