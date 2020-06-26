Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Hosts Investor Series - Hematology Conference Call (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Investor Series - Hematology Conference Call June 25, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Company Representatives

Giovanni Caforio - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Samit Hirawat - Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development

Nadim Ahmed - President, Hematology

Chris Boerner - Chief Commercialization Officer

Rupert Vessey - Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development

David Elkins - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Power - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Carter Gould - Barclays

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Andrew Baum - Citi

Steve Scala - Cowen

Matt Phipps - William Blair

Operator

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bristol-Myers Squibb - Hematology Investor Call.

Tim Power

Thanks Kevin and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us again today for the second of our three part Investor Series. Today we are focusing on hematology, and again today we'll have a presentation followed by a Q&A session. So if you're not participating by the webcast, you should be able to go ahead and download the materials on bms.com.

Joining me this morning for the presentation are Giovanni Caforio, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Samit Hirawat, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development; and Nadim Ahmed, President Hematology. But also with me for the Q&A session are Chris Boerner, Chief Commercialization Officer; Rupert Vessey, Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development; David Elkins, Chief Financial Officer, as well as some members of our research and clinical teams as well.

Before we get started, I will read our forward-looking statement. During this call we will make statements about the company's future plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the company's SEC filings. These forward looking statements represent our estimates as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any future date.

We specifically disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our estimates change.

We specifically disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements, even if our estimates change. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted to exclude certain specified items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP numbers are available at bms.com.

With that, I’ll turn to slide three and hand over to Giovanni.

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you, Tim, and good morning, good afternoon and thanks to all of you for joining our second investor series today.

Let's turn to slide four, where you can see the breadth and depth of our pipeline and the potential we have to accelerate the renewal of our portfolio over the next few years. On Monday we discussed the strength of our research and early development, organization strategy and pipeline, including our plans to deliver greater than 20 assets, with proof of concept decisions over the next three years. We then covered the growth opportunities ahead in immuno-oncology.

Of course, the strength of Bristol-Myers Squibb today is the breadth of programs we have across multiple therapeutic areas, including in hematology. Today we will highlight our industry leading hematology portfolio, and Samit will discuss our late stage asset and significant lifecycle management opportunities. While Nadim will describe how we can leverage our commercial leadership in hematology to deliver the full value of this pipeline.

With that said, let me now turn it over to Samit. Samit?

Samit Hirawat

Thank you, Giovanni. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening everyone and thanks for joining us today. Over the next 20 minutes or so I will share the status of our Hematology portfolio and late stage development.

Let's start with slide six. On Monday I talked about the breadth and depth of our oncology portfolio. And what I'm really excited about in the hematology pipeline is the breadth of our portfolio across mechanisms of action and modalities, the range of diseases we can impact, including B-Cell lymphoma, CLL, AML, anemia, as well as a the robust portfolio in multiple myeloma, with an opportunity to expand the use of these modalities into earlier line settings over the mid and long term.

What I want to do today is first start out by sharing with you why we are so excited about our multiple myeloma portfolio and how we are building our strategy through knowledge platforms with BCMA targeting and CELMoDs. I also want to share the breadth of our portfolio beyond multiple myeloma where we have the potential to treat many more patients across a range of series, hematological diseases as you can see on the slide.

Next slide please. With slide seven, let's start with multiple myeloma, which has been one of the company's core strengths. By taking a step back, it is really important to remember that there has been significant improvement in outcomes of patients with this disease, with the evolution of treatments, including the IMiD, CD38 directed antibodies, proteasome inhibitors and others. But we still haven’t cured the disease. There is a significant unmet need, not just in the late line therapies, but even in the earlier lines. There are many patients who don't respond well to existing treatments and all patients ultimately have progression of disease.

Turning to slide eight, I want to start with how we have a very unique opportunity in multiple myeloma with our portfolio, because we have two platforms with multiple modalities to target BCMA and Protein Homeostasis that performed, where we have CELMoDs in the portfolio which gives us the potential to launch the next wave of novel medicines as well as the unique opportunity to develop combinations across the platforms.

For the BCMA targeting agents, we've taken an approach that is agnostic to modality and BCMA has the potential to become the standard of care target in multiple myeloma. In addition, I will talk more about the cereblon modulators later in my presentation, and how much progress we've made with these as well.

We are well positioned I think to take these platforms into late lines of therapy and address the unmet need in various populations, but we are also moving these approaches into earlier lines with the potential to combine the two in unique ways as you will hear later on. Let me take a few minutes to walk you through how we're thinking about our opportunities with these approaches, as we move to the next slide.

As you can see on slide nine, we are so encouraged by it when I look at our pipeline, is that we have created a very comprehensive way of targeting BCMA. We’ve effectively set up a portfolio that includes three different scientific approaches to targeting this antigen. The first one is about engaging and engineering the patient's own T-cell through CARs. In the middle you can see the next one, which is a difference way of engaging the immune system by improving the patient's T-Cells recognizing the tumor through our T-Cell Engager.

And the third approach on the right side doesn't actually depend on the immune system at all. It looks at targeting BCMA through linked chemotherapy via with ADC, which is currently in an early stage of development as you heard from Rupert on Monday. Importantly, our portfolio spans all of these approaches and have multiple assets that can target BCMA as you can see at the bottom of this slide.

Next slide please. On slide 10, as you can see we’ve made a lot of progress with Ide-cel. We are all aware of the data that we’ve presented for Ide-cel at ASCO this year. I’m not going to go into the details. I will tell you though, what's important about that data from my perspective.

In this trial we’ve treaded a population of patients whose disease has progressed after a median of six lines of therapy, with a vast majority being refractory to IMiD proteasome inhibitor and anti-CD38. What we are seeing here is very deep responses that are durable, translating into significant results in PFS, especially at the highest dose, and the overall safety profile is manageable.

Beyond this later line treatment, we are looking to move Ide-cel into earlier lines, with the potential registration data in the third line plus patient population sometime next year. In short, we are extremely pleased with these results and look forward to bringing the first-in-class treatment to patients as quickly as possible, while accelerating our developing programs into earlier lines.

Beyond Ide-cel we have additional next generation BCMA cell therapies earlier in development and look forward to gaining additional information to inform our developing path, andunderstanding these platforms.

On slide 11, as you can see this doesn't end with the first launch of Ide-cel. As I mentioned, we have a robust development program for Ide-cel with a potential to quickly expand into earlier lines of therapy.

The next data readout will be KarMMa-3 in the third to fifth line setting as I said earlier. And we also have two ongoing studies in earlier line settings with KarMMa-2 in the second line and importantly KarMMa-4 in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients where we are studying Ide-cel followed by relevant maintenance therapy for example.

Slide 12 please. Switching gears to another way of engaging the immune system is with our T-Cell engager. What's important here is that T-Cell engager is targeting BCMA using the immune system differently than the CAR, where instead of engineering the T-Cells we are able to bring the T-Cell into close proximity of the tumor cells. Again, data we presented at ASH last year and again at EHA recently show that we clearly have an active drug. We're seeing significant response rates, again in the heavily pretreated patient population.

