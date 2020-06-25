This is a potential value play over several years, and not a short-term hold type of stock.

Operational results are clearly improving, but the debt continues to thwart chances at profitability. The key to success is efficiency and cost reduction overcoming the debt burden.

The close relationship with the Chinese state should encourage investors to look at the value proposition of this company much differently than for a US-based organization.

This video is a follow-up to the article I wrote in February on China Gold International (OTCPK:JINFF). We update investors on the impending debt-apocalypse that many felt would derail the company in 2020. We also cover the following points in the presentation:

June Debt Restructure

China Gold was able to refinance $300 million at 2.8% in a very favorable debt term structure through 2023;

The previous debt issuance from 2017 was backed up by a letter of support from major shareholder China National Gold, a Chinese State Owned Entity (SOE).

Relationship with the Chinese Government

The relationship makes clear that the Chinese government is not going to allow China Gold International to fail. Reasons for this support include the following:

China buys all domestic gold production, as well as more in the international market, to support its currency and its economy;

The Belt & Road initiative connecting 73% of the world's economy will need all of the copper that China Gold International can produce;

China's long-term plan is to become a dominant player in the world economy, and will use all domestic gold and copper production to support that goal.

Operational Notes

China Gold International has improved operations significantly by:

Reducing costs of mining and increasing margins from production;

Increasing revenues for same period, YoY;

Increasing both gold and copper production for same period, YoY;

Setting more aggressive targets for gold and copper production in 2020.

Outlook and Risks

I believe that the aforementioned reasons make the company more attractive for longer-term, value investors who look at distressed companies with good remediation plans. The stock once traded above $6 years ago, but is less than $1 now.

The success of this company will depend on whether the increasing returns from gold mining due to a rising gold price will offset the falling copper prices due to a deflation in the world economy.

The risks are that the below-average grades for copper and gold are too much to overcome the cost reduction and efficiency efforts that China Gold has been making. Longer term, I believe copper demand will increase substantially due to world demand for more technical society in third-world countries. However, in the short term, lower copper prices could continue to put increasing pressure on the company's financials.

In the end, the company will not fail. At worst, it would be absorbed into the SOE that already owns 39%. But the government is going to support China Gold International as long as the company continues to provide strategic reserves of both metals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.