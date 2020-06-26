AG Mortgage Investment Trust has seen its book value decline to just below $2 per share, but a small improvement in conditions could rapidly increase its book value.

Most mortgage REITs which had to sell MBS securities at a discount in March have not recovered in value.

As you may know, one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy from COVID-19 is mortgage REITs. Mortgage REITs invest in residential and commercial mortgages with borrowed money, typically with very high leverage. Initially, the COVID-crash saw a crash in mortgage values which caused the book value of many highly-levered mREITs to fall near-zero.

These were the same companies who were destroyed in 2008, and many investors believe a repeat is coming. However, this time the Federal Reserve has been much more supportive of the U.S. financial system and has been buying mortgage-backed securities from lenders (like mREITs) at a record pace. This does not mean mREITs are riskless, but it has been a major factor supporting the market.

Most mREITs own a mix of highly liquid mortgage-backed securities and less liquid long-term investments. Creditors usually lend to mREITs who buy MBS with very tight covenants. These tight covenants caused many mREITs to face margin calls where they were forced to sell their entire MBS portfolio in order to increase liquid assets.

To demonstrate, let us consider the mREIT AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) which was over 50% allocated to agency MBS before the crash. The crash in residential (MBB) and commercial MBS (CMBS) caused a margin call wherein MITT had to sell many assets at a very discounted value:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, both of the MBS funds have recovered in value. Unfortunately, MITT had to sell essentially all of its agency portfolio to meet margin calls as you can see below:

(AG Mortgage Investor Presentation)

MITT is now out of the woods when it comes to margin calls and has exited forbearance with its lenders. However, that does not necessarily mean the company is headed for a rapid rebound back to its past highs. It is possible that if a recovery occurs it will likely result in 100%+ returns to MITT investors. However, it is also possible that the company soon finds its equity worthless due to an increase in non-paying debtors.

A Closer Look at MITT's Post-Crash Portfolio

MITT's portfolio has changed drastically since the beginning of the year and even since the end of Q1. It is far smaller and far more concentrated than before.

As of May 31st, the company had an investment portfolio of approximately $1B, $780M of which were residential investments. The company also had $710M in debt obligations, $45M in cash and equivalents. This gives us a rough equity value of $335M, of which $272M is attributable to preferred shareholders. Thus, MITT's common NAV is likely around $63M and likely higher due to miscellaneous assets, though still likely below its current market capitalization of $107M (data can be found on presentation pg. 6).

The majority of MITT's portfolio is in residential credit investments. Specifically, "Re/Non-Performing" loans which make up over half of its residential investment portfolio (at March 31 fair value). MITT's portfolio as a whole has a high weight average yield today of just over 6% vs. a 3.3% cost of funds giving a net interest margin of around 2.7%.

The company's leverage is also lower than it was before the crash, with a debt/equity ratio of 4.1X at the end of last year and 3.3X at the end of March. MITT also has a moderate duration gap of 2.6X, which signals a rise in rates would cause its equity value to decline about 2.6% per 1% increase. Luckily, it is highly unlikely rates rise anytime soon, though the impact to MITT is not too large to begin with.

Overall, MITT's portfolio is much more favorable than it was before. Leverage is lower and, if its significant distressed loan portfolio sees an increase in payments, it could see a large rise in value. In fact, as of March 31st, the company's investment portfolio had a fair value that was at a 60% discount to its face value (slightly skewed by IO loans) and a roughly 10% discount to purchase price (10-Q pg. 77). Additionally, "Non-performing/RE residential loans" which make up over half of assets had a face value 30% above fair value.

If these loans recover even slightly, it would result in significant returns to investors due to the 3.3X leverage ratio. If they fail to recover, they were bought at such a large discount that it may be feasible for MITT to recover most of its money in foreclosure.

Looking Forward

Overall, MITT is a high-risk, high-reward company. It is currently trading a bit above its book value (likely around 30% above), but its book value can easily rise to $5-7+ per share if conditions improve. Of course, unemployment continues to rise as seen by the recent higher-than-expected jobless claims and it appears the U.S. is entering a larger second-wave of the COVID pandemic. Indeed, this is an awful time to be a landlord or mortgage lender given the steep rise in nonpayments.

However, it is worth pointing out that most of MITT's assets today were highly distressed when purchased, so there is little they can do but rise in value, particularly considering their discount likely makes foreclosure profitable. Thus, I believe the worst is most likely behind the company. It is in a stronger financial situation and has decent cash reserves to get through this difficult period even if delinquencies continue to rise.

Overall, given the high rebound potential of its balance sheet, I believe MITT is a solid deep-value "buy" at today's price. If today's current poor economic conditions last past 2020 then it could be pulled into bankruptcy, but such an outcome is unlikely considering the Federal Reserve wants to do everything in its power to avoid a 2008-repeat mortgage crisis. Still, the stock is best avoided for those who are unwilling to accept 10%+ daily price volatility that will likely continue for months.

Interested In More Long-Term Investment Ideas? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.