As we said at the time of presenting this data, we continue to focus on optimizing the dose and it’s important that we take the time to focus on patient safety and get the dosage optimized appropriately, and once we are through that part of the development, as we said before our focus will be on accelerating this into registration trials as soon as possible.

Slide 13 please. Now, I’ve talked to you a lot about our first platform with BCMA targeting where we had two assist, one is about to launch and we have a robust lifecycle management program.

So now let me turn to our second platform with CELMoD’s. Monday you heard Rupert talk about our robust CELMoD library of small molecules that was developed by our scientists internally using foundational patient datasets and molecular disease profiling. And it's taken some time to develop, but now you're seeing clinical data starting with Iberdomide that we presented last year at ASCO. As you can see, on the left side of the slide, we have an ongoing multi-cohort trial looking at Iberdomide plus dexamethasone, as well as in combinations with daratumumab, bortezomib and carfilzomib, which will be important combination options based on the treatment guideline that is used today to treat these patients.

On the right side, is data from cohort-B, Iberdomide plus dexamethasone, which is a regiment we have taken to our first Phase II study that could potentially be registrational.

Now why is this data important? Well, let's remember that almost all these patients have heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma in almost all our refractory two IMiDs and over 50% are quadruple therapy refractory patients. Meaning everything including IMiD, proteasome inhibitors, CD38, steroids have failed and patients have had a disease that has progressed through that.

So in this type of population, you can typically expect to see a response rate of less than 20% with a IMiD or CD38 reuse. However, what we're seeing here are encouraging response rate and highly refractory patients which are durable with this new agent. We should see more data next year and depending on what that shows, we may have an opportunity to discuss with health authorities in terms of registration program.

And beyond that, as you can see we already have cohorts in place to look at the potential for Iberdomide in combination with existing agents, and we look forward to seeing how these data evolve and how we quickly can move Iberdomide into the earlier line settings as well with these combinations.

Now, turning to slide 14. In parallel, we are advancing another CELMoD, CC-92480. Data was recently presented from the first clinical trial for CC-480 at ASCO a few weeks ago. As you can see, this is also being tested in heavily pretreated patient population and 37% of these patients had extramedullary plasmacytomas tumors. At the recommended Phase 3 dose and schedule, almost 55% of patients achieved a response with a majority of patients being triple class-refractory here.

Of course, I'm very pleased with these preliminary clinical data and manageable safety profile in this heavily pretreated patient population. This study is still ongoing. The dose expansion cohorts had a planned recommended Phase 2 dose starting now, and we’ll provide updates at the future medical meetings for this as well.

So on slide 15, as I said at the beginning, you can see that we are in a really unique position of the company, not with just one asset to address multiple myeloma or one platform, but the two platforms that are the pillars of our strategy in multiple myeloma. In the near term, we are getting ready to launch our first-in-class BCMA CAR T with Ide-cel. As you can see on this slide, we have a lot more coming behind that.

Tying it all together, over the next few years we have the potential to see registration data for both, the CELMoD agents as well. We are hoping that we can get underway and sometime soon with the registration trials of the T-Cell Engager, as well as soon as we have tied up the loose ends in terms of assessing the safety, as well as the proper dosing for T-Cell Engager.

And we also have the potential to expand the use of Ide-cel and as well as CELMoDs into earlier lines. When I look at the opportunities we have in multiple myeloma, I truly am excited and encouraged with the potential momentum and the portfolio.

On slide 16, let’s switch gears now. When I look at our portfolio it’s just about the significant number of opportunities we have for a sustained leadership in multiple myeloma, but it is also about the opportunities that we have to benefit more patients with a broader set of diseases with hematology.

Let’s focus on a few additional assets. Let me start with Reblozyl. Over the last year Reblozyl was approved for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia associated with anemia, as well as ring sideroblasts positive adipocyte-stimulating agent or ESA refractory MDS in the second line for the anemia associated with that disease. We also presented Phase II data in Myelofibrosis associated with anemia at ASH last year and intend to start the Phase III study in that indication this year.

Let me turn to our rationale to move Reblozyl into a broader MDS associated anemia population in the next slide. As we can see on side 17, in earlier Phase II trials we saw the data that demonstrated a 56% response rate in ESA-naïve patients supporting the initiation of Phase 3 COMMANDS study. This Phase 3 study will enroll about 350 patients with very low or low or intermediate risk MDS and ESA-naïve subjects who require RBC transfusions. The primary endpoint is 12 week RBC transfusion independence in this patient population.

As you can recall, patients who require frequent RBC transfusion can experience complications associated with iron overload and hopefully with Reblozyl we can help prevent those complications. So we look forward to seeing these data.

On slide 18 we can see that beyond MDS we believe there is the potential for Reblozyl to play a role in chronic anemia, resulting from a range of hematological diseases starting with Myelofibrosis. Let me remind you that the Phase 2 in Myelofibrosis that we presented at ASH of last year just shown here, what is important is that when you combine Reblozyl with a JAK inhibitor we get the strong responses in both non-transfusion dependent and transfusion dependent patients. Based on these results we plan to initiate a registration trial late either this year or early in 2021.

Moving on to Liso-cel on slide 19. As you are aware, we presented data from our pivotal trial in third line plus large B-cell lymphoma called TRANSCEND NHL 001 last year at ASH and that demonstrated that liso-cel has a best-in-class CD19 targeting profile with a high affinity and differentiated safety. We look forward to bringing this product to patients soon, because we have a PDUFA date of November 16 this year.

Beyond this very refractory setting, we’re moving Liso-cel into earlier lines in large B-cell lymphoma, as well as exploring its applicability in indolent lymphoma as well as chronic lymphocytic leukemia. So let me remind you of the encouraging data that we saw in CLL in the next slide.

This is slide 20 for those who are following off of the webcast. CLL is considered incurable and patients eventually relapse and become refractory to available therapies. And while targeted therapies and combinations are changing the treatment landscape, patients who progress beyond that have poor outcomes and effective therapies are of course needed, especially for those who have disease progression following the BTK inhibitors and venetoclax treatment.

So TRANSCEND CLL was a study that study patients with third line plus CLL whose disease had progressed after both BTK inhibitors and venetoclax, at least in part of the population. As you can see, high response rates, especially complete response rates in patients with ibrutinib and venetoclax has failed are compelling with a manageable safety profile. Now we’ve not shown it over here, but these patients had a rapid, deep and durable response. We are currently enrolling the Phase 2 portion of the study and expect to share additional information in due course.

Now all that said, let's turn to our broad development program of Liso-cel in the next slide. So tying it all altogether for Liso-cel, we have an opportunity to take this best-in-class profile and move it into earlier lines of therapy as well as other disease areas.

