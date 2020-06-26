LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is a long-term growth play, one which made an interesting bolt-on deal in recent times, as this warrants a quick look at this undercovered long-term growth play.

The company has delivered on very steady low double-digit growth in recent years and long traded at very reasonable multiples, followed by (too) strong momentum in recent years, as shares now appear fairly valued at $25, despite an interesting deal.

The Business, The past

LeMaitre Vascular provides innovative products which allow surgeons to improve procedure efficiency. Besides better outcomes of such procedures, it should reduce patient recovery times as well. The company has quite a diverse product line in this area and has steadily grown this product base and, consequently, its revenue base.

The company went public in 2006 at $6 per share, yet as shares fell to $2 during the recession, by 2014, shares had recovered to the IPO price. With a global market of nearly a billion, the company has seen steady and profitable growth. Between 2015 and 2019, LeMaitre has steadily grown sales from $78 million to $117 million, a 50% cumulative increase as the business has grown quite steadily at around 10% per annum.

This steady growth and non-demanding multiple at which this rather small-cap traded back in 2014 has been more than corrected in recent years. Shares rose to nearly $40 in the autumn of last year, yet have now seen a re-rating at $25 per share.

Last year, the company grew sales by around 11% to a little over $117 million on which it reported operating earnings of $21.2 million. The company reported net earnings of $17.9 million, equal to $0.88 per share with 20.3 million shares outstanding.

With a net cash position of $32 million, the net cash position comes in around $1.50 per share. Trading at $25, this values operating assets at $23.50 per share, or at 26-27 times earnings reported in 2019. With an enterprise value around $475 million, the company is valued at a relatively modest 4 times sales multiple, a reasonable multiple for a med-tech player with solid growth in the low double digits.

Recent Trends

When the company reported its results in February, shares fell from mid-30s to $30 as investors were a bit disappointed with the guidance. While 10% sales growth to $127-131 million for 2020 looks decent, it should be noted that a small acquisition late 2019 would be responsible roughly half that sales growth, suggesting organic sales growth to be far less impressive.

Furthermore, earnings per share were seen up just 6% at the midpoint of the guidance, with earnings seen at $0.90-0.98 per share. This results in falling multiples to around 25 times earnings, as annualized EBITDA of $27 million based on the 2019 results creates real "room" to return capital to investors or pursue deal-making.

First quarter results, as released late April, were not really convincing. Sales rose 7% to more than $30 million, yet organic sales were down a percent, as earnings per share fell two pennies to $0.16 per share, resulting in payout ratios increasing rapidly with the quarterly dividend running at $0.095 per share. The discrepancy between reported and organic growth stems from the 2019 purchase of the Biologic Patch Business, part of Admedus, in October of last year in a $15 million deal.

The big deal came in June. LeMaitre announced the $90 million purchase of Artegraft. The deal calls for a $65 million cash upfront payment, a $7.5 million escrow payment late 2021, and an earn-out of $17.5 million. Artegraft processes and sells vascular grafts sold in the US. The company generated $15.6 million in sales with unit sales growth of 10% last year. Assuming a full earn-out, LeMaitre paid about 5.7 times sales, based on the revenue base of 2019.

With net cash around $30 million ahead of the deal, net debt will jump to $60 million, yet that assumes a full earn-out and $7.5 million escrow payment late in 2021. Excluding these two payments, net debt stands at $35 million, and with EBITDA seen around $30 million, leverage is no real concern.

Investors had a mixed reaction to the deal. Shares jumped from $25 to $27 upon deal announcement, which basically implies about $40 million in value creation, although these gains have been gone by now. Assuming Artegraft reports EBIT margins of 20%, stressing that this is just an assumption, it could add about $3 million in EBIT. This means that almost all the anticipated earnings contribution will be "eaten" by interest income being foregone and borrowing costs, perhaps leaving a few pennies in earnings accretion.

What Now?

Basically, LeMaitre has been undervalued when shares traded in the single digits or teens bout five years ago, yet with the company only supporting a market cap of +/- $200 million, it is not strange that the company had not been noticed. The company is still largely small but has been discovered in recent years and has proven to be steady growing business which resulted in probably an overvaluation late 2019.

The latest deal is quite a game changer as about 20% of the current enterprise value has been spent to boost sales by about 15%, turning a net cash position into reasonable leverage ratio without causing dilution to the shareholder base.

Quite frankly, shares now trade around fair value at around 4 times sales and 25 times earnings, yet identifying long-term growth plays relatively early in their growth trajectory can be lucrative investments. Nonetheless, I like the emerging movements in terms of the acquisition and volatile trading action, as I would be happy to start nibbling on the shares at around the $20 mark or low-twenties, but right here at $25, am not a buyer just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.