A common theme in the last two weeks has been that housing and the home have been holding up well during the pandemic and it made us ask ourselves why. Here we dive in and analyse this and more in this week's edition of Takeaways from Earnings Calls.

A focus on the Home and Housing

There has been a significant shift to the home as the place to work and live and be safe. With this renewed focus on the home, people want to own a comfortable home to work and live in. People are also finding things to fix while at home, resulting in higher revenues to companies aimed at the home.

... there’s been this uber focus back into the home and invest in the home... people are shifting more into their home, because now not only was it a place to live, now it’s a place to work. So, I think disproportionately people are looking at that environment and saying, hey, I want to make this as comfortable as possible.



- Lowe’s (LOW) CFO Dave Denton



While the economy is still trying to reboot after shutdown, the homebuilding industry only stalled for mid-March through April and began its reboot earlier than most...Yesterday's notion of a mobile society had its mobility taken away, people reconsidered. The all but certain migration to large congested cities as the preferred lifestyle over suburban was reversed and people reconsidered. Preference for transient, high-rise, shared amenity rentals, over stable, owned single family homes with yard was reversed, people reconsidered. Second homes became a vital refuge and home offices with soundproofing and separation became the newest amenity. The market was quickly reconsidering its needs, wishes and wants, and the homebuilders have seen this narrative unfold in real time.



- Lennar Corporation (LEN) Executive Chairman Stuart Miller

It is unsurprising, then, that housing prices have been stable, mostly driven by moderately high demand and low supply, as people desire to own a home. While sales are recovering and rising, inventories, as measured in months of supply, have tightened to 2018 levels. In short, demand is outstripping supply.

In essence, the home is being seen as a concrete investment for the long term as people come to terms with the fact that they may be spending more time there:

... you continue to see really low supply. You’re seeing that low supply support at least maintain housing prices kind of around the nation for the most part. I would say that also again this whole notion of people now not only living at home, but working from home has disproportionately had consumers think about what’s the next investment I want to make in the home so that I can be more comfortable as I live and work there and actually support my family there, because I’m not only there by myself.



- Lowe’s CFO Dave Denton

It is good to remember that the housing market was doing well even before the pandemic hit. Redfin (RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman even suggested back in November 2019 that the US housing market was healthier than the economy overall.

Observations from the Travel industry

There are several things that are noticeable in the travel industry. To begin with, travel as a whole may take time to bounce back. Specifically, the Cruising industry may take a while to get back. Just this past week, the Cruise Lines International Association announced that major cruise lines had voluntarily agreed to extend their suspension of operations from US ports to September 15th. They chose to err on the side of caution. As such, the earliest we may see cruise lines back in business is the Fall, and full service may not resume for most until the new year. It doesn't help that we are seeing a resurgence of cases in some countries and states in the US. Furthermore, there will be casualties as some, like Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH), have warned of their ability to continue to be a going concern. Short term, these companies are challenged, as indicated by a shift in credit rating Moody's.

That said, we gather that these companies are seeing healthy bookings for 2021, and the expectation is that when gathering resumes, demand may outstrip supply as people look for leisure travel, but this too may take time to materialize. Beyond cruise lines, there is pent-up demand from travel. True Luxury Travel CEO Henry Morley stated that they are seeing a "big appetite for domestic travel". In short, short-term bearish and long-term bullish on cruise lines that survive the pandemic. Carnival Corp. (CCL) CEO Arnold Donald states it best:

Cruise at its essence is social gathering, so when society is starting to social gather again, then we can begin to talk about cruise... When we start sailing again, more than likely because there is going to be fewer ships out, and people are... anxious to cruise, there is going to be more demand than supply initially.”

While travel may take time to bounce back, there are some things that are changing in travel which may signify medium-term tailwinds in certain pockets of the industry. First, people are preferring to rent personal transportation when they travel because they do not want to interact with others and thus heighten their travel risks:

“Industry observers believe as the economy opens up personal vehicles will be the main choice of transportation. In addition, industry reports indicate that personal vehicles will be the preferred mode of transportation for vacations in the foreseeable future...the choice of transportation being in personal vehicles as opposed to public vehicles.”



- Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) CEO Selwyn H. Joffe Right now you’re seeing people, for the most part, be very cautious in shared environments across many levels. I think as we move forward, ride-sharing will be important, and autonomous will be even stronger.



- General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra

Secondly, to save on cash, especially as the recession bites, people are focused on buying used cars as opposed to new cars, boosting sales in companies providing used car sales and replacement components.

In addition, during recessionary times, people hold on to their vehicles longer. As these vehicles age, the rate of replacement of parts increases substantially. For example, cars in the zero to three year age group have a replacement rate for alternators of 2.42%, compared with 6.65% in the twelve plus year age group. We are already seeing a significant increase in used car sales versus new car sales, which indicates that consumers are electing a less expensive alternative to car replacement.”



- Motorcar Parts of America CEO Selwyn H. Joffe (Source: MPAA Quarterly Report, June 2020)

Profitability for online customers takes time

There has been a significant shift by companies to going digital. Most companies, even the reluctant ones, have been challenged to move online to survive. Kroger (KR) CEO Rodney McMullen reminded us this past week that while switching online may drive up revenues, it may take a while to make it profitable. For Kroger specifically, it typically takes up to four years before that customer's profitability is the same as when they shop in the store. Profitability takes time online:

... what we find is we get a significantly higher share of that customer’s total household spend. And there isn’t anything that we’ve seen that wouldn’t cause us to believe that the new e-commerce shopper doesn’t feel that way and a lot of those customers are telling us they intend to continue to shop more e-commerce than before.”



- Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen

There should be a willingness to take losses in the short term for longer-term profitability. Maintain the long-term focus here as businesses move from offline to online, and be aware of the short-term costs and losses they need to take to be profitable. A reminder that Amazon (AMZN) took up several years of losses as the company built the long-term infrastructure to help it be profitable when the marginal cost of acquiring and keeping a customer becomes less than the value created. As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reiterated in his 1997 letter to shareholders, "It’s All About the Long Term":

if we do our jobs right, today's customers will buy more tomorrow, we’ll add more customers in the process, and it will all add up to more cash flow and more long-term value for our shareholders

Conclusion

In sum, from earnings calls last week, we learnt that if you are keen on getting into some of these industries that have been hit by the pandemic, like travel and cruising, your focus has to be the medium to long term. We also learned that the home and housing is the new focus area and that the online customer may take a while to be profitable. Let these key learning points feed into your investment decision making. See you next week!