As you can see here, we have a robust development program for Liso-cel. Expanding into earlier lines of therapy, including both second line transplant non-eligible population, and the studies called PILOT where we have the potential to be first, as well as broadening beyond the large B-Cell lymphoma with CLL, MCL, follicular lymphoma where data will start to read out in 2021.

In addition to these studies, we will be able to learn and think around potential combination strategies in the future as the data evolves from these particular trials.

So on slide 22, let me just wrap up. I wish I had time to get into everything we have in the pipeline, but unfortunately that's not the case, at least today. As you’ve seen, our Hematology pipeline is not just about multiple myeloma. Although we have a diverse and exciting set of assets over there targeting BCMA and potent degraders of Aiolos and Ikaros with CELMoDs. We have important opportunities for Reblozyl, liso-cel, and CC-486 as well which we did not discuss today. So we are looking forward to seeing data from our entire Hematology portfolio emerging over the next few years.

And with that let me hand over the next part of the presentation to my colleague Nadim to give you his perspective. Thank you.

Nadim Ahmed

Thanks Samit and hello everyone.

So let me start with slide 24. Our leadership position in Hematology is driven by our commercial expertise in this space, which will also leverage to expand our presence across the other major Hematology diseases.

Our franchise expansion will also be enabled by our global commercial footprint, which covers the length and breadth of hematologists across academic and community settings, and our Hematology medical expertise which is built on deep and extensive relationships with key Hematology thought leaders and prescribers.

Looking at the slide from left to right, in the near term, the positive momentum of our commercial execution will allow us to maximize our inline brands. For our launches, our experienced Hematology sales force which has successfully launched multiple products in the hematology space, would drive the uptake of our near term launches to deliver a range of potentially first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines to the market place. These new launches will deliver important initial indications. However, that's just the beginning of the story.

For each of these novel medicines, we have lifecycle management plans to deliver additional important follow-on indications. We also have a promising pipeline, following closely behind with our next wave of innovation, and finally our Hematology leadership and experience will also allow us to continue to be considered as a partner of choice, when it comes to sourcing external innovation through business development.

Moving to slide 25. Our long term Hematology strategy is made up of three key pillars, which include driving sustained leadership in multiple myeloma and expanding our presence into other key Hematologic diseases, and I'll start out by talking about how we're thinking strategically about the opportunity with cell therapy.

Moving to slide 26, cell therapy is a very important part of our long term research and development and commercialization efforts. We believe that this is a really important area of cutting edge science, which has the potential to significantly transform patient outcomes, both now and in the future.

In the near-term we can maximize our opportunity by delivering two differentiated CAR T treatments to the market place with their initial indications in late stage disease, followed by additional important indication through lifecycle management.

In the medium term we’ll continue to make the technology more cost efficient, as well as drive the next generation of CAR T treatments. For the long term, as you heard from Rupert earlier in the week, we continue to ensure that BMS is at the full front of advancement in the technology and science, both internally and through external partnerships.

Moving to slide 27. Although historically there have been some headwinds in the adoption of a CAR T as a technology, we do believe we're taking a differentiated commercial approach to the market place in several ways. Starting with our therapies, we have potential best-in-class medicines for prescribers and their patients. We also have the opportunity to expand the CAR T market through the breadth of our commercial footprint, especially in the community setting, which will allow us to drive referrals to CAR T treatment sites.

We have now worked on many sites including outpatient treatment sites on onboarding, including logistics and training in order to ensure a large number of sites are ready to administer our CAR T treatment immediately following regulatory approval.

BMS is unique as a company as we expect to offer our customers two CAR T treatments to address unmet needs in two significant hematologic diseases in the form of lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

We have a manufacturing network and the requisite capacity in place, allowing us to fulfill the demands of the marketplace, both commercially and clinically. We also feel very good about access and reimbursement, now that CMS has proposed a DRG specifically for CAR T in their draft rule. This is a game changer for CAR T therapy and would allow significantly more patients to access CAR T treatment.

Finally we have a broad and deep development plan which positions us well to fully realize the long term potential CAR T treatment as we move it up earlier in the treatment sequence and also expand into additional diseases.

Moving to slide 28. So as we think about the opportunity for outpatient administration, especially with Liso-cel, it’s important to point out that the product label does not determine side of care. Physicians will determine the appropriate treatment setting, and so we’ll focus our efforts on educating prescribers in the following ways:

Number one, raising awareness of the clinical profile, including safety data; number two, educating physicians and patients on how the data support outpatient use; and number three, training sites that can deliver treatment in the outpatient setting.

Moving to slide 29. Despite approximately 14,000 patients today with third line plus diffused large B cell available for CAR T therapy, a relatively small proportion are currently receiving CAT T and this is despite the fact that patients with multiple relapse large cell lymphoma have very poor outcomes with the median survival of less than six months.

We believe we will increase the pool of patients receiving CAR T based on our differentiated approach to the market place as I just described. With Liso-cel we have a potential best-in-class protocol which will allow Liso-cel to be delivered to patients locally in the outpatient setting, based on both the efficacy and safety profile, including the relatively lower incidence and severity of CRS and neurotoxicity.

We now have data presented at both ash and ASH and ASCO showing the feasibility of Liso-cel administration in the outpatient setting. We've also received positive feedback on the clinical profile of Liso-cel from investigators conducting the Liso-cel clinical trials, who also have experience using the other CD19 CAR T treatments in the commercial setting.

Our launch priorities for Liso-cel are focused on: One, expanding the market by driving referrals and outpatient delivery of Liso-cel; two, driving brand share in the treatment sites through a best-in-class profile and providing exceptional customer service. We also have an extensive development program focused on moving Liso-cel up earlier in the treatment sequence of large cell lymphoma and moving into other B-Cell malignancies, including CLL and follicular lymphoma.

Moving to slide, 30. Multiple myeloma is a disease area we know very well. Unfortunately many patients continue to relapse from their disease. A significant number of patients progress to the fourth line plus setting and in late stage myeloma there are still significant unmet needs, as current treatments as you heard from Samit, have delivered low response rates and short progression free survival of approximately only four months in triple class exposed patients.

Ide-cel is a potential first-in-class BCMA CAR T has demonstrated unprecedented efficacy in late stage multiple myeloma. With response rates of greater than 80%, complete response rates of about 40% and progression free survival of approximately one year. The safety profile is also generally manageable, with single digit percentages of serious CRS and neurotoxicity and following the data presentations for the KarMMa study recently ASCO and EHA, we received very positive feedback from physicians who have been impressed by both the depth and durability of responses in highly refractory late stage patients.

Our launch priority of Ide-cel are focused on one, expanding the market by driving referrals, leveraging our multiple myeloma commercial and medical footprint in the community; and two, using our first move advantage to establish Ide-cel as the BCMA CAR T of choice. We also have an extensive development program of Ide-cel, focused on moving Ide-cel up earlier in the treatment sequence, including potentially newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

Moving to slide 31. In multiple myeloma, in addition to our current market brands, we also have a portfolio of novel medicines based on targeting BCMA and developing CELMoD beyond the image to both strengthen and sustain our leadership of this important therapeutic area.

Moving to slide 32. We initially established our IMiD portfolio a standard of care in multiple myeloma, from relapsed refractory disease, through to newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

Starting with the entry of Revlimid in late relapse setting, and moving up the treatment sequence through the establishment of triplet regimens in the early relapse setting and ultimately developing Revlimid as the standard of care in the form of doublet and triplet regiments for newly diagnosed disease.

At the same time, we were also able to sequence Pomalyst behind Revlimid staring as a doublet in refractory disease, and moving to earlier relapse disease in the form of Pomalyst-based triplet regimens.

So through our duel BCMA and CELMoD campaigns, we now have the opportunity to once again reestablish new standards of care with the BMS novel myeloma pipeline. Starting with market entry in refractory disease, and then moving up earlier in the treatment sequence, and ultimately newly diagnosed disease including novel-novel combinations of BCMA and CELMoDs. We also have the opportunity to sequence these treatments across lines of therapy in the same way we did with Revlimid and Pomalyst.

Moving to slide 33. Our current leadership in the near term will be sustained through our inline portfolio of Revlimid, Pomalyst and EMPLICITI and the near term launch of Ide-cel.

In the mid-term we have the opportunity to move Ide-cel earlier in this treatment sequence and launch our BCMA T-Cell Engager, as well our new CELMoDs. And longer term we have the opportunity to redefine standards of care within and across lines of therapy, through novel-novel combination regimens of BCMA and CELMoD, including the appropriate sequencing of treatments.

Moving to slide 34. Samit showed this slide earlier outlining how we are approaching the clinical development of a novel myeloma pipeline. From a commercial perspective, this slide also shows the unique and competitive nature of the BMS pipeline, which will provide us with the opportunity to sustain leadership in this important therapeutic area.

We have multiple modality approaches to targeting BCMA which is now a very well validated target in myeloma. We also have multiple CELMoD which provide us with the next generation of small molecules beyond the IMiDs. However, the most exciting and uniquely competitive aspect of our pipeline is the opportunity to develop novel-novel combination regimens combining BCMA with CELMoD’s as the new clinical benchmarks for triplet regiments of the future. No other company has this unique combination opportunity in their pipeline.

Moving to slide, 35. I'm often asked how multiple BCMA modalities such as CAR T and our antibodies can coexist in multiple myeloma. And this slide illustrates how the various approaches to BCMA can be applied based on individual patient factors. Each of these modalities will be tailored at different patient segments.

So for example, younger patients may prefer receiving CAR T as a once and done treatment. Older patients who can’t travel may prefer to be treated locally in the community and may choose to receive a T-Cell Engagers continuous treatment. And the key point here is that having both treatments will allow physicians to provide tailor treatment for a broader pool of patients, driving greater overall market share for the BMS portfolio within a given line of therapy.

Also, across different lines of therapy we’ll have the opportunity to sequence different modality and combinations. For example, we know BCMA antigen loss is not the main cause of relapse following BCMA therapy. So it may be possible to sequence and treat patients with different BCMA modalities across lines of therapy as their disease relapses.

Moving to slide 36. The CELMoD’s represent the next generation of small molecule myeloma agents. Patients with multiple myeloma continue to experience relapses, despite the availability of newer treatment and at the same time, we hear from physicians that there is an important unmet need for patients that fail the current IMiD. And as Samit mentioned, we now have clinical data for both iberdomide and CC-92480 demonstrating significant clinical activity in patients that have become refractory to Revlimid and Pomalyst.

We’re seeing response rates in the range of 30% to 50% in patients of image refractory disease. And so the initial opportunity for these agents is to enter the market, the late stage refractory disease, potentially including the growing pool of post BCMA patients. We will then move them up early in the treatment setting through triplet regimens and those preliminary combination studies are currently ongoing. We also have the opportunity to sequence the CELMoD’s across different lines of therapy, just as we did with Revlimid and Pomalyst.

Moving to slide 37. The third important pillar for the hematology franchise expansion strategy is the area of myeloid diseases. Well, we have the opportunity to establish potential platform medicines to address a range of myeloid conditions.

Moving to slide 38, we remain very excited about the long term potential Reblozyl, including the MDS opportunity. There's a significant proportion of lower risk MDS patients who either refractory to ESA’s or currently receiving a sub-optimal response for ESA’s.

Reblozyl represents a novel mechanism of action as a first-in-class Erythroid

Maturation Agent and has demonstrated a profound impact on anemia across a range of diseases by significantly reducing the burden of blood transfusions. We've also now seen the patience of MDS can experience multiple periods of transfusion independence with Reblozyl.

Our launch efforts are focused on educating prescribers on the appropriate initiation of Reblozyl treatment. For example, when patients have failed ESA’s or are no longer benefitting from ESA treatment or when a patients transfusion frequency begins to increase.

We also have an active life cycle management plan in place with Reblozyl. For example, beyond the initial second line indication, the front line command study may significantly increase the addressable MDS patient population. You also heard from Samit that myelofibrosis also represents another opportunity and we have the Phase 3 independent study planned in combination with JAK inhibitors.

We’re currently in the early stages of the MDS launch for Reblozyl and are pleased with the progress so far. Initial feedback from customers has been positive. We were able to quickly pivot to a virtual launch. We’re leveraging the novel mechanism action of Reblozyl and our existing relationships with MDS prescribers through Revlimid, which has allowed us to gain very good virtual access to prescribers.

Also with COVID-19 there’s currently a shortage in blood supply. So having a treatment that significantly reduces the requirement for blood transfusions has been very helpful to prescribers and their patients.

Moving to slide 39, we're excited about the opportunity with CC-486 as an oral maintenance treatment that has delivered a 10 month overall survival benefit in patients with frontline AML currently in remission as you can see from this overall survival Kaplan-Meier curve.

Moving to slide 40, AML represents a significant unmet need opportunity, even in frontline setting due to the poor prognosis of this disease. Approximately 30,000 patients are diagnosed annually with AML and most of these patients do go on to receive intensive chemotherapy. Even though the majority of these patients initially respond to chemotherapy, they invariably relapse within one to two years.

Allogeneic transplant can provide patients with longer term remissions, however many patients are not eligible due to their age and performance status, or they choose not to receive an allogeneic transplant due to the attendant morbidity and mortality. Currently there are no FDA approved maintenance treatments in AML. CC-486 is a first-in-class DNA methyltransferase inhibitor, which is the only therapy to demonstrate a significant survival benefit as a maintenance treatment and is also ideally suited for the maintenance setting as an oral therapy. Also note that Vidaza was previously tested in the maintenance setting and was not able to show a survival benefit.

The launch priorities for CC-486, that’s established maintenance treatment in AML just as we did with multiple myeloma and for CC-486 to become the maintenance treatment of choice for AML patients. Our lifecycle management plan for additional indications with CC-486 is currently in development.

Moving to slide 41. In conclusion we have multiple opportunities to expand our hematology franchise across a range of hematologic diseases. We have a near-term opportunity to deliver a series of potentially either first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines to address significant unmet patient needs and drive value for BMS. For each of these launch medicines we have broad and deep lifecycle management plans to deliver additional significant indications beyond the initial launches.

In the area of cell-therapy we are very well positioned to drive our leadership through our near term differentiated medicines, while ensuring she’s at the forefront of the rapidly changing times. With multiple myeloma we have plans in place to both strengthen and sustain our leadership through our novel pipeline, targeting BCMA and delivering the next generation of CELMoDs beyond the image.

We also now have important platform medicines to drive our expansion into myeloid disease through Reblozyl and CC-486 and finally, we will leverage our expertise and leadership to ensure we continue to be considered as a partner of choice in sourcing external innovation in the hematology space through business development activities.

Thanks for your attention and I'll now turn the presentation back to Giovanni.

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you. Thank you, Samit and Nadim, for describing the breadth and depth of our hematology portfolio. If we could turn to slides 43 please.

I am very encouraged by what we have in hematology; the pipeline and the strength of execution of our teams. We have launched or expect to launch five new medicines with potential for additional indications and as you’ve heard today, we're also continuing to move the science forward with the potential for new medicines in the future, such as our cell-modes and future BCMA agents.

Overall, we are in a very strong position, sustain a significant leadership position in hematology. So building on what we described on Monday and what we discussed today, there will also be more to discuss tomorrow when we describe the opportunities I had in immunology and cardiovascular.

Now, let me move to the Q&A. We have the same members of the management team on the line today to answer your questions, as well as additional leaders in the organization team. Will you please open the Q&A session?

Tim Power

Alright, thanks Giovanni. Kevin, do you mind if we go to the first question please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Terence Flynn with Goldman Sachs.

Terence Flynn

Great! Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions and hosting the day again today. Maybe just a two-part question on CC-93269. I think one of the outstanding questions for bispecifics generally just is durability of response. So maybe Samit, I would just be curious kind of how you’re thinking about that question given the data from your ongoing study.

And then the second part relates to the next steps. I know you touched on this a little bit, but any additional clarity you can give on when you might be in a position to move into that, the Phase 2 study, and would an accelerated approval be possible here if the GSK ADC and your own bb2121 do reach the market or would you need to you know come up with a somewhat different strategy? Thank you.

A - Samit Hirawat



Let me start with 269 and certainly on bb21217. Nadim, certainly feel free to get in there too.

If you recall the presentation, while I did not show the data over here – if you recall the presentation from us last year and the swimmers plot that we’ve shown in that slide, when we do see patients responding and especially we had an overall response rate of reaching almost about 90%, this is a different bispecific and I would not bundle all of them in the same category.

Certainly Rupert did show the technology used and the platform that we have on Monday and what we had seen is that when the patient get into response, the responses are very doable and they continue to be present, and I think we had a follow-up of some of the patients upto cycle 10 and you saw those responses lasting long.

So we do believe that there is a differentiation for this asset and that's why we are taking our time in terms of assessing what the right dose should be, what the right schedule should be, and if they should be doing dose escalation within the patient or should it be a fixed dose. So those are the kinds of things we are focusing on. I'm sure we'll get there very soon.

As I said earlier, we're hoping to be able to get to that recommended Phase 2 dose for expansion, which may serve as a potential registration trial for this one as well, but that will probably be toward the end of this year or early next year is what our thinking is.

So bb2121, we’ve already present the data per se and as I said earlier, our timeline for submission we've already declared before the end of July. But let me ask Nadim if he wants to add anything more from that perspective.

Nadim Ahmed

Yeah, thanks Samit and Terence, thanks for your question. I think I fully agree with what Samit said. I’ll also go back to – if we think about the temporal nature of this, the near term opportunity of course is Ide-cel and what I try to describe is also the mid-term future where you have modality that include T cell engagers, as well as CAR T treatment, and I think we feel very good having the opportunity to have all of these modalities in our portfolio and I think as I described earlier, it give you the potential for overall greater market share, both within a line of therapy, but again remember, these patient continue to relapse.

So there's of course a sequencing opportunity too with the BCMA and CELMoD’s and if you look at the market today with both Revlimid and Pomalyst, we actually see the use of both across different lines of therapy.

So I think there’s a patient opportunity to benefit from multiple modality treatments and there's also a value to BMS that having the multiple modality approach can drive greater market share, both within and across lines of therapy. Thanks.

A - Tim Power



Okay, thanks Terence for the question. Kevin, could we go to the next one please?

Operator

Our next question comes from Seamus Fernandez with Guggenheim.

Seamus Fernandez

Thanks for the question. So I’d like to ask you this question because I'm still trying to drill into the size of the market for CC-486. Can you just help us with the number of patients who actually receive transplant, and then if you think that the transplant patients ultimately could be eligible for CC-486 in the maintenance setting.

And then the second question, you know we've seen a number of other players integrate gamma secretase into the development of their BCMA, whether it be 80c’s or CAR T therapies. Can you just help us, you know you guys have developed gamma secretase in the past for other disease states. Just wondering if you see that as an opportunity to enhance the activity of your overall BCMA portfolio? Thanks.

A - Giovanni Caforio



Yeah. So maybe Seamus, I'll start with your first question about the CC-486. So if you look at the current treatment algorithm, probably about half the patients, a little bit more that are eligible for intensive chemotherapy which tends to be about three-quarters of the overall pool of CC patients that have frontline AML, about half of those again intensive chemotherapy can go on to receive allogeneic transplant, so that's the way I would look at that.

Now, your question about both those patients that are eligible for transplant are not eligible for transplant, so clearly those that aren't eligible or choose not to go for transplant, CC-486 offers a different treatment option that has already shown a 10 month survival benefit. I also think now that patients who are on the cusp of whether they are eligible or not for transplant, they now have an additional opportunity that they didn't have before and I think previously physicians had the choice, because they didn't have much in its space that showed any benefit to push patients more towards transplant.

So I do think there will be a proportion of patient today that are eligible for allogeneic transplant, that will favor CC-486, because remember the transplant is allogeneic not autologous transplant, which has you know of course a higher rate of morbidity and mortality. So I think non-eligible clearly are available for CC-486 but a proportion of the current patient going to allogeneic transplant will also be available.

So Samit, I think there was a question about the gamma secretase inhibitor.

Rupert Vessey

Yes, it’s Rupert here, thanks Nadim. So yeah, clearly gamma secretase inhibitors, you know it's well recognized that they can stabilize the expression of BCMA on target cells and therefore potentially increase the density of the target and for some agents targeting BCMA depending on their characteristics, that may be a way to increase response rate. It’s certainly an intriguing hypothesis. It may not be necessary in every instance, and I think it depends on the quality of your BCMA targeting agent.

However, having said that we do have access to gamma secretase inhibitor agents and we are engaged in active collaborations looking at the utility of these agents in combination with some of our BCMA targeting entities. So I hope that answers your question.

A - Tim Power



Thanks Rupert. Kevin, can we go to the next one please?

Operator

Our next question comes from David Risinger with Morgan Stanley.

David Risinger

Thanks very much. I wanted to go up to a little bit higher level with two questions please. First, could you please discuss the outlook for hospital reimbursement for cell therapies and implications for adoption? And second, could you just discuss Bristol's manufacturing capabilities and your confidence and your ability to execute on the forthcoming launches? Thank you very much.

A - Giovanni Caforio



Thanks David, and let me pick that up. So as we think about the outlook for hospital reimbursement, we do feel that the new proposed DRG specifically for CAR T, which is currently in the draw after all, assuming that becomes the final rule, I think that's a significant game changer for the market place, when CAR T is being used in the inpatient setting. So you may want to know today, the DRG that's used for reimbursement is the transplant DRG which significantly under reimburses.

So I think a couple of things. So the new DRG will take the baseline payment level up to a much higher level, approximately around $250,000 or so on average. Obviously it varies between sites. Then on top of that the sites have their own site specific adjustment based on their geography, and on top of that you have an outlier payment. So this I think, for CAR T administered in the in-patient setting, it will make a big difference and we’ll really open up the opportunity to receive CAR T from all patients.

In the outpatient setting of course, which you know we're thinking about with liso-cel and progressing our plans, that's a very different reimbursement environment which is ASP based. So there we don't see any issues of reimbursement, so we think now the playing field is really being leveled for both in-patient and out-patient administration of CAR T. So that’s the reimbursement issue.

And in terms of manufacturing capability, I think we feel very good about both, our east coast and west coast opportunity to supply CAR T both clinically and commercially, both at launch and in the future we continue to look at our network and expansion opportunity, but we feel very good to be able to supply the market place, both near term, mid-term and long term. Thanks for your question.

A - Tim Power



Thank you. Can we go to the next question please Kevin?

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Anderson with Wolfe Research.

Tim Anderson

Thank you. I have a question on ide-cel, liso-cel, Rebloyzl. Would you agree that all three should reach blockbuster status, meaning they surpass $1 billion in sales, and if so can you give us your opinion on what product gets there first. And lastly, which of those three products will ultimately be the biggest.

It seems that of this three, Rebloyzl is the most novel and differentiated but the size of that market and may just not be as high as the others. By contrast the size of the markets with cell based therapies is larger, but there’s much more competition there. So if you could just kind of describe those three products and the context of those two questions asked.

Giovanni Caforio

Yeah, thank you Tim. Let me start. First of all, we agree with you that all three assets are really important assets and as you mentioned, you know there is a real opportunity as we've said with the first indication, but then there are lifecycle management strategies for all of them that provide further opportunities for growth. You know we don't actually provide long term guidance on individual assets.

I made some comments on Monday with respect to how we feel about the totality of our late stage development pipeline and obviously the three assets that you described are very important components of that group of medicines that generate a significant potential I described on Monday. So you know we're not going to make comments on individual assets. But I think Nadim can add some color with respect to how we think about again, every one of them and what will drive us short term opportunity and then the most meaningful life cycle management, potential opportunities for all of them. Nadim?

Nadim Ahmed

Yeah, thanks Giovanni. So echoing the same, I'd say with Reblozyl and indeed with all of these, remember we’re starting in late stage disease with be initial indications for all of these and we have a broad and deep development of the lifecycle management plan to open up new indications as we move forward. So for Reblozyl for example, we’re starting off in second line MDS, but we have an opportunity potentially with ESA-naïve patients who’d significantly conserve that addressable MDS population.

You heard from Samit about our plans in myelofibrosis, which is a significant additional opportunity and we continue to look at other additional life cycle opportunities for Reblozyl, so we're very excited about the long term potential Reblozyl, and with both, ide-cel and lyso-cel, again we're seeing transformative results so far in very, very late stage patients and we believe the long term potential of cell therapy is really earlier in the treatment sequence for both, lyso-cel and ide-cel and you still heard from Samit, we have a very broad and deep development plan to prosecute against those opportunities.

So I would say all three, we're really excited about both, the near term initial indications in terms of launch, but also the longer term opportunities for all of these assets. Thanks for your question Tim.

Giovanni Caforio

Thanks Nadim and thanks Tim for the question. Kevin, we go to the next question please?

Operator

The next question comes from Chris Schott from J.P. Morgan.

Chris Schott

Thanks so much for the questions. Maybe the first was just on the CELMoD programs. How do I – if I'm mis-pronouncing this one, Iberdomide and 480 position relative to each other. I’m just trying to understand the kind of the different profiles there and how you think about the relative attractiveness of each of those assets?

And then my second question was on 486 and the development of the front line maintenance market. Your earlier comments are very helpful, but just running my hands around how quickly this can build out. You obviously have very strong data, but you envision a lot of heavy lifting is going to be needed here just given that you're kind of building out a new maintenance market or is this something you envisioned developing fairly quickly given the overall strength of your data set. Thanks so much.

Nadim Ahmed

Sure. Thanks Chris. Let me start… Oh! Sorry, go ahead Samit.

Samit Hirawat

Oh! Sorry Nadim, I’ll start off with the CELMoDs and then pass it on to you for 486 and additional color on CELMoDs is done.

So Chris, thank you for the question, because from a CELMoD perspective, so we have the platform of protein homeostasis in cell form. CELMoDs that are coming from there from a degradation perspective, certainly are new and we understand the multiple myeloma landscape as well as the science, so the evolution is going to be important.

The early runner was CC-220 or iberdomide, which has a different profile than a more potent molecule such as CC-480. Both of them I think hold a place in the overall development, because the profile that’s going to emerge from the two of them as you saw a 50%-ish response rate with 480, we have about 34% response rate or so with iberdomide and that we did present last year.

Now when we start to combine these and as the data continues to evolve, we will see which one moves further upfront. As Nadim showed you, that other slide of how we developed Revlimid and Pomalidomide, and how one was earlier and one was out stated to be first line in maintenance and Pomalidomide is second line.

In a similar way, 220 and 480 could serve that purpose of replacement therapies for the image that we have already placed in that pipeline, and so that’s why we are excited about the overall platform and the development of these two molecules, and as the data evolves, then the decisions can be made, which one goes earlier versus which one goes later. Nadim?

Nadim Ahmed

Sure. So Samit, I think you answered the CELMoD question very well, so maybe Chris, I'll take up this easy for you, six questions. So I think they were the sorts of things that we're thinking about in terms of time to ramp. So one, the maintenance paradigm isn't very well established in AML currently, but I would say nor was that paradigm established in multiple myeloma and I think we have a lot of expertise and experience in terms of how to develop maintenance, clinical paradigm. So I think we feel our ability to do that is really good. So that's why you know one of our key launch priorities is to establish the maintenance treatment in AML.

Secondly, I think today there are a proportion of patients that are receiving a range of maintenance treatment, probably somewhere in the order of 10% to 20% of patients, just because of the poor outcomes currently. So I think displacing those agents and having CC-486 become the treatment of choice, based on the strength of our data we feel very good about.

So I think when you combine the opportunity and experience to establish the maintenance treatment paradigm, as well as having CC-486 become the treatment of choice in that paradigm based on the data, we feel very good about our opportunity to educate physicians and prescribers on the benefit that CC-486 brings to these patients. So we feel good about it moving forward.

Tim Power

Thanks Nadim. Can we go to the next question please?

Operator

The next question comes from Carter Gould with Barclays.

Carter Gould

Good afternoon. Thanks for hosting. I guess first one probably for Nadim and let you figure out who the second question should go for. I guess first Nadim, I know it's early in the MDS launch, but since you sort of opened the door on some of the COVID commentary, I just want to be clear kind of what your messaging has been. Is COVID really been sort of an opportunity to drive education in our clinicians or are you saying uptake is above and beyond kind of what you expected? Just really some color around the push/pulls from COVID.

And then as far as lymphoma, clearly you know the focus there for you guys is around cell therapy and we don't really see much else going on from a pipeline perspective. I guess is there implied and there sort of an inherent view around the market and focusing on those higher efficacy options even at maybe some costs, maybe at the avoidance of maybe oral options or other options to maybe just lower efficacy but maybe higher convenience? Thank you.

Nadim Ahmed

Sure, thanks Carter. So I'll start off with the MDS launch question and then maybe Samit or Rupert can take up the lymphoma development question.

So I guess my comment was more, a little bit more of a general statement in the sense that, clearly right now there's a blood shortage and especially in the height of COVID-19 as I might describe it that way, patients were not going to visit as frequently as they were before.

So I think in that context, let me be very clear, Reblozyl doesn't solve the problem of transfusions for all indications and all conditions and that's not what I was trying to say. What I was trying to say is, for MDS patients specifically, who often are transfusion dependent, I think having the opportunity for those specific patients to ameliorate their anemia through the use of Reblozyl we think has been good. That's in addition to the already valuable product profile of Reblozyl, because remember the initial indication is for ESA refractory patients which is an unmet need.

So I guess I would describe it as a little bit of a tailwind under the current condition, but the brand promise in terms of addressing anemia still remains as it did before. So that’s the way I would property color it Carter.

So maybe Samit on the lymphoma question or Rupert?

Rupert Vessey

Yeah thanks. To the question, actually we are really excited about our lymphoma portfolio, so I'm glad you asked us, because we’ve obviously not done a good enough job of portraying that in the earlier presentation. It's obviously tough to cover everything.

So just to name a few things, we have a very active CELMoD program in lymphoma and with you know the preclinical data we have for the CELMoD that are in the clinic, the CC-99282 in particular I would point you to is extremely promising as a new entity there. So that’s one thing I would really recommend you if you watch, and it's moving along quite nicely right now.

We actually have an Iberdomide combination going with liso-cel in a platform study as well. In addition we have an antibody drug conjugate program in early development as well with our partner company that are saying that lymphoma. We have our SIRPa program which obviously that CD-47 access can be directed towards lymphoma, particularly in combination with anti CD-20.

We have what we think are really best in class BET inhibitors as well, which are still being studied in lymphoma amongst other indications and we have a lot of combination data for a range of these different entities that suggests that, they are much more than some of the parts. So I think we're building a really comprehensive lymphoma portfolio actually, that in a fairly short space of time could look very exciting, so thanks for the question.

Samit Hirawat

Yeah, I would that quickly Rupert and thanks for that. So in terms of lymphoma, we do think this is an important area of our expansion strategy and Liso-cel gets us there first. But as you think about the opportunities going earlier and the treatment of Liso-cel, but the opportunity of CELMoD and our other pipeline is really exciting. So we do think lymphoma is an important area for us. It’s a very significant Hematologic disease and we intend to continue to develop our programs against the opportunity. Thanks again Carter.

Tim Power

Thanks Nadim. Kevin, can we go to the next one.

Operator

Our next question comes from Geoff Meacham with Bank of America.

Geoff Meacham

Hey guys, thanks for the questions. Just had one basically. When I look at the success of Revlimid, the long duration of therapy has been a huge value driver and that’s not really the case with either of your CAR T therapies, but it is with 486 and with luspatercept. So the question is, and I know you answer will be based on the Phase 3 data. But what is the potential for either 486 or luspatercept to have chronic dosing or dosing that’s meaningfully longer than you know than the Phase 3 data imply? Thank you.

Giovanni Caforio

Yeah, thanks Geoff for the question; very good question. So I think there's a couple of things. So 486, part of our education and if you look at the clinical study, actually the patient that did, were able to stay on therapy did benefit the most. So I think part of our education prescribers, especially with AML where patients relapse so quickly is to make sure that patients do stay on therapy. So certainly duration will be a driver for the value that’s CC-486 delivers.

With Reblozyl, and I alluded to it earlier and now we're seeing in the data. Within MBS the interesting finding that patients can continue to benefit from multiple periods of transfusion independence, I think is a little bit different paradigm then we’re normally used to seeing in some of the other cancer conditions where you treat the progress and then you switch treatment.

What we are seeing with Reblozyl is if you stay on you can actually benefit from multiple periods of transfusion independence as well. So to your question Geoff, I think duration is a key driver for both of those therapies as we think about the way clinicians will manage these patients. So yes, indeed that is one of the areas we are looking at and we think there is an opportunity there. Thanks for your question.

Tim Power

Can we go to the next one please?

Operator

The next question comes from Andrew Baum with Citi.

Andrew Baum

Thank you. A couple of questions please. Firstly, going back to GSI in myeloma, but in relation to safety rather than efficacy, to what extent could a codosing with gamma secretase inhibitor be used to enable you to dose lower with the bispecific and the ADC and ameliorating some of the tox?

Second question, again BCMA, the dosing with PD-1. You have obviously Opdiva in the pipeline. I’m aware of the history with IMiD, but it would seem that dosing with the PD-1 would be worthwhile; what’s your intentions that?

And then finally, I didn't hear you talking about iterating your ide-cel cell therapy. The FDA seems to be opening the door to parent-child INDs and taking forward multiple iterations of the cell therapy within one trial. To what extent of this interest as opposed to instead of combining with other myeloma agents in your portfolio? Many thanks.

Rupert Vessey

So, I can answer the first question around that the gamma secretase inhibitor. So I think it depends on the agent that you're combining with. I mean I think in the case of an ADC, you know where the drug is linked to the BCMA antibody, it causes ocular toxicity as we've seen with the leading molecule. There if you can get the dose down by increasing the target density, then I think that’s exactly why you know GSK is doing this, is to try to get you know under that threshold of payload that’s giving you the toxicity. So I think that is a very reasonable hypothesis.

In the case of a key selling gauge, I don't think that's nearly so clear, because you don't need very much antigen on the cell surface to trigger the T- Cell response through the T-Cell Engager and you know the toxicity there is a very different sort of toxicity. It's a cytokine release-related toxicity, and it isn't immediately obvious to me that with GSI it’s going to help with that. It might help increase responses in situations where you have extremely low levels of BCMA expression, but that said that yet to be proved and that the T-Cell Engager type therapies tend to be in a more sensitive than ADCs as well. So, I think that’s really the answer to that, but obviously it will have to play out with data thanks.

Samit Hirawat

Yeah, and I can continue on where Rupert left with combinations as you alluded to for example of PD-1, but the way we are looking at it, as the BCMA not only with the PD-1 but actually there are lots of checkpoint inhibitors that we have in the pipeline. So as we continue to gain an understanding of the biomarker data, evolution of resistance and refractoriness mechanisms to BCMA, we continue to evolve and plan as to what the next iteration should be in our continuous improvement in clinical trials, and the combination thereof. So today while you don't see a trial ongoing with our BCMA platform with the PD0-1 inhibitor, but in the future you will hear more about the combinations within our pipeline.

I think your third question was about continuous improvement off the cell therapies in terms of the IND. From a manufacturing perspective that you can continue to iterate and improve the product, and there are two ways of looking at it. That you take for example an Ide-cel or a Liso-cel and you have certain specs that have been approved by the FDA at the first approval time point.

So what it takes is the continuous dialogue with the agencies not only within the U.S., but also because it's going to be a global product, you have to continue to have that dialogue with global agencies in terms of what changes you're going to make, how many patients treatment and what data it could pay to be able to go back to the agency to get those specs modified in a meaningful way. And so it is certainly true that agencies are open to have that dialogue, but certainly there's a stringency, as well as a quality and compliance aspect that comes along with it.

The second way to look at it is how do you in fact go to a different way of looking at it, certainly looking at decreasing the manufacturing time by making major improvements in your manufacturing process or the way you collect those growth cell, as well as transition and infuse cells, meaning instead of the proliferation occurring ex-vivo, you do the proliferation in-vivo for example.

So those are all aspects that are on-going. As you know our IND for the next generation T-cell or next T-platform is already open and it's on ClinicalTrials.gov, so that’s another iteration of our platform as we look forward. So we are basically taking a holistic approach of improving the product, not only as a branded product, but as the next cell therapies that are to come.

Hopefully that answers your question Andrew.

Tim Power

Thanks Samit. I think we might have time for two more questions Kevin, if we can go to the next one.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steve Scala with Cowen.

Steve Scala

Thank you. Two questions; the issue that caused the refuse to file letter for Ide-cel, did that issue provide insight for the regulatory path for Orva-cel and bb217 or was it product specific?

And then secondly, more generally, all three drugs underpinning the CVR ran into regulatory headwinds. Are there common threads such as cell genes, regulatory processes or were they all one-offs? Thank you.

Samit Hirawat

Maybe I can start off and certainly then either Giovanni or Rupert, others can chime in.

From the refusal to file perspective, certainly every time we get a discussion with the agency or hear back from the agency, we learned the nuances. So what we learn as we said on the call around the refusal to trial, that there were lot many more questions around the data required in the filing from a CMC perspective. So those are the learnings from there that we will be implementing in our future filings, that we provide a more comprehensive view on the protocols utilized from the CMC perspective, as well as on the data that we are providing into our summaries to a larger format so to say in the module three.

And then of course even during the review process when we get information requests from the agency, we continue to improve on those as well in our subsequent filings so that we don't have the repetition of the similar questions whenever we file. So good question from you and then certainly a learning for us as we continue to evolve.

Let me start off and tee off the CVR question and then certainly either Giovanni or others can chime in on that. If you recall the questions around ozanimod were related to certain data that were certainly – that required a little bit more work to be done in terms of the pharmacology and our clinical pharmacology etcetera, so that was one aspect of it.

For Liso-cel the specific questions that were asked that required for us to provide more data, that were considered to be large enough that the agency needed to do the scientific review of it and extended the timeline through a major amendment. In the third case for Ide-cel, basically there was a lot more data that was required instead of the summary reports we had included in the file.

So they are I think different issues, but overall if you think about it, Celgene has had a huge and long history of filing and getting product approved, whether it be Reblozyl, Inrebic, Revlimid, pomalidomide and so and so forth or OTEZLA in the old days. So it is not that is the issue with that Celgene regulatory process, and by the way, some of these products have been filed with the companies became one as Celgene plus BMS or a total BMS. So we all collectively contribute to the learning and contribute to the styling and so I don't think it is an issue of things that a company is having an issue with the regulatory part of it. Hopefully that answers your question. Thank you.

Giovanni Caforio

The only thing I would add and I think Samit has given you his full perspective. I think the only other thing I would have added is, I think when you look at the regulatory process that we've made as a company, definitely since the closing in November, the approvals of new assets whether its Reblozyl in the U.S., ZEPOSIA in both the U.S. and Europe, the positive opinions that Reblozyl has received in the European Union and of course the approval of Inrebic and significant progress across the portfolio, we feel really good about where we are from a regulatory perspective. So that applies to products that have may be included in the CVR as well as the rest of the portfolio.

Tim Power

Thanks Giovanni. Kevin maybe turn to the last question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Phipps with William Blair.

Matt Phipps

Hi, thanks for squeezing me in and another day full of information. I'm building on Steve’s question, but not sure if I'll get an answer. Have you had the Type A meeting yet with the FDA in regards to refuse the file? And then another question on BCMA CAR Ts. What are you looking to see from 21217 or Orva-cel that would make you prioritized development of those assets. Is it just going to come down to more durable responses or is there something else you're looking for to improve the profile?

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you, Matt. Let me start and just answer the first part of your question and then I’ll ask Samit to answer the second one. We don't comment on the interactions that are ongoing with regulatory authorities and obviously we'll provide an upgrade when the resubmission has gone in. Samit?

Samit Hirawat

Thank you, Giovanni. And for the second part, for 21217 as well as for Orva-cel, now that we know what Ide-cel has got, we ask heard also from Nadim and myself about how we are thinking about the overall BCMA targeting agents from T-cell engagers and evolving data of ADCs from ours and others. We have set criteria for how we are going to look at Orva-cel as well as the 21217 in terms of the evolution of the data both from safety as well as from an efficacy perspective, and those will be the drivers for decision making of how to improve on the platform and how to bring the next generation of cell therapies into late stage development and filing perspective. So it is not ready yet for prime time to discuss the data or to say what the next stage of development for Orva-cel and 21217 is, but certainly data will drive that.

Giovanni Caforio

Thank you. Thanks to all of you for your time today. This was another very productive discussion and I hope you share our enthusiasm about this trend of our opportunities in Hematology.

As a reminder of what’s next, our final session is tomorrow and it will be focused on our growing immunology portfolio, as well as our plans to continue to be a leading company in cardiovascular disease. So we look forward to speaking with all of you again tomorrow and have a good afternoon everyone. Thank you.

